NATCHEZ — The Mississippi River at Vidalia and Natchez has reached its lowest point since 2012, but not the lowest ever recorded. According to river stage data from the Jackson National Weather Service, as of Tuesday afternoon, the river stage at Natchez was just under 13 feet and forecasted to crest at 13 feet before the weekend. It could recede to just above 11 feet by Oct. 24.

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 17 HOURS AGO