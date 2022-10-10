HOUSTON – A re-trial is underway after jurors declared a mistrial regarding a suspect who was accused of slaying his own parents back in 2016. Antonio ‘A.J.’ Armstrong Jr. is now back in court after he was accused of shooting and killing his parents, Dawn and Antonio Armstrong Sr., while they slept in their home back in 2016. He was 16 years old at the time.

