Firearm seized from student at Wilkes-Barre Area High School
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A firearm was seized from a student at Wilkes-Barre area high school on Tuesday morning, school administrators told us today. This happened on the same day another firearm was seized at the Midd-West Middle School in nearby Snyder County. “A student came in...
Winter season preparations by PennDOT
PA - (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is outlining its plans for this winter. State officials gathered Tuesday to also talk about safety for the upcoming winter season. They showed off a new electronic highway sign as part of a pilot program that's expanding on Interstates 80...
Pocono Regional Police investigating a former police chief for indecent assault
POCONOS, MONROE CO. — The Pocono Regional police chief, Chris Wagner, confirmed that the department is investigating an allegation of indecent assault against Manor Township's former police chief, Todd Graeff. According to the Manor Township Manager Ryan Strohecker, Graeff was terminated from the Manor Township Police Department on October...
PSP warn of scams rampant throughout PA
PA - (WOLF) — State Police are warning Pennsylvanians to be aware of scams that have become rampant throughout the state. According to a release by troopers, scammers are constantly coming up with new ways to take money and personal information from their victims. If you or someone you...
Small Business Administration: Economic Injury Disaster Loans available in parts of PA
PIKE CO, (WOLF) — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available in parts of New York and counties in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations with economic losses due to the drought that began August 9th.
Road closure safety for both drivers and workers
WILKES-BARRE (WOLF) — Weather on your way to work or a gathering, you might take notice to road work and closures on your drive. Safety of the workers and those in motor vehicles are important. PennDOT Safety press officer, Sean Brown tells FOX56 that workers have safety measures in...
