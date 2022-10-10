ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

3 suspects in custody after pursuit on Beltway 8 ends in crash, police say

HOUSTON – Three suspects are in custody after leading officers on a pursuit that began in southeast Houston and ended in Pearland early Saturday, police said. According to HPD Lt. Crowson, it all started on the Gulf Freeway frontage road near Beltway 8 where TAC officers from the Clear Lake division were checking the area for suspicious activity.
Click2Houston.com

A search for answers: Who killed Devian Dunbar?

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for the person responsible for the murder of a young man who was gunned down at the beginning of the year. On Jan. 9, 2022, Devian Dunbar and another person were sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 2200 block of Westcreek Ln.
Click2Houston.com

A.J. Armstrong Re-Trial | Day 3: Investigators describe suspect as ‘calm’ after parents were found dead

HOUSTON – A re-trial is underway after jurors declared a mistrial regarding a suspect who was accused of slaying his own parents back in 2016. Antonio ‘A.J.’ Armstrong Jr. is now back in court after he was accused of shooting and killing his parents, Dawn and Antonio Armstrong Sr., while they slept in their home back in 2016. He was 16 years old at the time.
Click2Houston.com

Man arrested in connection to 2021 deadly shooting on East Freeway, HPD says

HOUSTON – A second suspect wanted in the deadly 2021 shooting on the East Freeway has been arrested, according to the Houston Police Department. Israel Perez, 31, has since been charged with murder. Previously, another suspect, 31-year-old Josie Torres was also charged with murder. Both are accused of shooting Baldemar Flores to death.
Click2Houston.com

Who killed Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Edd Williams?

Texas Rangers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are hoping someone will step forward to help solve the 1974 murder of Deputy Edd Williams. Back on Jan. 12, 1974, Williams was working on an off-duty security job at the Victoria Manor apartment complex on Victoria Dr. near the North Freeway.
Click2Houston.com

Prosecutors show video of Robert Solis killing Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

HOUSTON, Texas – “I stand before you an innocent man,” said Robert Solis in Harris County criminal court on Friday. More than three years after he was first arrested and charged with capital murder, accused of shooting Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal to death during a routine traffic stop, Robert Solis is now on trial and representing himself in court.
Click2Houston.com

3 killed in rollover after a multi-vehicle crash in Pearland, police say

PEARLAND, Texas – Police say three people were killed after a multi-vehicle crash in Pearland on Saturday. According to the Pearland Police Department, the crash took place in the 14700 block of SH-288 Southbound at Frontage Road at around 7:28 p.m. Investigators say one vehicle was traveling southbound and...
Click2Houston.com

8-year-old twins reported missing in SE Houston found safe, HPD says

HOUSTON – A set of missing twins who police said were last seen in southeast Houston Thursday were found safe, officers with the Houston Police Department said. According to HPD’s Missing Persons Division, 8-year-old Rockell and Rochell Cox disappeared from the 6900 block of the South Loop E Freeway.
Click2Houston.com

5 neglected rottweilers found hungry, thirsty in cages at northwest Harris County home, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – It was a heartbreaking discovery Wednesday after deputies found five rottweilers in deplorable conditions inside a northwest Harris County home. According to the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, deputies were responding to a welfare check at a house in the 15000 block of Misty Dawn Trail when they found the dogs caged in the garage.
Click2Houston.com

Homeowners say contractors are causing issues in NW Harris County

HOUSTON – Residents in the Westfield Village Community are frustrated after dealing with several gas leaks, power outages, and a boil water notice over the past week. “Unfortunately, we’ve had some trouble with the contractors that AT&T brought out to do our fiber optics,” said resident Rabea Boubenider.
Click2Houston.com

Your H-Town traffic breakdown!

Hey my friends! Welcome back to another week of “What’s Driving Houston.” There’s a lot to talk about, we’ve got gas prices, many events happening in Galveston this weekend that will close a lot of streets on the island and a recent survey. Is it...
Community Policy