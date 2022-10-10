Read full article on original website
Former Australian tennis star Todd Woodbridge recounts heart attack at 51
Tennis great Todd Woodbridge is urging others to have a health check after becoming the latest 50-something celebrity to suffer a heart attack. Woodbridge says he was left shocked after experiencing symptoms as a fit 51-year-old last Thursday. The 16-time grand slam doubles champion and one-time top-20 singles star regularly...
USWNT's loss to Spain raises plenty of questions about players, head coach Vlatko Andonovkski
It has been a brutal couple weeks for the members of the United States women’s national team, and that’s not even talking about the soccer games they played. They had to deal with reading the report on player abuse within the NWSL, processing it, and talking about it privately and publicly. And maybe that’s what led to their meager performance Tuesday in a 2-0 loss to Spain, which came four days after a defeat to England, which made this the first two-game losing streak for the USWNT since 2017.
The Everest 2022 barrier draw: Nature Strip draws widest gate for $15 million sprint race
Nature Strip has drawn the widest barrier for this year's TAB Everest, as the champion sprinter looks to defend his crown. The eight-year-old gelding took out the 2021 edition of the race in dominant fashion and is the overwhelming favourite to go back-to-back for Chris Waller, but will have to overcome barrier 12 to take out the $15 million feature.
