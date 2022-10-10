ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

mwcconnection.com

Wyoming rallies to beat New Mexico in Albuquerque

Albuquerque has long been a place where the Pokes have struggled to find a lot of success, but on Saturday evening, they were able to do just that. Thanks to a remarkable second half performance by the defense and some timely plays from the offense, the Cowboys overcame a 14-0 first half deficit to defeat the New Mexico Lobos on the road, 27-14, for their first road victory of the season.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Danny Gonzales speaks on coaching change

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Football announced on Sunday that offensive coordinator, Derek Warehime, was fired effective immediately. This comes after UNM notched their 3rd consecutive loss on Saturday. UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales spoke to the media on Monday morning about the staff changes in his program.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

UTEP Students react to Beto O’Rourke campaign rally at university

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Candidate for Texas Governor Beto O’Rourke set to speak at The University of Texas at El Paso on Tuesday afternoon. O’Rourke will face incumbent Governor Greg Abbott on November 8 elections. UTEP is the last stop on O’Rourke’s college tour across the state that started in September at UT Austin. […]
EL PASO, TX
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
State
Wyoming State
Albuquerque, NM
College Sports
Las Cruces, NM
Football
City
Albuquerque, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Sports
Las Cruces, NM
College Sports
Albuquerque, NM
Football
KOAT 7

New Mexico sees historic monsoon season

New Mexico got some much-needed rain this summer. Our monsoon season typically runs from June 15 to Sept. 30, and this year for Albuquerque, it was historic. KOAT Meteorologist Eric Green says Duke City recorded 6.1 inches of rain this monsoon season. "We had a surprisingly good monsoon season. It...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Report: New Mexico teacher vacancies down 34%

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A new report from New Mexico State University shows that the number of job postings for teachers across the state has dropped over 30% since last year. The data suggests the state is on its way to reducing some recent teacher shortages, but there are some caveats. “Things are starting to level […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
canyonnews.com

Obit: Jeff Indeck, PhD

As a celebration of his life, a memorial service for Jeff Indeck will be in the Hazlewood Lecture Room at Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum (2503 4th Avenue, Canyon, TX), on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 1 p.m. Jeff Indeck passed away on October 4, 2020, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, freeing his...
CANYON, TX
Person
Danny Gonzales
KRQE News 13

Funding approved to restore Albuquerque cemetery

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fairview Cemetery in Albuquerque will soon be restoring the final resting place for 500 veterans buried there. Bernalillo County has agreed to pay $300,000 to fund the restoration project. The funding will come through the state veteran’s services department. The money will pay for a block wall around designated areas, xeriscaping and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

ABQ-area homebuilders: Demand is strong, but so are market threats

Mackenzie Bishop, co-owner of Abrazo Homes, says this has been the best year for his business when it comes to building homes. The local homebuilder, which has been around since 2010, is on track to build about 150 houses in the Albuquerque metro area. Bishop said the business is also on track to finish about 30 to 40 homes in Santa Fe.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexiconewsport.com

How will the next New Mexico governor reduce crime?

Joe Sanchez knows the streets. The ex-convict served five years in the Penitentiary of New Mexico for a violent crime. He was released in 2018 and now works for the City of Albuquerque. “There is tons of crime in ‘Burque. It’s just strange,” Sanchez said. “Home break-ins, fights, b*llsh*t, guns,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
#Cowboys#American Football#College Football#Warehime#Unlv#Unm
visitalbuquerque.org

Where to Go for Great Craft Cocktails in Albuquerque

Albuquerque may be known for its award-winning breweries, but the city’s craft cocktail scene is on the rise. With locally sourced spirits, uniquely New Mexican flavors, seasonal menus, and can’t-be-beat casually elegant atmosphere, Albuquerque’s cocktail lounges and bars are sure to curb your next craft cocktail craving.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: No policy changes, BCSO TV show concern, Mild weather, Tourism rebound, Interesting visitor

Wednesday’s Top Stories Group launches petition against Open Space development Popular Penguin Chill exhibit at BioPark Zoo is temporarily closed Fact Check: Ronchetti touts education plan, does Lujan Grisham have one? APD detective fired after police shooting investigation Bernalillo County approves water infrastructure improvements UNMH doctors take Alzheimer’s study to Zuni Pueblo Santa Fe looking […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
95.5 KLAQ

6 Of The Most Memorable Concerts At The El Paso Sun Bowl

We certainly love concerts in El Paso; we've seen some huge acts pass through & gave us some memorable shows at the Don Haskins Center, the Abraham Chavez Theater, The Plaza Theater & the El Paso County Coliseum. While most of the concerts have audio or footage missing, there are some shows that still DO exist online for people to relive.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Skies clearing tonight, fog develops east

We saw more sunshine today than the last few, that’s for sure! But southern NM still picked up some steady rain throughout the day. For the most part, coverage has been more scattered, especially across northern NM where it was partly to mostly sunny. Estancia saw some heavier rain develop tonight too with totals around 2″. Temperatures will return closer to average the next week as we break the gloomy, wet pattern. It was the 4th coolest October 1-8 period for high temperatures in Albuquerque. We’ll get back on track with 70s returning as soon as Tuesday into the metro. Highs managed to climb a few degrees warmer for eastern NM Sunday. We topped out at 66° for Albuquerque, 65° in Santa Fe, and 72° in Farmington.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

