Aerospace & Defense

Bakersfield Californian

Students take in air show preview

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley students had their eyes on the skies Wednesday morning for a preview of the Aerospace Valley Air Show’s STEM Expo, which will take place, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Edwards Air Force Base. Fulton and Alsbury Academy of Arts and Engineering students waited near...
LANCASTER, CA
Daily Mail

Pentagon will unveil the new B-21 Raider stealth bomber in the first week of December - after cloaking development of the $639M aircraft in near-total secrecy

The US Air Force will unveil its next-generation stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, during the first week of December, lifting the tight cloak of secrecy that has surrounded the aircraft's development. Northrop Grumman and the Air Force confirmed the timeline for unveiling the B-21 on Tuesday, saying that it will...
PALMDALE, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane

As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nationalinterest.org

The Air Force’s Next-Gen Fighter Is Getting Its Own Drone Army

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall says that the Next Generation Air Dominance "family of systems" will likely control as many as five drones at one time. The U.S. Air Force is building manned variants of the emerging sixth-generation fighter jet as part of its Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall says that the family of systems will likely control as many as five drones at one time, a development that will introduce new tactics, expand the mission scope of a stealth fighter jet, and enable dispersed yet networked weapons and surveillance nodes to increase attack and reconnaissance options.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Lt. Col. Michal Polidor: Air Force set for another 75 years of air domination

“PROCEED DIRECTLY TO KEATING. IT IS BEING OVERRUN.”. Those were the first words we heard over the radio on the morning of Oct. 3, 2009. In response, 1st Lt. Aaron “Finch” Dove and I, who were the lead aircraft in a formation of two F-15E Strike Eagles, positioned ourselves for immediate takeoff out of Bagram Airfield in Northern Afghanistan. Flying at near the speed of sound, we arrived overhead Combat Outpost Keating in less than nine minutes.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

Air Force praises new pilot training but struggles to hire instructors

The Air Force expects to complete its two-year transition to the new undergraduate pilot training curriculum by the end of October, the head of Air Education and Training Command recently told reporters. Service officials contend that “Undergraduate Pilot Training 2.5,” a software-heavy, self-paced version of the course, is producing better-prepared...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

