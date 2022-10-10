Man dies after crash near Fentress in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 71-year-old man died following a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in Chesapeake.

According to Chesapeake Police, the call for the crash came in around 7:20 p.m. in the area of Pocaty Road and Fentress Airfield Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two vehicles were involved. An occupant of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified on Tuesday as Charles Allen Harper, of Chesapeake.

Two occupants of the other vehicle suffered undetermined injuries.

The Chesapeake Police Crash Reconstruction Team was called to investigate the scene. No other details have been shared at this time.

