ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'fallon, MO

O’Fallon’s Fire Safety Day offers family fun, life-saving information

By Laura Simon
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JqPp3_0iSgsqJT00

O’FALLON, Mo. – Families celebrated Fire Safety Day in O’Fallon, Missouri on Sunday at the Kohl’s parking lot on State Highway K in The Shops at Laura Hill.

Firefighters, police officers, and paramedics put on interactive demonstrations, but kids had sparks in their eyes too.

Seven-year-old Braydon told FOX 2 News being a firefighter someday would be a cool job.

“You get to use the hose and put out fires,” he said.

Trending – See inside: Historic mansion once home to famed St. Louis families

Most kids could not wait to get their picture taken inside a firetruck, see the gear, and use the hoses.

“”It’s cool,” 5-year-old Timmy Van Gels said.

He was there with his parents and 2-year-old sister Olivia.

Golden and Winter Johnson’s parents took them to the event. Golden said he would like to be a firefighter when he grows up and had a blast getting a tour of the firetruck.

“It was great,” he said. “I was driving. I was pretending.”

Asst. Fire Chief Andy Parrish said they do this every year, but he said this year’s turnout was one of the largest they have had.

“It’s kind of a way to showcase safety in a fun way, that’s not threatening, and hopefully the people who see what we’re doing here never have to experience it at their house,” Parrish said.

Firefighters demonstrated kitchen safety and how they use the jaws of life out at bad crash scenes. Even a medical helicopter landed in the parking lot for people to check out.

Other activities included a kids’ challenge course and a bounce house. People who attended were provided with lunch and snacks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
O'fallon, MO
Society
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
City
O'fallon, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Charles police warn parents to check children's candy from Saturday trunk or treat

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A small bag of Delta 8 edibles was reportedly found in a child's Halloween candy after a trunk or treat event at a car show in St. Charles. On Saturday, the St. Charles Police Department made a Facebook post warning parents whose children participated Saturday in the trunk or treat at JJ's Car Show located at 1215 S. Duchesne Drive in St. Charles to check their kids' candy for Delta 8 edibles.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
recordpatriot.com

Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visiting local Schnucks stores

The famous Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is making its way to the region and will be on display throughout the area Wednesday through Sunday. All of the stops through Friday will be at Schnucks grocery stores starting with the Godfrey Schnucks, at 2712 Godfrey Road, and the Edwardsville Schnucks at 2222 Troy Road from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today.
DES PERES, MO
FOX 2

What to do if you hit a deer with your vehicle in Missouri

MISSOURI — Because of wild animal movement in the fall, it is not uncommon to see more dead deer and other wildlife along the nearly 34,000 miles of state roads. The Missouri Department of Transportation reminds motorists that there are several options that can be taken when a deer/vehicle collision results in the death of […]
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Hill
Person
Andy Parrish
FOX2Now

3 Interesting Ghost Town Tales of Southwest Missouri

A common plight regarding local legends, lore, and tales is the lack of solid evidence they existed and a lot of hearsay about the stories’ origins. Even more so when the beginning of such mysteries can be dated over a century ago. In the Four State area, there are...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Man dies after getting shot while watching TV in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis County overnight. The Ferguson Police Department said the man was in the living room watching television in the 900 block of Thatcher when someone shot him from outside the residence. Officers found the man unresponsive and took him to a hospital where he later died. The shooting happened around midnight.
FERGUSON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Safety#Fire Hose#Family Fun#State Highway K#Fox 2 News#Asst
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you also love eating burgers with your friends from time to time, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

'I hate that he lost a squad car': Neighbors react to mental health call that ends with patrol car crash

VELDA VILLAGE HILLS, Mo. — There is little traffic on Scharell Houston's tree-lined street in north St. Louis County. It's the kind of place where neighbors know each other, not one — she said — where someone would expect to see a suspect slip past police and steal their patrol car. But that is exactly what happened Sunday afternoon.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
labortribune.com

Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 officially dedicates new training center

Earth City, MO – Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 hosted a ribbon cutting at its state-of-the-art training center at 3755 Corporate Trail Drive to mark the official opening of the facility. The training center opened in the summer of 2020 but with COVID-19 restrictions, the official grand opening was delayed until Sept. 22.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
KMOV

Child, 3, dies in Jefferson County house fire

Advocates, families react to St. Louis County Jail settlement after 5 inmates found dead in 2019. The family of Daniel Stout won $1.2 million in a settlement against St. Louis County. However, advocates and other family members whose loved ones have died in that same jail said money isn’t justice.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Monday St. Francois County Wreck

(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Piedmont, 67 year old Daniele L. Ravanelli, is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a pick up crash in St. Francois County Monday afternoon at 12:10. Highway Patrol Troopers say Ravanelli was driving south on Highway 67, at Roberts Lane, when the truck ran off the right side of the road and smashed into an embankment. A passenger in the vehicle, 58 year old James L. Burke, of Patterson, received minor injuries. Burke and Ravanelli were wearing their seat belts when the wreck took place. They were taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy