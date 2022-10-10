A 42-year-old man wakeboarding in Lake Washington died Tuesday afternoon after he was hit by the boat towing him in an apparent accident, police said. Police and fire units responded to reports of an injured person who was about 100 yards from the shore at the 4300 block of Hunts Point Road at about 4:35 p.m., the Mercer Island Police Department said in a news release.

MERCER ISLAND, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO