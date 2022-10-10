Week 5 is in the books, and the Minnesota Vikings moved to a 4-1 record atop the NFC North division. A 29-22 victory over the Chicago Bears got the job done, making it three wins in a row for the Vikings and three straight wins in the division. With a one-game lead over the Green Bay Packers, as well as holding the tiebreaker over their rivals, the Vikings are sitting pretty at the summit of the North.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO