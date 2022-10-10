Read full article on original website
First serial killer in America - The "Murder Castle"
She Lost Her Life For Just Being A Baby — The Tragic Case Of Oncwanique Tribblet
Can you guess which Halloween candy Chicagoans hate?
Lightfoot is Working on Solutions For Migrants and Asking For $5 Million
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
The Vikings Have One Large Problem
The Minnesota Vikings are 4-1 through five weeks, sitting atop the NFC North. But the team has one large and identifiable problem. Even with a luxurious 4-1 record, the Vikings are going to bed in the 3rd Quarter. Thankfully for their sake, they respond with a vengeance in the 4th Quarter, yet 3rd Quarters are a documentable dilemma.
‘Two Minute Tommy’ Just Rolled Out A New Vikings Themed Limo
The former Minnesota Vikings Quarterback, Tommy Kramer, who has been known to show off his PURPLE PRIDE, just upped his game this weekend when he unveiled the latest Minnesota Vikings-related product that he has a hand in. Meet the stretch SUV limousine that Kramer and his business partner customized with Vikings-related players and graphics!
The Vikings Fixed 2 Massive Things in Week 5
The Minnesota Vikings are not infallible — far from it — but they did fix two naughty tendencies against the Chicago Bears in Week 5. Heading into the Bears matchup, Minnesota wildly lagged via 3rd Down conversion on offense and redzone efficiency. For at least one game, the Vikings fixed the glitch.
Pete Carroll credits MN man for how NFL quantifies explosive plays
Carroll was an assistant coach with the Vikings when he met Mike Eayrs.
Vikings Player Reactions to Win over Bears
Week 5 is in the books, and the Minnesota Vikings moved to a 4-1 record atop the NFC North division. A 29-22 victory over the Chicago Bears got the job done, making it three wins in a row for the Vikings and three straight wins in the division. With a one-game lead over the Green Bay Packers, as well as holding the tiebreaker over their rivals, the Vikings are sitting pretty at the summit of the North.
Packers Report Card After Losing to Giants in London
The Green Bay Packers lost to the New York Giants 27-22 in London on Sunday. Here are the weekly grades, which include two F’s.
Justin Fields’ growing comfort level shows in Bears defeat
LAKE FOREST, Ill. - Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears’ passing game carried the offense Sunday for the first time this season in a 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Now, if the Bears (2-3) can only find ways to finish games, they could prevent a three-game losing streak Thursday night when they host the Washington Commanders (1-4).
Sean Payton trade rumors: New Orleans Saints to ask for multiple 1st-round picks
Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton is currently working for Fox Sports as an studio analyst during the 2022 season
The Vikings Are Now Favorites in the NFC North
The Minnesota Vikings snagged a win on the back of a terrific offensive performance against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. This win became even bigger considering it came on the heels of the Green Bay Packers losing to the New York Giants in London. Due to this sequence of events, the Vikings have become the favorites in the NFC North, both among the analytics crowd and in Vegas.
Cavaliers Beat Hawks 105-99 in Preseason Matchup
Summary, highlights, and stats for NBA preseason game between the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers.
