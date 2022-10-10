Read full article on original website
Merritt Paulson steps down as CEO of Portland Thorns, Timbers
Owner of Portland's pro soccer clubs announces he will no longer run the teams in the wake of the abuses that occurred under his watch.Merritt Paulson has stepped down as the Portland Thorns and Portland Timbers chief executive officer. As the fallout from the damning U.S. Soccer investigation into abuse in the National Women's Soccer League and women's soccer more broadly continues, Paulson on Tuesday morning announced he is immediately removing himself as CEO of the Thorns and the Timbers. For now, Paulson remains owner of both clubs. Heather Davis, who Paulson last week appointed as an interim CEO for...
Wild season preview: What changed over the off-season?
MINNEAPOLIS - The Wild open the season Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center against the New York Rangers.Last year, the Wild finished with 113 points; it was the best regular season in franchise history, and good for fifth in the National Hockey League. Although the regular season was terrific, the post-season was all too familiar for Wild fans: a first-round exit. The Wild have made the playoffs in 12 of their 21 seasons. In those 12 playoff seasons, nine have ended in the first round, including the last six in a row. Minnesota should again be a top-tier team in...
Minnesota Wild’s Matt Dumba Just Listed His $1 Million Condo For Sale
The Minnesota Wild are getting ready to drop the puck on their 2022 NHL season, but team member Matt Dumba is already making a move, and just put his million-dollar condo in Minneapolis up for sale. After a quick exit at the hands of the Las Vegas Golden Knights during...
Eleven former Portland Winterhawks open season in NHL
Oliver Bjorkstrand now with Seattle Kraken, three ex-Winterhawks with Nashville Predators.Oliver Bjorkstrand and the Seattle Kraken open their 2022-23 season on Wednesday, Oct. 12, visiting the Anaheim Ducks (7 p.m., ROOT). Bjorkstrand, who came to Seattle in an offseason trade from Columbus, is one of 11 former Portland Winterhawks on NHL opening-day rosters. Bjorkstrand played in Portland from 2012-15, helping the Hawks win the 2013 Western Hockey League championship. He is coming off career highs of 28 goals and 29 assists in 80 games last season for the Blue Jackets. The most experienced former Winterhawks in the NHL are Ryan...
Hermantown, UMD alum Cole Koepke to make NHL debut Tuesday night
Northland hockey fans watched him win a Class A Minnesota State High School Hockey title with Hermantown in 2016, then a NCAA national championship with University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey in 2019. Now on Tuesday night (Oct. 11) fans can watch Cole Koepke skate into his NHL...
