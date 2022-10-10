Photos: Chase W Nelson, Kohler Hernandez help Central outduel Jamahl Wilson, Kyrin Fuimaono, McKay

No. 10 Central 49, McKay 13

Chase W Nelson passed for three touchdowns and ran for two, Kirik Kantola returned an interception for a touchdown, and the Panthers of Independence pulled away from an eight-point halftime lead to defeat the host Royal Scots in Salem.

Jamahl Wilson, whose total rushing yards from Week 5 at Crescent Valley were 444 yards once official stats were tabulated, surpassed 100 yards and ran for a touchdown Saturday for the Royal Scots (1-5, 1-3 Mid-Willamette Conference). Quarterback Kyrin Fuimaono was effective running the ball and passed to Justice Anthony for a touchdown.

The Panthers (4-2, 3-2) trailed 13-7 in the second quarter but went ahead 21-13 by halftime.

Kohler Hernandez ran for 125 yards and scored rushing and receiving, Javier Landeros had a 65-yard touchdown catch, and Andrew Eames made an interception in the red zone for the Panthers, who won their third in a row and whose two losses were to fellow top-10 teams South Albany and Silverton.

Photos by Leon Neuschwander

