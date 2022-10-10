ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

Comments / 3

gail neschen
5d ago

The aunt should have been charged. She knew the plan and did nothing to stop it. Killing those boys took time. She could have very easily called the cops to stop him and did nothing.

Reply
3
Related
News4Jax.com

Man found shot to death in vehicle on Westside, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death early Saturday morning in a vehicle on Delmar Street in the Hillcrest neighborhood of Jacksonville’s Westside, police said. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the area just before 4 a.m. because of reports of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO: Suspect detained after man shot in 45th & Moncrief area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who police believe was shot in the area of 45th & Moncrief walked into a hospital early Saturday morning and is expected to be OK, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police said shortly after midnight, patrol officers responded to West 45th Street,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Melrose, FL
County
Putnam County, FL
Putnam County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

Mother of suspected killer of 2 boys takes the stand

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — After Mark Wilson’s mother went to deputies to tell them that her son committed these crimes, she wore a wire to record her son’s confession to the killing of the two boys. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Testimony continued Wednesday in...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

One person shot in calf in Oceanway area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported person shot at 12215 West Sago Ave. JSO reports at around 1:15 p.m. Patrol Officers responded to the 12200 block of West Sage Ave. in reference to a dispute. Upon arrival, Officers located a man in his...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#The Murders#The Boys#Two Boys#Violent Crime
News4Jax.com

JSO: Woman shot multiple times in stomach on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman who was found with multiple gunshot wounds late Friday night on Jacksonville’s Westside is expected to recover, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police said they were notified at 11 p.m. Friday of a shooting on Mackinaw Street, south of Commonwealth Avenue...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man shot in leg after dispute in Oceanway, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot in the Oceanway neighborhood Saturday afternoon following a dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Lessard said officers were called to the area around 1:15 p.m. because of a dispute but prior to arrival, the call was upgraded to a person shot. When officers arrived at Sago Avenue West near the Oceanway Community Center, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot in the leg after a dispute.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
leesburg-news.com

Mount Dora woman who beat DUI rap last year faces new charge

A 46-year-old Mount Dora woman who avoided being convicted of DUI last year was charged with it again Sunday night in downtown Tavares. Alicia J. Rhoades, of 27025 Oak Shadow Lane, was driving a grey pickup truck on Ruby Street at around 9:30 p.m. when a Tavares police officer saw her fail to stop for a stop sign at the intersection with Sinclair Avenue. Rhoades then made a wide right-hand turn onto Sinclair, nearly hitting the officer’s patrol car head-on, according to the police report.
TAVARES, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Man killed in unknown shooting in Moncrief area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported undetermined death in the Moncrief area at Doeboy Street and Anderson Road. JSO reports that around 4:00 p.m. officers arrived at the 6600 block of Doeboy Street to find a person lying on the sidewalk. The person...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville police make arrest in 2017 killing of 19-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced an arrest in connection with the 2017 shooting death of a 19-year-old man. On Aug. 1, 2017, first responders were called to a shooting on Shelby Creek Road South, in a neighborhood off Normandy Boulevard just west of Herlong Recreational Airport. That’s where, police said, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man, identified as 19-year-old Ra’Kwon Backey, died at the scene. A friend of the victim’s mother told News4JAX at the time that he was shot in the driveway of a home, which neighbors said they moved into about a year ago.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Suspect arrested for 2017 murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on Tuesday for a murder that happened in 2017. JSO and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a reported shooting on 10000 block of Shelby Creek Road South on Aug. 1, 2017. An adult male was found and appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO holding public online auction starting Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is auctioning forfeited property to the highest bidder. JSO is holding an online auction from Oct. 14 through Oct. 21. Some of the items available during the auction include a 1997 Ford Ranger, a 2004 Ford F250, a 2008 Nissan 350Z...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy