JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced an arrest in connection with the 2017 shooting death of a 19-year-old man. On Aug. 1, 2017, first responders were called to a shooting on Shelby Creek Road South, in a neighborhood off Normandy Boulevard just west of Herlong Recreational Airport. That’s where, police said, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man, identified as 19-year-old Ra’Kwon Backey, died at the scene. A friend of the victim’s mother told News4JAX at the time that he was shot in the driveway of a home, which neighbors said they moved into about a year ago.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO