Kentucky 911 dispatcher moonlights as a country music singer
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When calm turns to chaos, Megan Stout is the one who takes the call in Shelby County. There's power behind her voice, in more ways than one. "I jokingly say I moonlight as a dispatcher," Stout said with a smile. Talent is hiding on the other...
Kentucky Native, Oscar Nominee to Play George Jones in New Miniseries
I've noticed a relative proliferation of biopics over the last few years. I don't know if it's because, all of a sudden, restrictions (whatever they may have been) were lifted. Who knows? But over the last few years, we've seen big-screen treatments of the lives of Freddie Mercury, Elton John, Tammy Faye Bakker, James Brown, Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee, and Moms Mabley (well, that was a play adaptation, so that may not count in this context).
How this downtown Louisville spooky staple prepares for Halloween
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you love all things Halloween, Caufield's Novelty is the place to be. Since 1920, the novelty store has been for the unusual. "I believe that we are actually the oldest costume shop like this," Tracy C. Johnson said. "Family owned and operated in the country. We’re 102 years old."
Louisville author on the resurgence of her book on Elvis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The recent Elvis film has meant a renewed interest in Elvis’ manager, the man known as “The Colonel.” A Louisville author wrote about their relationship in a book that’s even sold out recently on Amazon even though it was first published years ago.
Chart-topping podcast 'Bardstown' launching new season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new season of the podcast will be called "Beyond Bardstown: Unsolved", featuring some of the most puzzling unsolved cases from Kentucky to California. Season one host Shay McAlister will be joined by Madison Wade, a reporter and anchor at KING5 in Seattle and the former host of the ABC10 TV news series "California Unsolved." Each episode, the two journalists will look back at a different unsolved case they have covered in search of new insights and, hopefully, answers.
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
Louisville brewery to open 'special new gathering place' in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Raise your glass to celebrate a Louisville-born craft brewery opening it's third taproom in the heart of the Highlands. This local brewery opened its flagship location in the Butchertown neighborhood in 2020 and its second location in the Anchorage community in 2021. TEN20 will start serving...
Incredible Kentucky Rock Formation Has a Mysterious Man-Made Structure in Front of It
Kentucky is home to some seriously incredible scenery, but this one is a bit of a mystery. Kentucky is truly one of the more underrated states when it comes to the scenic beauty. From the waterfalls located around the state to the caves and incredible arches, there is so much beauty in the state of Kentucky. Sometimes it's fun to explore what's in your own backyard, and many Kentuckians take great pride in their beautiful state.
Kevin Hart bringing his comedy tour 'Reality Check' to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Stand-up comedian, A-list movie star and vegan-restaurant owner Kevin Hart will be bringing his highly anticipated comedy tour 'Reality Check' to Louisville. Hart kicked off the second leg of his global tour earlier this month. The tour has 70 dates with one of the stops being...
All the participating breweries, events for Louisville Beer Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Calling all beer nerds in the Commonwealth!. Louisville Beer Week is returning for another year, commemorating five years of celebrating our historic and evolving beer community. This year, Louisville Beer Week will run from Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 30, according to a press release.
Louisville Set to Premiere Kentucky Hot Brown Week
Who remembers Gabe's Restaurant? It was on Triplett Street across from the Colonel House Motel, where Eagles Convenience Store is now. It was my parents' favorite restaurant. Seriously, when it doubt, "Let's go to Gabe's." Dad was in the Kiwanis Club and it always had lunch meetings there in the basement. Mom invited me to lunch there one afternoon when I was on summer break from WKU. She had also invited Senator Wendell Ford--a longtime family friend--to join us. The late Kentucky icon was also a big fan.
3 being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Three Kentucky teachers will be inducted into the Gov. Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame this fall. The inductees are Katy Cecil, Addie Henry and the late Wilma Pace. Cecil is an English and public speaking teacher at LaRue County High School and...
Rundown cemetery near Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood gets overdue remodel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For years, a four-acre cemetery near the Taylor Berry neighborhood has been untouched for years, overgrown with grass nearly 8 feet tall. Many of those in the Schardein Cemetery are veterans, whose headstones were covered and some were destroyed. As of Monday, the majority of the...
Cancer patients enjoy special cruise on Belle of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly 400 cancer patients and their families were treated to a special cruise on The Belle of Louisville. Through Meghan’s Mountain, those going through their battles with the disease were able to kick back and relax while enjoying brotherhood, love, laughter and a little fun.
Terminally ill patient at UofL Hospital fulfills dying wish
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With days left to live a patient at UofL Hospital had his final wish granted. To get married. Osmin Melendez has fought colon cancer for months, but told nurses at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday his dying wish was to marry his long-term girlfriend, Daysy Rosales. “We just...
Lab-raised hellbenders released into Kentucky wild for first time
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Officials from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) say they have released some hellbenders after raising them in a lab. Officials say in conjunction with researchers from Purdue University, KDFWR staff collected hellbender egg masses in Kentucky streams to raise them in a lab environment. The agency says this […]
Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
Kentucky Woman Sees Creepy Demon Like Image Peering in Through Window
As Halloween approaches, there is just something spooky in the air. We hear more things and see more things that scare us. Maybe, during this time of year, we are more aware of paranormal things. Recently, a woman in Kentucky, who wants to remain anonymous, sent me this very creepy...
