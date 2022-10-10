Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three killed in three separate fatal accidents across Houston overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
Fort Bend County prostitution arrest now looks like human traffickingCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
Craving Mexican Food But Don't Want to Eat Meat? Check Out These Vegan Mexican Restaurants in Houston!Savannah AylinHouston, TX
More than meets the eye in Downtown HoustonB.KarlHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Man shot during argument outside convenience store in NE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man was shot after an argument with another man outside a convenience store in northeast Houston, police say. It happened in the 9800 block of Mesa Drive near Sterlingshire at around 10:45 p.m. Lt. Crowson with Houston Police Department said a fight took place between the...
Click2Houston.com
Woman dies after crash in west Houston; Driver of at-fault vehicle attempted to flee, HPD says
HOUSTON – Authorities say a woman was pronounced dead after a vehicle and pedestrian were involved in a crash in west Houston on Saturday. According to Houston police, the crash happened near the 6400 block of Westheimer Road around 2:30 a.m. Additionally, the driver of the at-fault vehicle reportedly...
Click2Houston.com
3 suspects in custody after pursuit on Beltway 8 ends in crash, police say
HOUSTON – Three suspects are in custody after leading officers on a pursuit that began in southeast Houston and ended in Pearland early Saturday, police said. According to HPD Lt. Crowson, it all started on the Gulf Freeway frontage road near Beltway 8 where TAC officers from the Clear Lake division were checking the area for suspicious activity.
Click2Houston.com
A search for answers: Who killed Devian Dunbar?
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for the person responsible for the murder of a young man who was gunned down at the beginning of the year. On Jan. 9, 2022, Devian Dunbar and another person were sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 2200 block of Westcreek Ln.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Woman found dead with multiple gunshot wounds outside SE Houston apartment, police say
HOUSTON – A woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds outside an apartment in southeast Houston late Friday night, police said. Commander K. Campbell with Houston Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 10900 block of Tanner Park Court near Kingspoint Road at around 11 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Motorcyclist hit, killed by driver in pickup truck near downtown Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A search is underway for the driver of a pickup truck that hit a motorcyclist near downtown Houston early Saturday, according to Houston Police. According to HPD Lt. J. Buttitta, the crash occurred at around 2 a.m. in the 1900 block of Allen Parkway near Taft Street.
Click2Houston.com
A.J. Armstrong Re-Trial | Day 3: Investigators describe suspect as ‘calm’ after parents were found dead
HOUSTON – A re-trial is underway after jurors declared a mistrial regarding a suspect who was accused of slaying his own parents back in 2016. Antonio ‘A.J.’ Armstrong Jr. is now back in court after he was accused of shooting and killing his parents, Dawn and Antonio Armstrong Sr., while they slept in their home back in 2016. He was 16 years old at the time.
Click2Houston.com
15-year-old mother in critical condition after shooting in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old mother in critical condition Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 7200 block of Kings Gate around 4:20 p.m. According to HPD Lt. Crowson, the girl got into an argument or some sort...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested in connection to 2021 deadly shooting on East Freeway, HPD says
HOUSTON – A second suspect wanted in the deadly 2021 shooting on the East Freeway has been arrested, according to the Houston Police Department. Israel Perez, 31, has since been charged with murder. Previously, another suspect, 31-year-old Josie Torres was also charged with murder. Both are accused of shooting Baldemar Flores to death.
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Edd Williams?
Texas Rangers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are hoping someone will step forward to help solve the 1974 murder of Deputy Edd Williams. Back on Jan. 12, 1974, Williams was working on an off-duty security job at the Victoria Manor apartment complex on Victoria Dr. near the North Freeway.
Click2Houston.com
24-year-old Cypress man sentenced to life in prison for deadly 2016 robbery at Chinatown restaurant
HOUSTON – A Cypress man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole for killing a Good Samaritan in 2016 on New Year’s Day at a restaurant in Chinatown, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Thursday. “He was a ring leader who sent masked gunmen into...
Click2Houston.com
Missing Humble teen identified as driver of vehicle found in Nebraska following chase; woman’s body discovered in trunk, sheriff says
HUMBLE, Texas – The driver of a vehicle that crashed following a police pursuit in Nebraska has been identified as missing Humble teen Tyler Roenz. A woman’s body has been found in the trunk, but her identity has not yet been released, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
Prosecutors show video of Robert Solis killing Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal
HOUSTON, Texas – “I stand before you an innocent man,” said Robert Solis in Harris County criminal court on Friday. More than three years after he was first arrested and charged with capital murder, accused of shooting Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal to death during a routine traffic stop, Robert Solis is now on trial and representing himself in court.
Click2Houston.com
3 killed in rollover after a multi-vehicle crash in Pearland, police say
PEARLAND, Texas – Police say three people were killed after a multi-vehicle crash in Pearland on Saturday. According to the Pearland Police Department, the crash took place in the 14700 block of SH-288 Southbound at Frontage Road at around 7:28 p.m. Investigators say one vehicle was traveling southbound and...
Click2Houston.com
Man dies after being shot during altercation at gas station in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot at a gas station in southeast Houston and later pronounced dead Wednesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a gas station located at 11001 Fuqua around 9 p.m. Police...
Click2Houston.com
Pregnant woman loses baby after major crash in northwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman’s unborn baby died after she was involved in a major crash with another vehicle Wednesday evening, police said. It happened in the 5300 block of Antoine Drive near Pinemont Drive in northwest Houston at around 10:15 p.m. According to police, the woman, driving a...
Click2Houston.com
8-year-old twins reported missing in SE Houston found safe, HPD says
HOUSTON – A set of missing twins who police said were last seen in southeast Houston Thursday were found safe, officers with the Houston Police Department said. According to HPD’s Missing Persons Division, 8-year-old Rockell and Rochell Cox disappeared from the 6900 block of the South Loop E Freeway.
Click2Houston.com
5 neglected rottweilers found hungry, thirsty in cages at northwest Harris County home, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – It was a heartbreaking discovery Wednesday after deputies found five rottweilers in deplorable conditions inside a northwest Harris County home. According to the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, deputies were responding to a welfare check at a house in the 15000 block of Misty Dawn Trail when they found the dogs caged in the garage.
Click2Houston.com
Homeowners say contractors are causing issues in NW Harris County
HOUSTON – Residents in the Westfield Village Community are frustrated after dealing with several gas leaks, power outages, and a boil water notice over the past week. “Unfortunately, we’ve had some trouble with the contractors that AT&T brought out to do our fiber optics,” said resident Rabea Boubenider.
Click2Houston.com
Your H-Town traffic breakdown!
Hey my friends! Welcome back to another week of “What’s Driving Houston.” There’s a lot to talk about, we’ve got gas prices, many events happening in Galveston this weekend that will close a lot of streets on the island and a recent survey. Is it...
Comments / 0