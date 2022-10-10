ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Summer school for young students falling behind in reading

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Education’s plan to boost poor reading scores in the state goes into effect after the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary (BESE) vote. “Literacy is the basis for all learning, and as we work to create positive educational outcomes...
Animal shelter founder and advocate dies at 103

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Tuesday morning, animal advocate, Holly Reynolds, passed away after spending two weeks in hospice. Reynolds started fighting for animal rights in a horse trailer, becoming one of the most recognizable faces at 103 years old, saving animals’ lives. In 1953, Reynolds opened...
Denham Springs mother shares story of son’s drug overdose

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Drug overdose deaths are steadily rising in Louisiana, according to a new report by QuoteWizard Lending Tree. 2,535 people died from opioids in Louisiana over the last year, which is a 14 percent increase since 2020. The state has the second-highest death rate in the nation.
Louisiana Citizens Insurance increase rates by 63%

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana’s insurer of last resort, Citizens, is raising its rates by 63 percent. State Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon says this is because of insurance companies dropping out of Louisiana. This left thousands of people signing policies with Citizens. According to Donelon, Louisiana law requires Citizens’ rate to be at least 10% more than the highest market rate.
WATCH: Louisiana takes another step toward net zero goals in project agreement to reduce emissions

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards, CF Industries, ExxonMobil, and EnLink Midstream announced a project Wednesday focused on reducing industrial CO2 emissions in Louisiana. Leaders said emissions will be captured from CF Industries’ complex in Ascension Parish before sending it through EnLink’s transportation network and storing...
Louisiana lieutenant governor ‘planning on running’ for governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The current Lieutenant Governor of the state of Louisiana might be looking to make a run at the seat currently held by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said that he is “planning on running” during a Tuesday morning interview with Reggi Marion and Vannia Joseph.
Hurricane Ian’s uncertainty and important National Hurricane Center products to understand

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As imagery keeps coming out of Southwest Florida, many, including myself, are heartbroken by what they are seeing. Rescues are ongoing as teams work to survey the area and cleanup begins. Unfortunately, the death toll has increased above 100, breaking into the top 5 deadliest hurricanes in Florida history with the name “Ian” most likely being retired at the end of the season.
Elderly man dies from head-on crash in LaPlace, driver arrested accused of DWI

LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — A man from Texas is behind bars after a crash in St. John the Baptist Parish. According to Louisiana State Police, they began investigating a deadly crash involving an impaired driver on Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 11.) Troopers report that 71-year-old Earl Eschete of Raceland was killed in the incident.
LAPLACE, LA

