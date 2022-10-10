O’Fallon’s Fire Safety Day offers family fun, life-saving information

O’FALLON, Mo. – Families celebrated Fire Safety Day in O’Fallon, Missouri on Sunday at the Kohl’s parking lot on State Highway K in The Shops at Laura Hill.

Firefighters, police officers, and paramedics put on interactive demonstrations, but kids had sparks in their eyes too.

Seven-year-old Braydon told FOX 2 News being a firefighter someday would be a cool job.

“You get to use the hose and put out fires,” he said.

Most kids could not wait to get their picture taken inside a firetruck, see the gear, and use the hoses.

“”It’s cool,” 5-year-old Timmy Van Gels said.

He was there with his parents and 2-year-old sister Olivia.

Golden and Winter Johnson’s parents took them to the event. Golden said he would like to be a firefighter when he grows up and had a blast getting a tour of the firetruck.

“It was great,” he said. “I was driving. I was pretending.”

Asst. Fire Chief Andy Parrish said they do this every year, but he said this year’s turnout was one of the largest they have had.

“It’s kind of a way to showcase safety in a fun way, that’s not threatening, and hopefully the people who see what we’re doing here never have to experience it at their house,” Parrish said.

Firefighters demonstrated kitchen safety and how they use the jaws of life out at bad crash scenes. Even a medical helicopter landed in the parking lot for people to check out.

Other activities included a kids’ challenge course and a bounce house. People who attended were provided with lunch and snacks.

