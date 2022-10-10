ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Have One Large Problem

The Minnesota Vikings are 4-1 through five weeks, sitting atop the NFC North. But the team has one large and identifiable problem. Even with a luxurious 4-1 record, the Vikings are going to bed in the 3rd Quarter. Thankfully for their sake, they respond with a vengeance in the 4th Quarter, yet 3rd Quarters are a documentable dilemma.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Fixed 2 Massive Things in Week 5

The Minnesota Vikings are not infallible — far from it — but they did fix two naughty tendencies against the Chicago Bears in Week 5. Heading into the Bears matchup, Minnesota wildly lagged via 3rd Down conversion on offense and redzone efficiency. For at least one game, the Vikings fixed the glitch.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Player Reactions to Win over Bears

Week 5 is in the books, and the Minnesota Vikings moved to a 4-1 record atop the NFC North division. A 29-22 victory over the Chicago Bears got the job done, making it three wins in a row for the Vikings and three straight wins in the division. With a one-game lead over the Green Bay Packers, as well as holding the tiebreaker over their rivals, the Vikings are sitting pretty at the summit of the North.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fox 32 Chicago

Justin Fields’ growing comfort level shows in Bears defeat

LAKE FOREST, Ill. - Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears’ passing game carried the offense Sunday for the first time this season in a 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Now, if the Bears (2-3) can only find ways to finish games, they could prevent a three-game losing streak Thursday night when they host the Washington Commanders (1-4).
CHICAGO, IL
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Are Now Favorites in the NFC North

The Minnesota Vikings snagged a win on the back of a terrific offensive performance against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. This win became even bigger considering it came on the heels of the Green Bay Packers losing to the New York Giants in London. Due to this sequence of events, the Vikings have become the favorites in the NFC North, both among the analytics crowd and in Vegas.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fox 32 Chicago

