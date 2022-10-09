ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers fans from around the world converge on London

By Sophie Carson, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
It'll be sunny with a high near 63.

Packers fans in London

There weren't brats or cheese curds or sprawling parking lots for tailgating.

But Green Bay Packers fans in London "took it all in stride," reporter Richard Ryman writes.

Crowds converged on the bars, beer gardens and food vendors around Tottenham Hotspur Stadium early Sunday as the Packers prepared to take on the New York Giants.

Ryman writes: "They drank their beer, ordered giant hot dogs and chunky chips (really fat French fries) and hard-core mingled. It was probably the largest convergence of U.S. and European Packers fans in team history."

Take it from Erik Mohn of Bergen, Norway, who's tailgated at Lambeau Field before:

"We have burgers and Guinness," he said, "so we are happy."

For more about international Packers fans who traveled to London for the game, read Ryman's dispatch from a pep rally the day before the game. Fans from England, Germany, Spain, Wisconsin and more talked about why they love the team so much.

One great line: "Packers fans are only ever a 'how you doin'?' away from an immediate lifelong friendship."

Read more about the Packers' 27-22 loss to the Giants here.

Homeless downtown

The number of people without homes who are living in tents at downtown Milwaukee’s MacArthur Square is growing.

And Beth Weirick, chief executive officer of the Milwaukee Downtown Business Improvement District, said a local nonprofit group is enabling them.

The nonprofit, Street Angels, provides clothes, food, sleeping bags and tents for the homeless, as well as resources to help them find housing.

People camping downtown are less inclined to accept housing vouchers when they are being given tents, Weirick said.

But Street Angels says they're faced with a "complete lack of shelter space."

A key quote from president of the board of directors for Street Angels, Jan Wilberg:

"Frankly, if someone comes up to me, and they're living outside, and they're in a desperate situation, and in need of a tent, and I have one, I'm giving them a tent. That's not the issue. The issue is people don't have a place to go."

Indigenous People's Day

Monday is Indigenous People's Day, a chance to honor Native American culture and history.

Last year, President Joe Biden became the first U.S. president to mark Indigenous Peoples' Day with a proclamation.

Here are four things to do in Wisconsin to celebrate the holiday.

The holiday coincides with Columbus Day. Read more about a growing movement to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous People's Day.

Chris Stapleton in Milwaukee

Which country music fans saw Chris Stapleton twice in Milwaukee in 13 months?

Piet Levy reviewed Stapleton's sold-out Fiserv Forum show and explains his unexpected, but "staggering," box-office power.

Read more about his "undeniable" talent and storytelling mastery here.

Contact Sophie Carson at (414) 223-5512 or scarson@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @SCarson_News.

CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...

As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
MINNESOTA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Wisconsin

If you are one of the people who love eating seafood and never miss a chance of trying a new restaurant that is well-known for serving delicious food, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Wisconsin that have amazing online reviews and are highly-recommend by local people.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Nick Collins former Packers player, believes there is 'nothing to panic about'

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers had a long flight back from London after suffering a deflating 27-22 loss to the New York Giants. FOX6's Lily Zhao went one-on-one with former Packers safety Nick Collins to get his insight on how this team can move forward and why fans should hold off on hitting that panic button.
GREEN BAY, WI
cntraveler.com

How to Eat Your Way Through Wisconsin's Best Supper Clubs

Supper clubs got their start in London in the 1880s, as late-night, members-only establishments where the theater community went for post-performance food, drinks, and dancing. The idea took root at out-of-sight roadhouses and speakeasies in the United States during Prohibition, and then as more elegant iterations, which flourished across the United States in the 1950s and ‘60s.
WISCONSIN STATE
