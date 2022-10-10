After Crew miss playoffs for second straight year, Caleb Porter takes responsibility

When Caleb Porter finished speaking, at the end of what may have been his last postgame press conference as the coach of the Columbus Crew, he paused for a long, silent moment.

He dropped his gaze and shook his head to himself, then looked back up and offered two final words.

"I'm sorry."

Porter's team lost 2-1 to Orlando City on Sunday, the closing day of the MLS regular season, to miss the postseason for the second year in a row. The Crew finished 10-8-16 and eighth in the Eastern Conference with 46 points, one position and two points out of the playoffs.

'For sure there’s futures up in the air, probably myself included'

It is the first time in Porter's nine-year MLS career that he's missed the playoffs two years in a row. And Porter made it clear he understands these are not the results he was hired to produce.

"Why did we fall short? I think we’re going to have to do a deep dive on that," Porter said. "For sure there’s futures up in the air, probably myself included. Who knows? I have no idea where it’s at. But again, I’m a coach. I understand the job. I understand accountability.

"I understand, obviously, that we haven’t made the playoffs two years in a row. I could say last year we missed it on the last day, and this year we missed it on the last day, but the bottom line is we didn’t make the playoffs two years in a row. That’s not good enough in this club."

The Crew missed the postseason in Porter's first season in 2019 but rebounded to win MLS Cup in 2020, Porter's second MLS Cup win after also winning in 2015 with the Portland Timbers. Porter spent five seasons with the Timbers, 2013-17.

He was visibly upset after Sunday's game.

"It’s horrible," Porter said. "I live, eat, breathe and sleep this job every single day. It’s a long season, 10 months. We give a lot. We suffer a lot. There’s a lot of pressure. We didn’t lose a lot this year, but a lot of the draws felt like losses. There was a lot of frustration in those games the entire year. It was the same today.

"I do believe that the game can be cruel, but I also believe in the long run, it’s fair. ... I’m the head coach. Obviously, we have a club, it’s not just me, but I’m the head coach, and I’m going to take the majority of the blame."

Caleb Porter's contract status with the Columbus Crew

Porter has one year left on his contract but said he has not received an assurance from the Crew's front office that he'll be back at the helm next season.

"I’m just really sad for the players and the fans and the club as a whole that we let everybody down," Porter said. "I do, again, accept responsibility for my part of that it. It hurts. Yes, I’ve won two MLS Cups, but I’ve missed the playoffs two years in a row. It’s just not good enough. It’s not the standard that we have in this club. It’s not the standard I have, either."

And having failed to live up to those standards, Porter acknowledged that his job may have been on the line Sunday.

"This offseason starts today," Porter said. "Let’s see where it’s at. There’s going to be, I’m sure, a lot of discussions. I have a year left on my contract, so I plan on honoring that. I hope I get the chance."

