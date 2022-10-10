MINNEAPOLIS - The Wild open the season Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center against the New York Rangers.Last year, the Wild finished with 113 points; it was the best regular season in franchise history, and good for fifth in the National Hockey League. Although the regular season was terrific, the post-season was all too familiar for Wild fans: a first-round exit. The Wild have made the playoffs in 12 of their 21 seasons. In those 12 playoff seasons, nine have ended in the first round, including the last six in a row. Minnesota should again be a top-tier team in...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO