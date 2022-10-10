Read full article on original website
manchesterinklink.com
One woman seeks to help Manchester’s Nepali community navigate health insurance options
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Each Wednesday, Roshani Giri sets up at a table at the front of Himalaya Market on Elm Street. But Giri isn’t just sitting (or standing) next to a table: she’s on a mission. Giri is one of ten navigators working for Health Market Connect...
manchesterinklink.com
Oct. 16: It’s all fun and games – and exploration and science and music and more – at Girl Expo
BEDFORD, NH – This Sunday, families will explore everything exciting for girls at the 2022 Girl Expo! Everyone is invited to drive an underwater robot, see a planetarium show, shoot an arrow, climb a rock wall, see a giant whale, try a musical instrument, paint a picture, play gaga ball, hike an outdoor trail, and more.
manchesterinklink.com
NH Broadcasters Awards: Granite Mikes go to WMUR-TV, 104.9 The Hawk as ‘Stations of the Year’
MANCHESTER, NH – Television and radio broadcasters from around New Hampshire gathered in Concord to recognize and celebrate their fellow broadcasters and honor the best of the best in their industry. The Lakes Region made quite the splash this year, with stations and individuals taking home top honors from the 2022 Granite Mike Awards.
manchesterinklink.com
Oct. 28: Manchester ‘Fall Festival’ to feature games, activities and a ‘wicked good time’
MANCHESTER, NH – Visitors and community members are invited to come downtown on Oct. 28 and celebrate the fall season in New Hampshire’s largest city. Meet Mayor Joyce Craig at City Hall and get a free book from Bookmobile. Stroll downtown and Trick-or-Treat at participating downtown businesses (see list below), then make your way to Stanton Plaza for fun and games! Activities at Stanton Plaza will include a photo booth, kid’s games and activities, pumpkin carving, a coloring contest, a decoration station for a lighted display, and so much more! “
manchesterinklink.com
Wilhelm honored as ‘Outstanding Rising Leader’ by national organization
WASHINGTON – On Wednesday, State Representative Matt Wilhelm (D-Manchester) was one of 16 elected officials from across the U.S. named to the Outstanding Rising Leaders list by the NewDEAL organization. The NewDEAL describes itself as a national network of rising state and local leaders who are pro-growth progressives, with...
manchesterinklink.com
Buzzworthy weekend at NH Film Festival, a truly ‘feel-good’ affair
PORTSMOUTH, NH – The perks of being an Atlas member of Manchester Ink Link are plentiful. Along with the ‘feel-good’ factor that comes with supporting local independent journalism, you get to donate ad space to the nonprofit of your choice, and there are plentiful other perks, like surprise gift cards, VIP-only events, and discounts at local businesses. This past weekend my membership included a pass to the New Hampshire Film Festival – its 20th anniversary!
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
The Business & Industry Association will be presenting its annual BIA Forum on Workforce Housing from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Manchester Country Club in Bedford. The program includes a panel discussion on the state’s housing crisis and the initiatives that are currently underway to address it as well as new programs and resources that could be considered in the next legislative session to increase the New Hampshire’s housing stock.
NHPR
Trinity High School cancels classes for day of ‘reflection’ after student's racist post
Trinity High School, a Catholic school in Manchester, canceled classes on Tuesday to address the fallout from a student’s racist social media post that became public last week. The post, now deleted, included a photo of two white students holding a hand-written sign referencing Black Americans and slavery. Its...
‘That’s just not okay’: leaders blast other communities over Mass & Cass
BOSTON — The revolving door of new faces on Boston’s Mass and Cass corridor is leading to escalating frustration about the lack of involvement from other cities and towns. The Newmarket Business Improvement District estimates that more than 60 percent of the people currently congregated in the area have traveled from other communities.
manchesterinklink.com
Derry Police: ‘It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone’
DERRY, NH – New Hampshire’s longest-serving police chief has died – Derry Chief Edward B. Garone died Oct. 11. “It is with great sadness that Chief George Feole of the Derry Police Department announces the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone (retired), who passed away on Tuesday,” his wife and family by his side. According to Feole Garone’s death came following a lengthy illness.
This MA Psych Ward Was A True House Of Horrors
During the early part of the 20th century, Massachusetts had a dark reputation of being a state that was home to dozens of so-called "asylums" which were also known as psychiatric, mental health and behavioral health units. They specialized in treating individuals who suffered from schizophrenia, depression and bipolar disorders and they were NOT nice places in nature.
laconiadailysun.com
LRCC is cooking up culinary creations at new student-run restaurant
LACONIA — Culinary students at Lakes Region Community College will sharpen their skills and aim to please the tastebuds of their patrons at the Community Table, a new on-campus restaurant. Students will gain hands-on experience in food service and restaurant management including hosting, serving, menu creation, and made-from-scratch cooking to further prepare them with job-ready skills in their chosen profession. The Community Table opens to the community for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays beginning Oct. 13.
nhbr.com
Recent reports document New Hampshire’s struggle with home affordability
New Hampshire’s housing affordability index sank to an all-time low in September, and two new reports – one from the NH Association of Realtors and the other from real estate data curator ATTOM – show the struggles associated with being able to purchase a single-family home or residential condominium in the Granite State.
New Hampshire Contestant on Tonight’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Episode Saved a Life 9 Years Ago
It's always cool to see a local person make it on a national game show, right? You may want to make sure you're free tonight (Tuesday, October 11) at 7:30, because New England will be represented on the next episode of Jeopardy! airing on ABC. Mike Elliott from Derry, New...
manchesterinklink.com
Oct. 14: Manchester Lions Club invite everyone to free Community Spaghetti Dinner at Jutras Post
MANCHESTER, NH – Whether it is talking with neighbors, saying quick hellos to families out on walks, or volunteering at the local park, I have come to realize how much I appreciate a sense of community. After our experiences over the last two years, leaving the house to be with other people feels like a luxury, we all took for granted. Having the time to connect with others is something I am grateful for now more than ever. This brings me to why I am writing.
manchesterinklink.com
Our Lady of the Cedars celebrates last mortgage payment to Diocese of Manchester with symbolic confetti
MANCHESTER, NH – On Sunday, September 25, Fr. Thomas Steinmetz, pastor of Our Lady of the Cedars Melkite Catholic Church, handed a check to Bishop Peter Libasci of the Diocese of Manchester as a final payment on a mortgage assumed in 2005. The check for $43,144.82 completed the sale of the former St. Teresa Roman Catholic Church by the Diocese of Manchester.
Newly hired New Hampshire city manager’s past in Brattleboro precedes him
Claremont City Councilors said they are optimistic and excited about their choice of a new top administrator in Octavian “Yoshi” Manale, though they have also fielded a number of questions from residents about their selection. Read the story on VTDigger here: Newly hired New Hampshire city manager’s past in Brattleboro precedes him.
WCVB
See inside the Massachusetts company that may be supplying pasta for your favorite restaurant
HAVERHILL, Mass. — You may not know it, but the odds are good that the pasta served at your favorite restaurant is actually made by a Massachusetts company. Inside their massive 200,000-square-foot industrial kitchen in Haverhill, Joseph's Gourmet Pasta produces millions of pounds of pasta for most of the major food distributors all across the U.S. and Canada.
Nashua, NH and other New England cities ranked among "safest" in America
NASHUA, N.H. - Nashua, New Hampshire is considered the second-safest city in America, according to a new ranking that also puts several other New England cities high on the list.Personal finance website WalletHub has only Columbia, Maryland ahead of Nashua on its assessment of the "Safest Cities in the U.S."The ranking takes crime into consideration, but also looks at the natural disaster risk and "financial safety" factors like the poverty rate, credit scores and unemployment. Nashua also had the second-fewest assaults per capita, according to WalletHub.Portland, Maine is fourth on the list, followed at fifth by Warwick, Rhode Island. Burlington, Vermont is eighth and Lewiston, Maine is 10th. The first Massachusetts city on the list is Worcester at 28th. Click here to see the full list.
Peabody’s new rat control methods sound effective, and horrifying
55 SMART boxes, that use electricity to kill rodents, have been placed in high rodent areas of Peabody. The city of Peabody is getting rid of its rat problem in a scary but effective way — with electricity. The city is placing 55 SMART boxes in areas of high...
