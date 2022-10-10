Life’s too short for ordinary jewelry. Jim Engelhorn, from Sissy’s Log Cabin, joins us in the studio to talk about designer jewelry. Since 1970, Sissy’s Log Cabin has been an iconic, family-owned and -operated jewelry store known for its quality and customer service. Today, Sissy’s has evolved into the Mid-South’s largest independently owned jewelry store filled with diamonds, jewelry, estate pieces, and fine gifts. Sissy’s Log Cabin currently has six locations in Pine Bluff, Little Rock, West Little Rock, Jonesboro, Memphis, and Conway.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO