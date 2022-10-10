On this week’s season premiere episode of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley to win the United States Championship. Rollins entered the ring shortly after Brock Lesnar made his comeback and destroyed Lashley in the center of the ring. Rollins insisted that Lashley give him the championship shot as he was leaving with officials and medical personnel, but Lashley refused, calling Rollins a disgrace to the title and his nation. Lashley then returned to the ring and put up a fight, but Rollins quickly put an end to him with two Stomps.

