Pine Bluff, AR

encyclopediaofarkansas.net

Main Street Bridge (Little Rock–North Little Rock)

The Main Street Bridge was originally constructed in 1924 as a vehicular structure, replaced in 1973, and altered in 1998; it is one of six bridges linking the downtown areas of Little Rock (Pulaski County) and North Little Rock (Pulaski County). As the downtown areas of Little Rock and Argenta...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Why is North Little Rock nicknamed 'Dogtown?'

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This city of North Little Rock's love for dogs is hard to miss when you walk through the historic Argenta District. But this term “Dogtown” was originally not a friendly term from those on the north side, especially in the mid-20th century.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

Whataburger breaks ground on Little Rock location

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A highly anticipated fast food favorite broke ground on its newest store in Little Rock Tuesday. A crowd was on hand as construction began for a Whataburger franchise started on the west side of Little Rock. The work is expected to be complete in 2023. The Chenal Parkway location is set […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Sissy’s Log Cabin is the premiere spot for your fine jewelry purchases

Life’s too short for ordinary jewelry. Jim Engelhorn, from Sissy’s Log Cabin, joins us in the studio to talk about designer jewelry. Since 1970, Sissy’s Log Cabin has been an iconic, family-owned and -operated jewelry store known for its quality and customer service. Today, Sissy’s has evolved into the Mid-South’s largest independently owned jewelry store filled with diamonds, jewelry, estate pieces, and fine gifts. Sissy’s Log Cabin currently has six locations in Pine Bluff, Little Rock, West Little Rock, Jonesboro, Memphis, and Conway.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualr.edu

Straw Selected for Leadership Greater Little Rock

Brittany Straw, director of career services at UA Little Rock, has been selected for the 38th Class of Leadership Greater Little Rock. Established in 1985 by the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Greater Little Rock brings together community leaders from businesses, nonprofits, and governments for a nine-month community leadership program. This program has empowered participants to comprehensively understand the region’s challenges and opportunities.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers

The City of Little Rock last week sent a cease-and-desist letter to the group sponsoring Arkansas’ recreational marijuana ballot initiative demanding the group take down an ad the city said depicted Little Rock police officers. Responsible Growth Arkansas in a response Friday declined to remove the ad and disagreed that it contained any insignia or […] The post Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Webb – White Oketunbi Engagement

The families of Anna Webb and Dennis White Oketunbi are excited to announce their engagement. Anna and Dennis met through a powerful message of faith that Dennis shared online. Anna is a Sales Enablement Director and Dennis is a powerful faith leader and minister of the Gospel. Anna has a Degree in Communications from Arkansas Tech University and Dennis has a Degree in Sociology from Osun State University in Nigeria.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Three Little Rock mayoral candidates voice support for marijuana amendment

Three candidates for Little Rock mayor, including incumbent Frank Scott Jr., expressed full-throated support Monday night for legalizing recreational use of marijuana in Arkansas. The fourth mayoral hopeful, car dealer Steve Landers, voiced no opposition to the proposed state constitutional amendment while saying: “I will do what the people of the state of Arkansas decide […] The post Three Little Rock mayoral candidates voice support for marijuana amendment appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Businesses react to downtown Little Rock shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a violent weekend in the city, evidence markers litter the area near 4th street in downtown Little Rock. Though they have served as a reminder of the violence, businesses in the area explained that though the violence has worried them, they certainly won't allow it to stop them.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Comedian Katt Williams coming to Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Comedy legend Katt Williams will bring his “2023 and Me Tour” to the Natural State next February. Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday the comedian will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in North Little Rock. Tickets go on sale to the general public...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Two teenagers injured in shooting near River Market District

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to calls of a shooting in the area near the River Market District. According to reports, when officers arrived they found two teenagers who were both suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Details...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
