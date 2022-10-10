Read full article on original website
Britney Spears says she’ll probably never perform again because she’s ‘pretty traumatized for life’
In the past year, Britney Spears has gotten married, become an internet folk hero, and successfully ended an infamous conservatorship. But the singer famous for hits like “…Baby One More Time” and “Toxic” is still reeling from what she says was mistreatment while her personal and professional life were being controlled by her family.
Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage
It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
Angela Lansbury credited Emma Thompson with pulling her ‘out of the abyss’ after the death of her husband
Angela Lansbury passed away on Tuesday (11 October) aged 96, her family announced. While the renowned actor will be remembered by most as mystery writer Jessica Fletcher from the CBS hit series Murder, She Wrote, she also played a starring role as the supercilious Aunt Adelaide in 2005’s Nanny McPhee.
Abandoned At Prom: Butcher Jeffrey Dahmer Ditched The Only Girl He Ever Dated To Secretly Hang With Boyfriend
Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was a drunken weirdo in high school who walked out on his first and only date at the senior prom. He later admitted to her that he did it because he was gay! Just one month after that prom, in June 1978, he killed his first in a long line of victims, according to police. "My first date was with a mass murderer," Bridget Geiger, Dahmer's prom partner, said in an interview. "But I was lucky. As far as I know, I'm the only woman to ever date Jeff Dahmer... and I got away alive!"Dahmer's classmates...
Where Is Lionel Dahmer, Jeffrey Dahmer's Father, Now?
Netflix's latest true-crime series, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," is revisiting the chilling murders of the notorious serial killer. The 10-part limited series delves into Jeffrey's childhood and the psychological behavior that preceded his unnerving string of sexual assaults and murders, which he carried out over a decade before finally getting caught in 1991. Jeffrey horrifically raped, killed, and dismembered 17 known victims, most of whom were underage males of color, between 1978 and 1991.
Woman Dumps Dinner on Floor After Boyfriend Calls Her Slur and Tries to Excuse It as a TikTok Trend
A young woman recently took to Reddit about dumping her boyfriend's dinner on the floor after he called her a gendered slur and then tried to excuse it as just a TikTok trend. The woman relates in her post: "I made pasta and a chunky sauce with meatballs and veggies. I told him dinner was ready and he goes 'what's for dinner tonight, B*TCH'... With like a lot of emphasis on the last word."
Sacheen Littlefeather dies at 75: Native American actress and activist passes away just days after she formally accepted apology from Academy for 1973 Oscars protest speech on behalf of Marlon Brando
The activist Sacheen Littlefeather has died at the age of 75, weeks after she received an apology from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences for the organization's treatment of her at the 1973 Oscars when she declined an Academy award on Marlon Brando's behalf. The Academy of Motion...
Dame Mary Berry, 87, reveals she has chosen hymns for her funeral and reserved a grave plot with her husband, 90, as former Bake Off star admits: 'It may be morbid... but I'm not really too bothered because I won't be here'
It's not a task many of us would relish tackling. But Dame Mary Berry revealed yesterday that she had chosen the hymns she hoped would be played at her funeral – and had already reserved the site of her grave. The former Bake Off star said: 'It's a bit...
Meghan Markle Reveals She's 'Conditioned' To Keep Her 'Composure' After Being Labeled 'Crazy'
Keeping her cool. Meghan Markle revealed she is conditioned to keep her composure after being labeled "crazy" and "hysterical." During the Tuesday, October 11, episode of her "Archetypes" podcast, the Duchess of Sussex spoke candidly about how women are often dubbed "nuts, insane, out of [their] mind [and] completely irrational."
Boyfriend laughs as his family calls girlfriend 'ugly'
There is a fine line between mocking and joking. A sentence might seem like a joke to the one cracking it but might hurt the person on the receiving end. Therefore, one must ensure that their joke isn’t offending and is funny to everyone listening to it.
Bride Bashed for Refusing to Let Her Brother's Stepdaughter Attend Wedding
"If she rejects your family, it is reasonable to not tolerate that," one user commented.
Chilling new documentary about ‘Barney and Friends’ is here to shatter illusions for all ’90s kids
There isn't a human being who came of age in the '90s who doesn't immediately recognize the giant purple dinosaur in that photo. And while many of us have, at best, fond memories of Barney & Friends, or, at worst, mildly annoying memories, a new Peacock documentary about the show looks downright...disturbing.
Sacheen Littlefeather, who declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar, dies at 75
Sacheen Littlefeather, who declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar for “The Godfather” on his behalf at the 1973 Academy Awards, died Sunday, the Academy of Motion Pictures said. In June, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences apologized to Littlefeather for her treatment at the Oscars that night. Littlefeather attended an in-person presentation of the apology at the Academy Museum on Sept. 17. On Oscars night in 1973, she had been escorted off the stage with audience members booing after her one-minute speech on Native American rights.
Netflix Makes Change to Jeffrey Dahmer Show Listing After Serious Backlash
The Netflix series focusing on convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer continues to spark conversation. Viewers have praised the 10-episode drama for showcasing the lengths Dahmer went through to torture his victims. But there have been some complaints. Some feel the series has re-traumatized the families of the victims. Others are upset over the fact that Dahmer's intended targets were boys and men of color, primarily Black. The latest criticism was the streaming platform's decision to stamp the film with an LGBTQ category tag. In the wake of the criticism, Netflix has removed the LGBTQ tag.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Project at the Middle of Rumors, But Here's the Truth
One of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's projects with Netflix, a "multi-episode" reality show, will reportedly air in December. In advance of the premiere, there have been rumors that the royal duo has been making major revisions to the program. However, the Daily Beast reported that this isn't exactly the truth.
Emotional Anthony Rapp: I knew I wasn't Spacey's only victim
NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Anthony Rapp testified Wednesday that he decided to publicly reveal a 30-year-old encounter with Kevin Spacey because he knew he wasn’t the only person Spacey had made inappropriate sexual advances on. Rapp became emotional and his voice shook as he commented in response to a question about his motivations, posed by one of his own lawyers near the end of his third day of testimony in the civil sex abuse lawsuit he brought against Spacey in Manhattan federal court. Rapp is seeking $40 million for psychological injuries. “I came forward because I knew I was not the only one who Kevin Spacey made inappropriate sexual advances to,” Rapp said. An objection led Judge Lewis A. Kaplan to quickly announce that the comment would be stricken from the record. The jury has not been permitted to hear most other claims made against the Oscar-winning Spacey, 63, who was popular on the Netflix series “House of Cards” before a series of sexual claims derailed his career in 2017.
Bride super glues her ears to her head for wedding pics but people are divided
It's every bride's dream to look perfect on her wedding day, but if you're breaking out the super glue to adjust your appearance - perhaps that's a sign you might have taken things a step too far. And that's exactly what one bride resorted to ahead of her big day,...
Andy Cohen posts hilarious video with Anderson Cooper on how weekends have changed since becoming parents
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper had a bit of a chaotic weekend. On Saturday, Oct. 8, Cohen shared a short video on Instagram from his afternoon plans with Cooper. The two appeared to be sitting in a bookstore, with Cooper holding a baby out of frame. In the background of the video, several children could be heard yelling, crying and loudly talking as Cohen hilariously narrated the moment.
Guest Refusing to Help Bride With Childcare After 'Emergency' Injury Slated
"She mentioned how we were the only ones that weren't drunk and so she had no one else to ask," the guest admitted.
Former ‘Law & Order’ Star Elisabeth Röhm Returns to Direct a Season 22 Episode
She played ADA Serena Southerlyn in Seasons 12 through 15 of the NBC legal drama
