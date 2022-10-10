Read full article on original website
PWMania
Liv Morgan Reunites With Former WWE Star at Movie Premiere (Video)
Liv Morgan reunited with CJ Perry (a.k.a. Lana) at the recent screening of “Halloween Kills,” which hits theatres and Peacock on Friday. Morgan had photos shot by herself and with Perry, who has shared red-carpet videos on social media. Perry posted on Twitter:. “@YaOnlyLivvOnce is the prettiest human...
PWMania
Another Former WWE Star Possibly Returning Soon
Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Braun Strowman, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Johnny Gargano have all returned to WWE after Triple H succeeded as the company’s head of creative. As previously reported, WWE has considered bringing back other names, including Jonah, formerly known in WWE as...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight’s Season Premiere (10/10/22)
Tonight’s post-Extreme Rules episode of WWE RAW will be broadcast live from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. This is the season premiere of RAW. Tonight, RAW will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of WWE Hall of Famers DX. Chief Content Officer Triple H, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels, Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman are all scheduled to appear at the event.
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (10/12/22)
Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS will be broadcast live from the in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. This will be AEW’s first appearance in Canada. ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will defend his title against Bryan Danielson in the main event of Dynamite. PAC, the AEW World Trios Champion, will defend his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Orange Cassidy.
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Toronto Trailer, Britt Baker On Sirius XM, Shane “Swerve” Strickland’s Note
– Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. talks about the pay-per-view vibe surrounding the October 12, 2022 edition of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS program coming up this week in Toronto, Ontario, Canada during an appearance on the Sirius XM program, “Canada Talks.” Check out an archive of the interview with the former AEW Women’s Champion by following the link embedded in the tweet featured below, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 10/12 for live AEW Dynamite on TBS results coverage from Toronto, ONT.
PWMania
Seth Rollins Crowned New United States Champion on WWE RAW (Video)
On this week’s season premiere episode of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley to win the United States Championship. Rollins entered the ring shortly after Brock Lesnar made his comeback and destroyed Lashley in the center of the ring. Rollins insisted that Lashley give him the championship shot as he was leaving with officials and medical personnel, but Lashley refused, calling Rollins a disgrace to the title and his nation. Lashley then returned to the ring and put up a fight, but Rollins quickly put an end to him with two Stomps.
PWMania
The Rock Declares That He’s “Head of the Table,” Downplays Possible WrestleMania 39 Match
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is touring the country to promote his latest movie, “Black Adam,” which will be released later this month, and has been asked about a possible WWE comeback. For the past few years, there has been speculation that WWE would like to bring...
PWMania
Jim Ross Asked if He Would Return to WWE if Given the Chance
WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross answered fan questions on a “Q & A” edition of Grilling Jr on AdFreeShows.com. Ross was asked for his thoughts on Triple H’s performance in WWE:. “I think that he’s doing fine. There’s a reset in the deck...
PWMania
Jake Roberts to Bret Hart: “You Got What You Deserved in Montreal”
On the latest episode of his podcast, “DDP Snake Pit,” Jake Roberts discussed the Montreal Screwjob. During the Montreal Screwjob that took place at the Survivor Series pay-per-view event in 1997, Vince McMahon struck the bell while Shawn Michaels held Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter hold. It was planned in advance for Michaels to win the WWE Title while Hart was preparing to leave for WCW.
PWMania
Significant WWE Interest in Bringing Back Another Former Star
It appears that Triple H will continue to sign former WWE talent that were released during the Vince McMahon regime. According to WrestleVotes, there is “significant interest” in bringing Chelsea Green back. She was one of many individuals let go by the company last year due to “budget cuts.”
PWMania
Matt Hardy Provides Update on Jeff Hardy and Addresses Backstage Issues in AEW
AEW star Matt Hardy recently spoke with Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Matt was asked how his brother Jeff Hardy is doing:. “He seems to be doing really well. The conversations I’ve had with him have been really, really good....
PWMania
Spoiler: WWE’s Plans for Returning Star Revealed
During this past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, a vignette appeared to drop hints about someone making their debut or returning. Someone said that “fools” shouldn’t confuse their absence with weakness and that they have become more powerful. A woman whose voice was strikingly similar to that of Sarah Logan discussed praying to Valhalla.
PWMania
AEW Star Accuses WWE Star of Stealing His Move
On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, the new challengers for Pretty Deadly’s NXT Tag Team Titles were determined when WWE booked a triple threat number one contender’s tag team match with Malik Blade & Edris Enofe, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, and The Dyad. WWE released...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Star Returns to NXT
WWE SmackDown star Sonya Deville appeared on Tuesday night’s edition of NXT. Deville emerged from the crowd to assault Alba Fyre. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction joined Deville. Mandy Rose was not present since she had been granted time off following the death of her brother.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – October 10, 2022
WWE RAW Results – October 10, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with X Pac, Shawn Michaels & Road Dogg are getting ready to head to the ring. They ask Triple H if he’s ready and Triple H tells them they can’t be as rambunctious as they normally are due to WWE sponsors. X Pac, Michaels & Road Dogg then curse a bunch & make d*ck jokes and Triple H tells them he’s serious before they walk off.
PWMania
Jake Roberts Reveals Strange Pitch to Recast WWE Hall of Famer
On a recent episode of his podcast, DDP Snake Pit, Jake Roberts covered a wide variety of topics. During it, Roberts revealed that he once attempted to appoint Jim Neidhart to play a mole character. As part of The Hart Foundation, Neidhart was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.
PWMania
WWE Looking to Sign Several Free Agents Including Mia Yim, Matt Taven and Bo Dallas
Following the return of The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) on Monday’s Raw, WWE is interested in bringing back another former Impact Wrestling talent, Matt Taven. Recently, Taven, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis-Bennett, Mia Yim and Vincent all left Impact Wrestling. It was reported that Vincent and Dutch...
NFL・
PWMania
New Matches Revealed for WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, Updated Card
The WWE NXT Women’s Title will be on the line at Halloween Havoc. Alba Fyre and Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose have been feuding for weeks, and now WWE has confirmed Fyre vs. Rose for the upcoming NXT Halloween Havoc event, with the championship on the line.
PWMania
Jon Moxley Plans to End His Career With AEW, Comments on His New Role, More
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has stated that he intends to end his career with AEW. Moxley recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso on the new five-year AEW contract, which included a new behind-the-scenes job for the three-time AEW World Champion. According to Moxley, AEW is the best job in the world.
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Results – October 12, 2022
It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns to TBS this evening starting at 8/7c with the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, which emanates from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. On tap for tonight’s edition of the weekly two-hour AEW on...
