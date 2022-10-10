Read full article on original website
Illinois Basketball: Illini targeting top 30 center from the class of 2024
Illinois basketball is looking for the next great big man, as we are now targeting one of the best players in the class of 2024. It is going to be weird to see the Illini suit up this fall and winter without Kofi Cockburn. He has been a part of the Illinois basketball experience for the better part of a half-decade. But this will be the first campaign without the big man.
newschannel20.com
Big Ten Media Day for Illinois men's and women's basketball
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The men's and women's Illinois basketball team made the trip to Big Ten Media day in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Tuesday to speak in front of the media, prior to the beginning of their season. The two teams are excited and eager to turn the page...
Illinois Football: The script has flipped as the Illini make AP Top 25
As an Illinois football fan, I thought it was pretty exciting last week when we had six votes to be in the AP Top 25. Those six votes represented the slog the Illini program has gone through since Bret Bielema took over as head coach. Finally, we were good enough to have some type of positive national recognition.
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood has easy explanation for why he's a 'big fan' of NIL
Brad Underwood talked about why he likes what NIL has done for college sports. It’s safe to say that he’s a fan of it, per 247Sports’ Jeremy Werner. Underwood kept his answer simple when asked about why he’s adapted to NIL and the transfer portal. “I...
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
newschannel20.com
Riverton five-sport athlete shines in cross country
Riverton junior Isaac Crumrine is a five-sport athlete. Crumrine is a member of the baseball, track, basketball, soccer, and cross country teams. However, in cross country, Crumrine is shining on a statewide level. The Hawk runner is currently ranked in Illinois' top 20 in Class 1A. "We're up at 4:45...
25newsnow.com
A Shock to the System: why Central Illinois will see a wave of EV charging stations
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A place to charge your electric vehicle every 50 miles is the new standard for a plan approved last month statewide. It’s all part of an effort to electrify America’s roadways, with changes coming to our area soon. The decision is part of...
newschannel20.com
Semi hits Piatt County home
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois State Police (ISP) is investigating after a semi hit a house near Cerro Gordo. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 105 just west of Highway 32 in Piatt County. According to ISP, the semi went off the roadway for unknown...
1470 WMBD
Man wanted for late night Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they want your help looking for a man who allegedly shot and injured another man late Sunday night. Peoria Police say it started around 10:20 p.m. with a ShotSpotter alert on South Western. While they believed there was no evidence of a shots fired call, they were taken to West Lincoln a short time later where a victim was found, and taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
realtybiznews.com
Placemaker Real Estate and Inhabit Realty Group Acquire Fairway Apartments
Placemaker Real Estate, a Miami-based real estate investment firm led by Adriel Deller, and Inhabit Realty Group, Chicago-based investment firm led by A.J. Manaseer, have acquired Fairway Apartments, an apartment complex in Bloomington, IL. The property was acquired in an off-market transaction direct with the seller for $5 million. "We...
Central Illinois Proud
Sunday Peoria hit-and-run victim identified
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The man killed in a hit-and-run car crash has been identified as 52-year-old John Fasig of W. Reservoir Boulevard in Peoria. Fasig was struck by a car around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning and despite respondents performing life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
1470 WMBD
Rivian recalls nearly all vehicles made at Normal plant
NORMAL, Ill. –Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive is recalling thousands of vehicles, nearly all of the vehicles it’s produced, in fact, saying there is a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers’ ability to steer properly. The Associated Press reports Rivian said Friday it’s recalling...
newschannel20.com
Decatur police injured in shooting part of anti-crime team
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Two officers, who were shot on Wednesday morning when a driver they had stopped pulled out a handgun and shot at the officers at close range, are part of the Decatur Police Department's Community Action Team, also known as the CAT team. The purpose of...
Decatur officers shot in shootout, suspect killed
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are investigating after shots were fired between Decatur officers and a suspect. It happened during a traffic stop near Walnut and Lowber streets around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Two officers were shot. The suspect was also shot. All three were taken to the hospital. A reporter on scene talked to […]
newschannel20.com
U of I Native American House celebrates Indigenous People's Day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Monday is Indigenous Peoples' Day and the Native American House at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign celebrated with a wide range of events. The majority of the events were held at the Spurlock Museum of World Cultures. The day was filled with different events that...
Illinois teen accused of shooting man during argument over Wi-Fi password
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (TCD) -- A 19-year-old man was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly shot someone during an argument in which the victim refused to give the suspect a Wi-Fi password. According to a statement, on Sept. 30 at 1:51 p.m., Champaign Police went to the 2100 block of...
newschannel20.com
Driver identified in Decatur police shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The driver accused of shooting two Decatur Police Officers Wednesday morning has been identified. Macon County Coroner Michael Day reports Jamontey O. Neal, 32, of Decatur, was pronounced dead at 12:48 a.m. in Decatur Memorial Hospital Emergency Room. We're told he was shot during an...
Champaign Police Chief appoints new deputy chiefs
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced on Monday that two long-serving members of the department have been formally promoted to deputy chiefs. Geoffrey Coon and Kevin Olmstead have served as Interim Deputy Chiefs of Operational Support and Operations, respectively, since late 2021. On Monday, Police Chief Timothy Tyler removed “Interim” from their […]
newschannel20.com
Community College partnering with EMS provider
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Richland Community College (RCC) is partnering with Abbott EMS. Their goal is to remove the barrier of entry for people interested in becoming Emergency Medical Technicians and build a network of healthcare workers. The eight-week course is scheduled to start on Jan. 9, 2023. People...
Champaign Co. Crime Stoppers looking for shooting suspect
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a potential suspect in a shots-fired incident that happened last month. Officials said Rantoul Police were called to the area of Saint Andrews Circle and Willow Pond Road just after noon on Sept. 16 for a report of […]
