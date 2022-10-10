Read full article on original website
Summer school for young students falling behind in reading
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Education’s plan to boost poor reading scores in the state goes into effect after the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary (BESE) vote. “Literacy is the basis for all learning, and as we work to create positive educational outcomes...
Animal shelter founder and advocate dies at 103
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Tuesday morning, animal advocate, Holly Reynolds, passed away after spending two weeks in hospice. Reynolds started fighting for animal rights in a horse trailer, becoming one of the most recognizable faces at 103 years old, saving animals’ lives. In 1953, Reynolds opened...
With rise in school threats, Louisiana state senator wants parents to start having difficult conversations with students
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana lawmaker is calling on parents and religious leaders to start having conversations with students about threats at schools. Following a week of school lockdowns in Acadiana, State Senator Gerald Boudreaux (D-Lafayette) says it’s time for everyone to step up. “We’re in a...
Denham Springs mother shares story of son’s drug overdose
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Drug overdose deaths are steadily rising in Louisiana, according to a new report by QuoteWizard Lending Tree. 2,535 people died from opioids in Louisiana over the last year, which is a 14 percent increase since 2020. The state has the second-highest death rate in the nation.
Louisiana Citizens Insurance increase rates by 63%
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana’s insurer of last resort, Citizens, is raising its rates by 63 percent. State Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon says this is because of insurance companies dropping out of Louisiana. This left thousands of people signing policies with Citizens. According to Donelon, Louisiana law requires Citizens’ rate to be at least 10% more than the highest market rate.
Policy approved for 3rd, 4th graders behind on reading to attend summer school
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Third and fourth grade students in Louisiana falling behind in reading will be required to participate in 30 more hours of literacy instruction in the summer after a new policy was approved Wednesday. The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) said the new summer literacy...
WATCH: Louisiana takes another step toward net zero goals in project agreement to reduce emissions
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards, CF Industries, ExxonMobil, and EnLink Midstream announced a project Wednesday focused on reducing industrial CO2 emissions in Louisiana. Leaders said emissions will be captured from CF Industries’ complex in Ascension Parish before sending it through EnLink’s transportation network and storing...
Baton Rouge Airport partners with Colorado-based company to grow its Aviation Business Park
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Metro Airport (BTR) announced Wednesday (October 12) that it intends to partner with a Colorado-based company in hopes of expanding its Aviation Business Park. The company BTR plans to collaborate with, Burrell Aviation, LLC, will lease 53 acres of runway-accessible land...
Louisiana lieutenant governor ‘planning on running’ for governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The current Lieutenant Governor of the state of Louisiana might be looking to make a run at the seat currently held by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said that he is “planning on running” during a Tuesday morning interview with Reggi Marion and Vannia Joseph.
Despite reduction in Louisiana’s teacher shortage, backlog of certification applications causes concern
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is still facing a teacher shortage and members of the state legislature are pushing the Louisiana Department of Education to justify a backlog of teacher certifications. In a Monday, October 10 Senate Education Committee hearing, the Department of Education was questioned about the...
Hurricane Ian’s uncertainty and important National Hurricane Center products to understand
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As imagery keeps coming out of Southwest Florida, many, including myself, are heartbroken by what they are seeing. Rescues are ongoing as teams work to survey the area and cleanup begins. Unfortunately, the death toll has increased above 100, breaking into the top 5 deadliest hurricanes in Florida history with the name “Ian” most likely being retired at the end of the season.
Scratch-off player takes home $100,000 after buying winning ticket in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A game from the Louisiana Lottery has been in circulation for a little over three weeks and one person has already won $100,000. Someone purchased an All About The Bens scratch-off ticket for $5 at the Circle K located at 4851 O’Neal Ln.
Trial delayed for Louisiana man accused of stabbing ULM graduate in 2015
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to reports, the trial for Quinton Tellis has been rescheduled for the third time. In 2015, Tellis was accused of stabbing a ULM graduated and was indicted by a grand jury in May 2019 on Second-Degree murder charges. According to the news release,...
‘Historical Heroes,’ Latest campaign ad from Gary Chambers tackles teaching history on Columbus Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Columbus Day is Monday, October 10. The federal holiday is being marked less than one month until Election Day. Voters will go to the polls on Tuesday, November 8, and one of the races on the ballot is U.S. Senator John Kennedy versus Democratic Louisiana Senate candidate Gary Chambers.
Traffic Alert: Disabled 18-wheeler on I-10 East of Mississippi River Bridge causes slowdown
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident is causing congestion along I-10 East on the Mississippi River Bridge Monday (October 10) afternoon. As of 3 p.m., DOTD says the right lane is blocked along I-10 East of the...
2 men killed in separate overnight crashes, LSP reminds travelers to buckle up
KENTWOOD, La. (WGNO)— Two people were killed in separate crashes overnight, Louisiana State Police announced Monday (Oct. 10) morning. According to LSP, one crash happened in rural Tangipahoa Parish, the other in St. Helena Parish. LSP says the first incident happened Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. on LA Hwy...
Elderly man dies from head-on crash in LaPlace, driver arrested accused of DWI
LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — A man from Texas is behind bars after a crash in St. John the Baptist Parish. According to Louisiana State Police, they began investigating a deadly crash involving an impaired driver on Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 11.) Troopers report that 71-year-old Earl Eschete of Raceland was killed in the incident.
