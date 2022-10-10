Read full article on original website
Related
encyclopediaofarkansas.net
Main Street Bridge (Little Rock–North Little Rock)
The Main Street Bridge was originally constructed in 1924 as a vehicular structure, replaced in 1973, and altered in 1998; it is one of six bridges linking the downtown areas of Little Rock (Pulaski County) and North Little Rock (Pulaski County). As the downtown areas of Little Rock and Argenta...
Why is North Little Rock nicknamed 'Dogtown?'
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This city of North Little Rock's love for dogs is hard to miss when you walk through the historic Argenta District. But this term “Dogtown” was originally not a friendly term from those on the north side, especially in the mid-20th century.
Whataburger breaks ground on Little Rock location
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A highly anticipated fast food favorite broke ground on its newest store in Little Rock Tuesday. A crowd was on hand as construction began for a Whataburger franchise started on the west side of Little Rock. The work is expected to be complete in 2023. The Chenal Parkway location is set […]
North Little Rock police K-9 Rakkie found
North Little Rock police said that they are in search of a missing K-9 officer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Supernatural State – Hidden Lonoke County Cemetery
Lost in the woods of Lonoke County lies a historic graveyard, home to some of the founding families of Central Arkansas. Its graves are hidden by trees, its gate rusted and chained shut. But the stories of those who are interred there survive - even if their subjects did not.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Damaging thunderstorms possible Wednesday
The rain will be a welcome sight, but it will come with a risk of damaging thunderstorms.
KARK
Sissy’s Log Cabin is the premiere spot for your fine jewelry purchases
Life’s too short for ordinary jewelry. Jim Engelhorn, from Sissy’s Log Cabin, joins us in the studio to talk about designer jewelry. Since 1970, Sissy’s Log Cabin has been an iconic, family-owned and -operated jewelry store known for its quality and customer service. Today, Sissy’s has evolved into the Mid-South’s largest independently owned jewelry store filled with diamonds, jewelry, estate pieces, and fine gifts. Sissy’s Log Cabin currently has six locations in Pine Bluff, Little Rock, West Little Rock, Jonesboro, Memphis, and Conway.
This Arkansas City Is One Of The 10 Most Deadly In The United States
There has been a lot of talk about crime recently in the news. Texarkana gets a bad rap for being a dangerous city, but this Arkansas city is one of the 10 most deadly cities in the United States. So the information I am going to share on each city...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ualr.edu
Straw Selected for Leadership Greater Little Rock
Brittany Straw, director of career services at UA Little Rock, has been selected for the 38th Class of Leadership Greater Little Rock. Established in 1985 by the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Greater Little Rock brings together community leaders from businesses, nonprofits, and governments for a nine-month community leadership program. This program has empowered participants to comprehensively understand the region’s challenges and opportunities.
Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers
The City of Little Rock last week sent a cease-and-desist letter to the group sponsoring Arkansas’ recreational marijuana ballot initiative demanding the group take down an ad the city said depicted Little Rock police officers. Responsible Growth Arkansas in a response Friday declined to remove the ad and disagreed that it contained any insignia or […] The post Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Webb – White Oketunbi Engagement
The families of Anna Webb and Dennis White Oketunbi are excited to announce their engagement. Anna and Dennis met through a powerful message of faith that Dennis shared online. Anna is a Sales Enablement Director and Dennis is a powerful faith leader and minister of the Gospel. Anna has a Degree in Communications from Arkansas Tech University and Dennis has a Degree in Sociology from Osun State University in Nigeria.
I-30 construction in Saline County to cause overnight closures beginning this week
SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Crews have been actively working in Saline County to widen Interstate 30 to six lanes, and because of the construction, overnight closures of Highway 67/229 below the I-30 bridge will be required. If the weather allows, crews will close Highway 67/229 below I-30 at Exit...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Three Little Rock mayoral candidates voice support for marijuana amendment
Three candidates for Little Rock mayor, including incumbent Frank Scott Jr., expressed full-throated support Monday night for legalizing recreational use of marijuana in Arkansas. The fourth mayoral hopeful, car dealer Steve Landers, voiced no opposition to the proposed state constitutional amendment while saying: “I will do what the people of the state of Arkansas decide […] The post Three Little Rock mayoral candidates voice support for marijuana amendment appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Little Rock family searches for answers 11 years after Patricia Guardado's disappearance
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After over a decade's worth of questions, a Little Rock family has still been searching for answers to find out what happened to Patricia Guardado. 11 years ago on October 12th, 2011, the UA Little Rock student disappeared and was found dead days later. Now...
Businesses react to downtown Little Rock shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a violent weekend in the city, evidence markers litter the area near 4th street in downtown Little Rock. Though they have served as a reminder of the violence, businesses in the area explained that though the violence has worried them, they certainly won't allow it to stop them.
Kait 8
Comedian Katt Williams coming to Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Comedy legend Katt Williams will bring his “2023 and Me Tour” to the Natural State next February. Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday the comedian will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in North Little Rock. Tickets go on sale to the general public...
salineriverchronicle.com
Senior Tabitha White to be crowned 2022 Warren High Homecoming Queen this Friday
It’s Homecoming Week at Warren High School as the Lumberjacks get set to host the DeWitt Dragons this Friday, October 14, 2022. Warren High School announced a couple of weeks ago the 2022 Homecoming Court, led by Queen Tabitha White. Senior Tabitha White was elected the 2022 Warren High...
Teenager and visitors react to the weekend of violence in Little Rock
A violent Saturday night in Little Rock left one person dead and two others injured.
Jacksonville officials want real-time crime center to track crime
JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — There's just something about Jacksonville for Mayor Bob Johnson. "We really are a tight-knit community," Johnson said, smiling. As the Jacksonville native has gotten older, times have changed— that has also meant an increase in crime. "It's like a family," he said. "With the family,...
Two teenagers injured in shooting near River Market District
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to calls of a shooting in the area near the River Market District. According to reports, when officers arrived they found two teenagers who were both suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Details...
THV11
Little Rock, AR
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Little Rock local newshttps://www.thv11.com/
Comments / 2