Packers fans from around the world converge on London

It'll be sunny with a high near 63.

Packers fans in London

There weren't brats or cheese curds or sprawling parking lots for tailgating.

But Green Bay Packers fans in London "took it all in stride," reporter Richard Ryman writes.

Crowds converged on the bars, beer gardens and food vendors around Tottenham Hotspur Stadium early Sunday as the Packers prepared to take on the New York Giants.

Ryman writes: "They drank their beer, ordered giant hot dogs and chunky chips (really fat French fries) and hard-core mingled. It was probably the largest convergence of U.S. and European Packers fans in team history."

Take it from Erik Mohn of Bergen, Norway, who's tailgated at Lambeau Field before:

"We have burgers and Guinness," he said, "so we are happy."

For more about international Packers fans who traveled to London for the game, read Ryman's dispatch from a pep rally the day before the game. Fans from England, Germany, Spain, Wisconsin and more talked about why they love the team so much.

One great line: "Packers fans are only ever a 'how you doin'?' away from an immediate lifelong friendship."

Read more about the Packers' 27-22 loss to the Giants here.

Homeless downtown

The number of people without homes who are living in tents at downtown Milwaukee’s MacArthur Square is growing.

And Beth Weirick, chief executive officer of the Milwaukee Downtown Business Improvement District, said a local nonprofit group is enabling them.

The nonprofit, Street Angels, provides clothes, food, sleeping bags and tents for the homeless, as well as resources to help them find housing.

People camping downtown are less inclined to accept housing vouchers when they are being given tents, Weirick said.

But Street Angels says they're faced with a "complete lack of shelter space."

A key quote from president of the board of directors for Street Angels, Jan Wilberg:

"Frankly, if someone comes up to me, and they're living outside, and they're in a desperate situation, and in need of a tent, and I have one, I'm giving them a tent. That's not the issue. The issue is people don't have a place to go."

Indigenous People's Day

Monday is Indigenous People's Day, a chance to honor Native American culture and history.

Last year, President Joe Biden became the first U.S. president to mark Indigenous Peoples' Day with a proclamation.

Here are four things to do in Wisconsin to celebrate the holiday.

The holiday coincides with Columbus Day. Read more about a growing movement to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous People's Day.

Chris Stapleton in Milwaukee

Which country music fans saw Chris Stapleton twice in Milwaukee in 13 months?

Piet Levy reviewed Stapleton's sold-out Fiserv Forum show and explains his unexpected, but "staggering," box-office power.

Read more about his "undeniable" talent and storytelling mastery here.

