BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As imagery keeps coming out of Southwest Florida, many, including myself, are heartbroken by what they are seeing. Rescues are ongoing as teams work to survey the area and cleanup begins. Unfortunately, the death toll has increased above 100, breaking into the top 5 deadliest hurricanes in Florida history with the name “Ian” most likely being retired at the end of the season.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO