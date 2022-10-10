Read full article on original website
Related
mwcconnection.com
Wyoming rallies to beat New Mexico in Albuquerque
Albuquerque has long been a place where the Pokes have struggled to find a lot of success, but on Saturday evening, they were able to do just that. Thanks to a remarkable second half performance by the defense and some timely plays from the offense, the Cowboys overcame a 14-0 first half deficit to defeat the New Mexico Lobos on the road, 27-14, for their first road victory of the season.
Taking the “L” train to Las Cruces: New Mexico State’s Chicago connection
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – On paper, the roster that Greg Heiar put together in his first year at New Mexico State could win the WAC again. Those hopes will be helped immensely if Arizona transfer Kim Aiken Jr. and LSU transfer Xavier Pinson get eligibility waivers cleared by the NCAA. The core of the […]
KRQE News 13
Sports Desk: Danny Gonzales speaks on coaching change
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Football announced on Sunday that offensive coordinator, Derek Warehime, was fired effective immediately. This comes after UNM notched their 3rd consecutive loss on Saturday. UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales spoke to the media on Monday morning about the staff changes in his program.
UTEP Students react to Beto O’Rourke campaign rally at university
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Candidate for Texas Governor Beto O’Rourke set to speak at The University of Texas at El Paso on Tuesday afternoon. O’Rourke will face incumbent Governor Greg Abbott on November 8 elections. UTEP is the last stop on O’Rourke’s college tour across the state that started in September at UT Austin. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOAT 7
New Mexico sees historic monsoon season
New Mexico got some much-needed rain this summer. Our monsoon season typically runs from June 15 to Sept. 30, and this year for Albuquerque, it was historic. KOAT Meteorologist Eric Green says Duke City recorded 6.1 inches of rain this monsoon season. "We had a surprisingly good monsoon season. It...
Report: New Mexico teacher vacancies down 34%
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A new report from New Mexico State University shows that the number of job postings for teachers across the state has dropped over 30% since last year. The data suggests the state is on its way to reducing some recent teacher shortages, but there are some caveats. “Things are starting to level […]
As pilots age, Albuquerque’s ballooning future at crossroads
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Bryce Risley is putting everything he has into documenting and preserving the world-famous culture of Albuquerque ballooning that captivated him as a child. Risley holds a double master’s degree in marine science, but since returning to his home state after graduate school, he’s switched his...
canyonnews.com
Obit: Jeff Indeck, PhD
As a celebration of his life, a memorial service for Jeff Indeck will be in the Hazlewood Lecture Room at Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum (2503 4th Avenue, Canyon, TX), on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 1 p.m. Jeff Indeck passed away on October 4, 2020, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, freeing his...
RELATED PEOPLE
Funding approved to restore Albuquerque cemetery
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fairview Cemetery in Albuquerque will soon be restoring the final resting place for 500 veterans buried there. Bernalillo County has agreed to pay $300,000 to fund the restoration project. The funding will come through the state veteran’s services department. The money will pay for a block wall around designated areas, xeriscaping and […]
rrobserver.com
ABQ-area homebuilders: Demand is strong, but so are market threats
Mackenzie Bishop, co-owner of Abrazo Homes, says this has been the best year for his business when it comes to building homes. The local homebuilder, which has been around since 2010, is on track to build about 150 houses in the Albuquerque metro area. Bishop said the business is also on track to finish about 30 to 40 homes in Santa Fe.
newmexiconewsport.com
How will the next New Mexico governor reduce crime?
Joe Sanchez knows the streets. The ex-convict served five years in the Penitentiary of New Mexico for a violent crime. He was released in 2018 and now works for the City of Albuquerque. “There is tons of crime in ‘Burque. It’s just strange,” Sanchez said. “Home break-ins, fights, b*llsh*t, guns,...
Indigenous People’s Day closures around Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday is Indigenous People’s Day. In accordance with the day, Albuquerque city offices will be closed. Some of Monday’s closures included, community centers, libraries, animal shelters and museums. A full list of closures can be found on the city website.
IN THIS ARTICLE
visitalbuquerque.org
Where to Go for Great Craft Cocktails in Albuquerque
Albuquerque may be known for its award-winning breweries, but the city’s craft cocktail scene is on the rise. With locally sourced spirits, uniquely New Mexican flavors, seasonal menus, and can’t-be-beat casually elegant atmosphere, Albuquerque’s cocktail lounges and bars are sure to curb your next craft cocktail craving.
Second tribe in New Mexico set to open Tesla dealership in 2023
Construction is underway in Santa Ana Pueblo for Tesla’s second car dealership facility in New Mexico. A sleek 35,000 square foot facility is expected to open in May 2023, acting as a sales, service and delivery center. When the facility opens up, Tesla will have centers near three major...
KRQE Newsfeed: No policy changes, BCSO TV show concern, Mild weather, Tourism rebound, Interesting visitor
Wednesday’s Top Stories Group launches petition against Open Space development Popular Penguin Chill exhibit at BioPark Zoo is temporarily closed Fact Check: Ronchetti touts education plan, does Lujan Grisham have one? APD detective fired after police shooting investigation Bernalillo County approves water infrastructure improvements UNMH doctors take Alzheimer’s study to Zuni Pueblo Santa Fe looking […]
KRQE News 13
Group launches petition against Elena Gallegos Open Space development
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a petition drive to put a stop to the city’s plans to build in the Elena Gallegos Open Space in the foothills. The city wants to build an Education Center, but the idea has had its critics since day one. “The beauty...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Albuquerque teen sets up Halloween display for neighborhood
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When the sun goes down, those who dare to enter, come by the house near Piedra Negra Street and Gutierrez Road. 18-year-old Elias Aragon is the mastermind behind the masterpiece. “I got inspired by my uncle because he actually used to do the same thing at his house, but it was […]
6 Of The Most Memorable Concerts At The El Paso Sun Bowl
We certainly love concerts in El Paso; we've seen some huge acts pass through & gave us some memorable shows at the Don Haskins Center, the Abraham Chavez Theater, The Plaza Theater & the El Paso County Coliseum. While most of the concerts have audio or footage missing, there are some shows that still DO exist online for people to relive.
fox10phoenix.com
Military couple relocating loses everything in overnight theft: ‘We are devastated’
GRESHAM, Ore. - Gustavo Burciaga and his wife Jennifer Luna were ready to begin their new lives in a new state until all their belongings were stolen overnight while they stayed in a hotel. Burciaga, who served as a senior airman for the U.S. Air Force, was moving from Joint...
KRQE News 13
Skies clearing tonight, fog develops east
We saw more sunshine today than the last few, that’s for sure! But southern NM still picked up some steady rain throughout the day. For the most part, coverage has been more scattered, especially across northern NM where it was partly to mostly sunny. Estancia saw some heavier rain develop tonight too with totals around 2″. Temperatures will return closer to average the next week as we break the gloomy, wet pattern. It was the 4th coolest October 1-8 period for high temperatures in Albuquerque. We’ll get back on track with 70s returning as soon as Tuesday into the metro. Highs managed to climb a few degrees warmer for eastern NM Sunday. We topped out at 66° for Albuquerque, 65° in Santa Fe, and 72° in Farmington.
Comments / 0