NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Anthony Rapp testified Wednesday that he decided to publicly reveal a 30-year-old encounter with Kevin Spacey because he knew he wasn’t the only person Spacey had made inappropriate sexual advances on. Rapp became emotional and his voice shook as he commented in response to a question about his motivations, posed by one of his own lawyers near the end of his third day of testimony in the civil sex abuse lawsuit he brought against Spacey in Manhattan federal court. Rapp is seeking $40 million for psychological injuries. “I came forward because I knew I was not the only one who Kevin Spacey made inappropriate sexual advances to,” Rapp said. An objection led Judge Lewis A. Kaplan to quickly announce that the comment would be stricken from the record. The jury has not been permitted to hear most other claims made against the Oscar-winning Spacey, 63, who was popular on the Netflix series “House of Cards” before a series of sexual claims derailed his career in 2017.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO