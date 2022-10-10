Read full article on original website
Illinois Basketball: Illini targeting top 30 center from the class of 2024
Illinois basketball is looking for the next great big man, as we are now targeting one of the best players in the class of 2024. It is going to be weird to see the Illini suit up this fall and winter without Kofi Cockburn. He has been a part of the Illinois basketball experience for the better part of a half-decade. But this will be the first campaign without the big man.
Big Ten Media Day for Illinois men's and women's basketball
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The men's and women's Illinois basketball team made the trip to Big Ten Media day in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Tuesday to speak in front of the media, prior to the beginning of their season. The two teams are excited and eager to turn the page...
Illinois Football: The script has flipped as the Illini make AP Top 25
As an Illinois football fan, I thought it was pretty exciting last week when we had six votes to be in the AP Top 25. Those six votes represented the slog the Illini program has gone through since Bret Bielema took over as head coach. Finally, we were good enough to have some type of positive national recognition.
Minnesota vs. Illinois picks, predictions: Week 7 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of Big Ten West rivals meet up, one unexpectedly ranked and one unexpectedly not, as Minnesota and Illinois square off in college football's Week 7 action on Saturday. Minnesota comes in at 4-1 and off its idle week after falling out of the polls, while Illinois ended its long, long streak ...
Illinois Football hosting $24 for 24 hours ticket sale for Minnesota game
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois athletics announcing on Monday their $24 for 24 hours sale, for Saturday's homecoming game against Minnesota. This game will be the first ranked Illinois game since 2011. The sale will run from 9 am on October 11th, until 9 am on October 12th. You can participate in this deal by heading to teams official box office page.
Illinois kicker Fabrizio Pinton named Big Ten Special Teams/Co-Freshman Player of Week
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Illinois kicker Fabrizio Pinton was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week as well as the Co-Freshman of the Week for his performance against Iowa Saturday. "I just wanted to put the ball through the yellow things for my team," said Pinton. "They...
Brad Underwood has easy explanation for why he's a 'big fan' of NIL
Brad Underwood talked about why he likes what NIL has done for college sports. It’s safe to say that he’s a fan of it, per 247Sports’ Jeremy Werner. Underwood kept his answer simple when asked about why he’s adapted to NIL and the transfer portal. “I...
ISU volleyball's Nicole Lund medically retires
Illinois State volleyball senior middle blocker Nicole Lund has medically retired, the program announced Monday. Lund utilized a medical redshirt during the 2019 season before suffering multiple nagging injuries this season. Lund appeared in 50 sets spanning 13 matches during the 2022 campaign. She last played for the Redbirds and...
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
Central Illinois journalist wins Father of the Year award
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — WTAX news director Dave Dahl is notorious in the capitol for his unique questions to lawmakers, but he’s also famous by association for being the one-man entourage to his son Clifford. “Everyone wants their little piece of Clifford,” Dahl said. “He belongs to everybody. And even before we knew he was […]
Riverton five-sport athlete shines in cross country
Riverton junior Isaac Crumrine is a five-sport athlete. Crumrine is a member of the baseball, track, basketball, soccer, and cross country teams. However, in cross country, Crumrine is shining on a statewide level. The Hawk runner is currently ranked in Illinois' top 20 in Class 1A. "We're up at 4:45...
Semi crashes into house in central Illinois
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi-truck driver drove off the side of the road and hit a power line and a house Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Illinois state troopers responded to a call of a semi crashing into a house. State Police said the semi went off the roadway and, for unknown reasons, […]
Could an early season hard freeze be on the way for Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The first widespread freeze of the season occurred across Central Illinois this past weekend as many areas saw their thermometers drop to 32°, though Peoria managed to stay a few degrees warmer. Now, a series of cold fronts are bringing even cooler temperatures to the area and could leave the area with an early season hard freeze early next week.
Early voting numbers across Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - Almost two weeks into early voting for the November primaries, thousands in Central Illinois have already cast their ballots. In Peoria County, the election commission is seeing about 100 early voters daily, for a total of around 800 total in the past two weeks. It’s a trend election leaders call on par with previous midterm election cycles.
Attendees react to Pritzker-Bailey debate
NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — As Governor Pritzker and Darren Bailey debated on the Illinois State University campus Thursday night, they did so in an auditorium full of people watching. As those people filtered out of Braden Auditorium once the debate was over, I spoke with several of them on how they thought the debate went […]
Labor, delivery services stop temporarily in Danville
DANVILLLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Tuesday, expectant mothers in Danville will now need to travel to Urbana to deliver their babies. On Oct. 11 the birthing unit at OSF Sacred Heart Danville is temporarily closing as they redirect patients to OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana. All outpatient prenatal care, post-partum care, general women’s health, […]
State Senator Rose Issues Statement On Shooting In Decatur
State Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) released the following statement:. “First, I would like to ask everyone to join me in praying for the speedy recovery of these officers, these heroes, who put their lives on the line for us every day. Please also pray for their families who are living out a nightmare right now.
Two Champaign police officers appointed
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Two Champaign police officers will now serve as Deputy Chiefs. Champaign Police Chief Timothy Tyler appointed two officers Geoffrey Coon and Kevin Olmstead. Olmstead has been appointed as Deputy Police Chief of Operations. Coon will serve as Deputy Police Chief of Operations. The deputies started...
A Shock to the System: why Central Illinois will see a wave of EV charging stations
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A place to charge your electric vehicle every 50 miles is the new standard for a plan approved last month statewide. It’s all part of an effort to electrify America’s roadways, with changes coming to our area soon. The decision is part of...
The Overture: October 11-16
The Overture is a rundown of live music and performances happening in and around Champaign-Urbana each week. All of the information is as accurate as we can publish; however, all shows and performances are subject to change at any time. Thank you for understanding. Did we miss something this week?...
