AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Montana Investigators to lead probe into late North Dakota Attorney General cost overruns
(Bismarck, ND) -- Montana state investigators are set to lead a probe into construction cost overruns that happened under North Dakota's late attorney general. North Dakota lawmakers directed the current attorney general's office to appoint an independent agency to look into the matter. State auditor Josh Gallion presented a critical investigative report to lawmakers last month that raised questions of trust and double-billing.
KFYR-TV
Washington man charged with dealing fentanyl in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Washington man is charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl along with other charges in Bismarck. Bismarck police say 28-year-old Jordan A. Anderson of Washington state was dealing fentanyl in North Dakota. Police responded to a hotel room in north Bismarck Monday, October 10,...
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: More than 1,000 pounds of explosive materials recovered from Williston residence by bomb squads
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - UPDATE (10/12 at 2 p.m.): Williston police say members of the bomb squads estimate more than one thousand pounds of homemade explosive materials have been recovered, along with multiple chemicals and powders located in the residence. “No arrests have been made at this time, however, a...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck School Board member enters not guilty plea to obstructing officers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck School Board member has entered a not guilty plea to obstructing officers during a traffic stop. Court documents report 46-year-old Emily Eckroth, a Bismarck-area physician who was elected to the school board in June, was a passenger in her husband Ryan’s car when officers pulled them over on September 3. Police say the car was swerving on Interstate 94 in Bismarck. Officers say Emily was “immediately disrespectful,” yelled obscenities at officers including ‘I am a doctor, and what you’re doing is bull----,’ and created such a distraction that Ryan could not complete an on-site breath test.
KFYR-TV
Texas man has medical emergency, dies in Williston crash
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a Texas man died in a crash on Highway 2 in Williston Wednesday morning. Investigators say the 58-year-old man from Cedar Creek, Texas, had a medical emergency and went off the road near mile marker 15. He drove across a ditch and frontage road before hitting an embankment.
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: Bismarck, Minot Bomb Squads to dispose of explosives in Williston
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - UPDATE (10/11 at 7 p.m.): Minot and Bismarck Bomb Squads have finished operations for the night and will resume Wednesday morning. All roadways have been reopened, but residents who were evacuated will not be able to return home. UPDATE (10/11 at 2 p.m.): 32nd Avenue West...
The North Dakota County With The Most Land Currently For Sale
How about your very own slice of hunting paradise? Maybe, you've always wanted to live out in the country. Well, I ran across a website that could be useful in all three of those scenarios. It's called Land.com, and it's pretty simple to use. Just type in the county or city in North Dakota you want to purchase land from, and it will conjure up some listings for you lickity split.
KFYR-TV
Arrest made in Williston bomb scare case
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A man has been arrested in relation to a narcotics search that resulted in more than 1,000 pounds of explosives found in Williston. Williston police say 28-year-old Ross Petrie is in custody. Charges are pending. The scene, located on the 3600 block of 7th Street West,...
Kenmare man arrested for relationship with female juvenile
KENMARE, ND (KXNET) — 21-year-old Andrew Gast from Kenmare was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 11, for corruption of a minor after being involved in a relationship with a female juvenile. According to the Ward County Sheriff’s Department, the arrest was the result of an investigation that began in late September after a report that Gast […]
KFYR-TV
Minot Bomb Squad responding to possible explosives in Williston
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (10/11 at 1:45 p.m.): Bismarck, Minot Bomb Squads to dispose of explosives in Williston. ORIGINAL STORY (10/10 at 9:45 p.m.): Minot Bomb Squad is on its way to Williston after Williston police discovered explosive materials in an apartment Monday afternoon. Williston police responded to a...
Crude oil spills into Mountrail County
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) –Energy company Phillips 66 has informed the ND Department of Environmental Quality (NDDEQ) of a recent crude oil spill occurring in Mountrail County. According to Phillips 66, the incident occurred in a facility about one mile southwest of Palermo on Monday, October 10. Their initial report states that 286 barrels of crude […]
newsdakota.com
Tree Orders Available Through Foster County Soil Conservation District
CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Foster County Soil Conservation District (FCSCD) has opened up orders for trees. District Manager Dionn Schaaf says they have order forms available on their website. Schaaf says they’re encouraging everyone to check tree rows and determine what replacements are needed. If you have...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man to see probation for gun store burglary
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to probation for burglarizing a gun store. Police say in June 2021, then 22-year-old Tjaden Smith backed a truck through the front doors of Double H Guns, caused thousands of dollars in damage, and stole firearms. They say he also vandalized electrical boxes.
UPDATE: Suspect is now in custody
According to the Williston Police Department, during the investigation, suspected explosive materials were located in an occupied apartment.
Potential harvest problem near Dickinson
The plant is a noxious weed, and it's known to grow aggressively, about two to three inches per day. It can grow between six and 10 feet tall. Their seeds can spread fast, and they are very difficult to kill.
Mandan Photo Contest: And the winners are…
Images were evaluated on applicability to community marketing, originality, subject matter interest, visual appeal, and consistency with category themes.
In Case You Missed It: 10/1-10/7
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — This week, KX’s reports were stuffed with crime stories. Coming hot off the heels of the Nikki Entzel trial, discussions of murder were at the forefront of our headlines. Here are the top five stories that shook KX’s website this week. #1: Nikki Entzel Trial Nikki Entzel, accused of conspiring with […]
Texas man dies in Williston after suffering medical emergency while driving
WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — A 58-year-old Texas man died after suffering a medical emergency while driving on Highway 2 near Williston on Wednesday morning around 8:50 a.m. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling east on Highway 2 when he suffered a medical emergency and went off the road and through […]
KFYR-TV
Man charged with stealing crude oil in McKenzie County to change his plea
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - A Watford City man accused of stealing oil and selling it is expected to change his plea in December. Police say Michael Garcia coordinated with three other men to skim oil from a company from November 2020 to March 2022. A court document filed last week stated a change of plea for Garcia would be scheduled for December 1. He faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit theft, dealing with stolen property, and leading a criminal organization.
Bismarck may remove traffic signals at one intersection
The project would remove at least one of the signals and replace it with a flashing beacon that would be used by both drivers and people trying to walk across.
