Manchester, NH

manchesterinklink.com

Oct. 28: Manchester ‘Fall Festival’ to feature games, activities and a ‘wicked good time’

MANCHESTER, NH – Visitors and community members are invited to come downtown on Oct. 28 and celebrate the fall season in New Hampshire’s largest city. Meet Mayor Joyce Craig at City Hall and get a free book from Bookmobile. Stroll downtown and Trick-or-Treat at participating downtown businesses (see list below), then make your way to Stanton Plaza for fun and games! Activities at Stanton Plaza will include a photo booth, kid’s games and activities, pumpkin carving, a coloring contest, a decoration station for a lighted display, and so much more! “
MANCHESTER, NH
Manchester, NH
Manchester, NH
Manchester, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Wilhelm honored as ‘Outstanding Rising Leader’ by national organization

WASHINGTON – On Wednesday, State Representative Matt Wilhelm (D-Manchester) was one of 16 elected officials from across the U.S. named to the Outstanding Rising Leaders list by the NewDEAL organization. The NewDEAL describes itself as a national network of rising state and local leaders who are pro-growth progressives, with...
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Buzzworthy weekend at NH Film Festival, a truly ‘feel-good’ affair

PORTSMOUTH, NH – The perks of being an Atlas member of Manchester Ink Link are plentiful. Along with the ‘feel-good’ factor that comes with supporting local independent journalism, you get to donate ad space to the nonprofit of your choice, and there are plentiful other perks, like surprise gift cards, VIP-only events, and discounts at local businesses. This past weekend my membership included a pass to the New Hampshire Film Festival – its 20th anniversary!
PORTSMOUTH, NH
nhbr.com

People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

The Business & Industry Association will be presenting its annual BIA Forum on Workforce Housing from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Manchester Country Club in Bedford. The program includes a panel discussion on the state’s housing crisis and the initiatives that are currently underway to address it as well as new programs and resources that could be considered in the next legislative session to increase the New Hampshire’s housing stock.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Derry Police: ‘It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone’

DERRY, NH – New Hampshire’s longest-serving police chief has died – Derry Chief Edward B. Garone died Oct. 11. “It is with great sadness that Chief George Feole of the Derry Police Department announces the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone (retired), who passed away on Tuesday,” his wife and family by his side. According to Feole Garone’s death came following a lengthy illness.
DERRY, NH
WSBS

This MA Psych Ward Was A True House Of Horrors

During the early part of the 20th century, Massachusetts had a dark reputation of being a state that was home to dozens of so-called "asylums" which were also known as psychiatric, mental health and behavioral health units. They specialized in treating individuals who suffered from schizophrenia, depression and bipolar disorders and they were NOT nice places in nature.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
laconiadailysun.com

LRCC is cooking up culinary creations at new student-run restaurant

LACONIA — Culinary students at Lakes Region Community College will sharpen their skills and aim to please the tastebuds of their patrons at the Community Table, a new on-campus restaurant. Students will gain hands-on experience in food service and restaurant management including hosting, serving, menu creation, and made-from-scratch cooking to further prepare them with job-ready skills in their chosen profession. The Community Table opens to the community for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays beginning Oct. 13.
LACONIA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Oct. 14: Manchester Lions Club invite everyone to free Community Spaghetti Dinner at Jutras Post

MANCHESTER, NH – Whether it is talking with neighbors, saying quick hellos to families out on walks, or volunteering at the local park, I have come to realize how much I appreciate a sense of community. After our experiences over the last two years, leaving the house to be with other people feels like a luxury, we all took for granted. Having the time to connect with others is something I am grateful for now more than ever. This brings me to why I am writing.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Our Lady of the Cedars celebrates last mortgage payment to Diocese of Manchester with symbolic confetti

MANCHESTER, NH – On Sunday, September 25, Fr. Thomas Steinmetz, pastor of Our Lady of the Cedars Melkite Catholic Church, handed a check to Bishop Peter Libasci of the Diocese of Manchester as a final payment on a mortgage assumed in 2005. The check for $43,144.82 completed the sale of the former St. Teresa Roman Catholic Church by the Diocese of Manchester.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

Nashua, NH and other New England cities ranked among "safest" in America

NASHUA, N.H. - Nashua, New Hampshire is considered the second-safest city in America, according to a new ranking that also puts several other New England cities high on the list.Personal finance website WalletHub has only Columbia, Maryland ahead of Nashua on its assessment of the "Safest Cities in the U.S."The ranking takes crime into consideration, but also looks at the natural disaster risk and "financial safety" factors like the poverty rate, credit scores and unemployment. Nashua also had the second-fewest assaults per capita, according to WalletHub.Portland, Maine is fourth on the list, followed at fifth by Warwick, Rhode Island. Burlington, Vermont is eighth and Lewiston, Maine is 10th. The first Massachusetts city on the list is Worcester at 28th.  Click here to see the full list.
NASHUA, NH

