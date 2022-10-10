Decatur Fire & Rescue working to put out “woods” fire behind Kroger
DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a working “woods” fire behind the Kroger on Beltline road. The Alabama Forestry Commission is on scene assisting.
A spokesperson with DFD says the fire is contained to the immediate area and procedures are in place to keep it from spreading.
At this time no structures are in danger, but the public is asked to avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story. News 19 has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with us for the latest.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.
Comments / 0