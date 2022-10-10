VOTE: Marion Star Girls Best of the Week Performer Poll

∎ For the second straight year, Marion Harding's Taryn Simmers earned a Division I girls tennis district spot after finishing fourth at the sectional.

∎ Ridgedale volleyball's Lauren Leslie scored 22 points with seven aces, plus had 11 digs and eight kills in a win over Triad.

∎ Highland soccer's Izzy Arnett-Tomasek scored a goal and had an assist in a win over Whetstone while breaking the single season and career assist records at the school.

∎ River Valley soccer's Halle Snyder scored a goal with four minutes left to lift her team to a tie with Shelby.

∎ Cardington volleyball's Cadie Long recorded 30 digs and had a perfect serving night in a win over Centerburg, which lifted the Pirates to a second straight Knox Morrow Athletic Conference championship.

Voting continues at MarionStar.com and its app through early Sunday morning.

