Jeff Davis Parish woman arrested in Mississippi on cruelty to a juvenile charges
A Jeff Davis Parish woman was arrested in Mississippi on charges of cruelty to a juvenile.
Natchez Democrat
Natchez man, 41, dies in four-wheeler accident Saturday night
NATCHEZ — A 41-year-old Natchez man died Saturday after an accident while he was driving a four-wheeler in the Fenwick area. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Carlos Demby left the roadway and went down an embankment. He was found by relatives and friends, he said. Demby was transported...
Family of missing Fayette man wants answers for his disappearance
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rasheem Carter, of Fayette, has been missing for more than a week. His family said he disappeared when he was contracted to work in Taylorsville, Mississippi. Rasheem’s family said they are desperate to find their loved one. They also said it isn’t like him to go this long without communication. […]
Natchez Democrat
Crime Reports: Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
Disturbance on Little Street. Traffic stop on Franklin Street. Shots fired on Spring Street. Disturbance on Melrose Avenue. Two false alarms on Devereux Drive. Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street. False alarm on Commerce Street. Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive. Threats on Devereux Drive. Intelligence report on...
Retired Mississippi school teacher arrested for embezzlement
A retired Mississippi school teacher has been arrested for embezzlement. Nancy Butler, of Bogue Chitto, was arrested Friday, Oct. 7, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with felony embezzlement. Butler, 51, is accused of taking money from a school-related activity fund, according to Chief Deputy Johnny Hall. She...
WLBT
‘Cold-blooded murder’: Man shot multiple times inside vehicle near convenience store in Natchez
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed inside a vehicle near a convenience store in Natchez on Saturday night. According to Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, the shooting was cold-blooded murder. Chief Daughtry says that the suspect walked down the street with an assault rifle and opened...
Vidalia man arrested after molesting minor, deputies say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 7, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the sexual abuse of a child that allegedly occurred at a residence in Vidalia, La. During the investigation, deputies obtained evidence that the alleged sexual abuse had been ongoing […]
Man claims he was stabbed by group of women, children in Natchez
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana man claims he was attacked by a group of women and children in Natchez and stabbed multiple times. The Natchez Democrat reported the incident happened on Saturday at Cedar Hurst Apartments. Joseph Tucker, 52, said he was in the city visiting his mother when he was assaulted. Tucker said […]
listenupyall.com
‘Cold-blooded murder’: Police investigating murder after lone gunman opens fire in targeted killing
NATCHEZ — The Natchez Police Department is investigating the city’s latest homicide. “This was a targeted homicide. This was not something that was random. This was cold-blooded murder,” said Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry. Shortly after 11:45 p.m., Natchez Police received a call about shots fired at...
Natchez Democrat
U.S. Marshals apprehend suspected child predator on warrant from Concordia Parish
VIDALIA, La. — U.S. Marshals aided Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office in capturing a 43-year-old Texas man for soliciting sex from minors online. CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation in June, where someone, believed to be Moses A. Soto, over the course of several months solicited what he believed to be numerous minors online for sexual purposes.
Fayette man charged with attempted murder of stepson
LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Fayette man is behind bars and his stepson remains in a hospital after a shooting in Lincoln County on Friday, October 7. The Daily Leady reported the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a shooting around 8:35 p.m. behind Home Depot. Deputies determined the shooting had taken place […]
Natchez Democrat
Mississippi River reaches lowest point in decade
NATCHEZ — The Mississippi River at Vidalia and Natchez has reached its lowest point since 2012, but not the lowest ever recorded. According to river stage data from the Jackson National Weather Service, as of Tuesday afternoon, the river stage at Natchez was just under 13 feet and forecasted to crest at 13 feet before the weekend. It could recede to just above 11 feet by Oct. 24.
KNOE TV8
U.S. Marshals arrest Texas man wanted by Concordia Parish officials
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - U.S. marshals have arrested a suspected child predator who was wanted by the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office. CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation on June 6, 2022, into an adult suspect. Over the course of several months, the suspect allegedly solicited what he believed to be numerous minors online for sexual purposes, CPSO says.
Natchez Democrat
LDWF begins drawdown on Larto/Saline Complex
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has begun a 1-foot drawdown for the Larto/Saline Complex in Avoyelles, Catahoula, LaSalle and Rapides parishes to facilitate the removal of obstructions on the lake bottom. The drawdown gate was opened on Thursday, October 6th. The lake will dewater at a slow rate...
Man wanted for injuring 4-year-old in McComb shooting
MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police said they are searching for an armed and dangerous man who allegedly injured a four-year-old in a shooting. Police said the shooting happened in the 600 block of Summit Street in McComb. They said shots had been fired into an occupied vehicle where a four-year-old was injured. The suspect […]
Natchez Democrat
$400K awarded to Concordia Parish for sewer updates
VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish has received the final funds needed for a $2 million sewer system upgrade. The Concordia Parish Police Jury received a $400,000 grant from the Delta Regional Authority, and the funds will supplement $1.2 million previously awarded from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for the 2022 fiscal year.
Attempted murder suspect, woman arrested in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect and a woman on drug charges on October 5. Deputies said they received information that Demarques Washington was on Gradyville Road. They said he had an active arrest warrant for attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident that happened on April […]
Natchez Democrat
PHOTO GALLERY: Early pilots get a head start on 2022 Natchez Balloon Festival
NATCHEZ — The early bird gets the worm, so the saying goes. Three Missouri hot air balloon pilots who arrived in Natchez for the upcoming Natchez Balloon Festival are getting their first flights in ahead of the big event. At least one balloonist, Kurt Vitense, took to the skies...
Man killed in Natchez motorcycle accident
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened on Saturday evening. According to the Natchez Democrat, the accident happened around 8:00 p.m. on John R Junkin Drive near Dairy Queen and Mississippi Auto Direct. Adams County Coroner James Lee said the accident involved a motorcycle and truck resulted in […]
WLBT
Laurel Police Department seeking public assistance in finding missing man
LAUREL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, is described as 6′0″ of Fayette. Carter was last seen at the Super 8 Hotel on Sunday, October 2. There is no vehicle description available...
