Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State takes down No. 15 Indiana 2-1 in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana defenders Devon Matthews, Bradley Jennings Jr. detail Hoosiers’ next-man-up mentality
Last week against the University of Michigan, Indiana football took hits on the defensive side of the ball with multiple veterans going down with injuries before and during the game. Senior linebacker and three-time captain Cam Jones was ruled out prior to the game, along with senior defensive back Jaylin Williams. Fellow senior cornerback Tiawan Mullen left the game with an injury in the second half.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana men’s basketball preview — yikes, that non-conference slate is brutal
In the state of Indiana, there are only two seasons that actually matter: corn season and basketball season. Last I checked, corn season ended in September. In just under a month, Indiana men’s basketball will begin one of its most anticipated campaigns of the last decade. Head coach Mike Woodson has breathed life into a program running on fumes. The Big Ten’s media poll recently tapped the Hoosiers as preseason conference champions and named senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis the preseason conference player of the year.
Indiana Daily Student
‘I'm not a miracle worker’: Rod Carey addresses responsibilities of new role with Indiana football
On Monday, newly named offensive line coach Rod Carey answered questions from the media after being promoted Sunday afternoon. “Surreal to be back,” Carey said. Prior to Carey’s coaching career, he was a three-year starter at center for the Hoosiers from 1990-1993. During his senior year, he was awarded Indiana’s Corby Davis Outstanding Offensive Player Award.
Indiana Daily Student
Michigan football coach Mike Hart updates health after medical emergency Saturday
Mike Hart, current Michigan football running backs coach and former Indiana football assistant coach, gave an update on his health via a Michigan football Twitter post Monday morning. This comes after Hart was carted off the field in the first quarter of Indiana’s game Saturday against No. 4 Michigan after suffering a medical emergency on the Michigan sideline.
Indiana Daily Student
Dr. Aaron Carroll promoted IU’s mental health initiative, spoke with students at First Thursdays event
In February 2022, Indiana University announced the university’s new Student Mental Health Initiative led by Dr. Aaron Carroll, IU’s Chief Health Officer. It consists of three taskforces: culture and climate, services and support, and policies and protocols. These taskforces consist of several recommendations and actions to improve students’ mental health across all of IU’s campuses in Indiana.
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington man arrested after reported stabbing at westside Kroger on Monday
A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man in the abdomen late Monday night outside of a Kroger on the west side of Bloomington. The victim was taken by ambulance to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for treatment. Curtis Martin, 35, was arrested and remanded for aggravated battery, battery with...
Indiana Daily Student
‘Keep telling your stories’: IU celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day
The Office of the Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Multicultural Affairs conducted an Indigenous Peoples’ Day Proclamation presentation Monday at the Sample Gates. Students, faculty and community members gathered to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day. Nicky Belle, First Nations Educational and Cultural Center director, began the presentation by discussing...
Indiana Daily Student
Follow these 5 tips to stay safe this Halloween
Halloween can be an exciting holiday, especially in college. Dressing up, eating candy and going out with friends is common, and there are lots of opportunities for fun around campus and Bloomington. However, it’s still important to know how to stay safe. While Halloween night offers exciting activities, keep in...
Indiana Daily Student
Lilly Library will feature Sherlock Holmes exhibit until December
The Lilly Library's“Sherlock in 221 Objects” exhibit opened Aug. 1 and will continue to be the library’s featured exhibit until Dec. 16. The public galleries are free and open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The exhibit...
