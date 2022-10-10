ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

99.5 WKDQ

Kentucky Native, Oscar Nominee to Play George Jones in New Miniseries

I've noticed a relative proliferation of biopics over the last few years. I don't know if it's because, all of a sudden, restrictions (whatever they may have been) were lifted. Who knows? But over the last few years, we've seen big-screen treatments of the lives of Freddie Mercury, Elton John, Tammy Faye Bakker, James Brown, Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee, and Moms Mabley (well, that was a play adaptation, so that may not count in this context).
Wave 3

Louisville author on the resurgence of her book on Elvis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The recent Elvis film has meant a renewed interest in Elvis’ manager, the man known as “The Colonel.” A Louisville author wrote about their relationship in a book that’s even sold out recently on Amazon even though it was first published years ago.
WHAS11

Chart-topping podcast 'Bardstown' launching new season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new season of the podcast will be called "Beyond Bardstown: Unsolved", featuring some of the most puzzling unsolved cases from Kentucky to California. Season one host Shay McAlister will be joined by Madison Wade, a reporter and anchor at KING5 in Seattle and the former host of the ABC10 TV news series "California Unsolved." Each episode, the two journalists will look back at a different unsolved case they have covered in search of new insights and, hopefully, answers.
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky

Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
WHAS11

Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
Sissy Spacek
Loretta Lynn
99.5 WKDQ

Incredible Kentucky Rock Formation Has a Mysterious Man-Made Structure in Front of It

Kentucky is home to some seriously incredible scenery, but this one is a bit of a mystery. Kentucky is truly one of the more underrated states when it comes to the scenic beauty. From the waterfalls located around the state to the caves and incredible arches, there is so much beauty in the state of Kentucky. Sometimes it's fun to explore what's in your own backyard, and many Kentuckians take great pride in their beautiful state.
WBKR

Louisville Set to Premiere Kentucky Hot Brown Week

Who remembers Gabe's Restaurant? It was on Triplett Street across from the Colonel House Motel, where Eagles Convenience Store is now. It was my parents' favorite restaurant. Seriously, when it doubt, "Let's go to Gabe's." Dad was in the Kiwanis Club and it always had lunch meetings there in the basement. Mom invited me to lunch there one afternoon when I was on summer break from WKU. She had also invited Senator Wendell Ford--a longtime family friend--to join us. The late Kentucky icon was also a big fan.
WHAS11

3 being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Three Kentucky teachers will be inducted into the Gov. Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame this fall. The inductees are Katy Cecil, Addie Henry and the late Wilma Pace. Cecil is an English and public speaking teacher at LaRue County High School and...
WHAS11

Cancer patients enjoy special cruise on Belle of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly 400 cancer patients and their families were treated to a special cruise on The Belle of Louisville. Through Meghan’s Mountain, those going through their battles with the disease were able to kick back and relax while enjoying brotherhood, love, laughter and a little fun.
wdrb.com

Terminally ill patient at UofL Hospital fulfills dying wish

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With days left to live a patient at UofL Hospital had his final wish granted. To get married. Osmin Melendez has fought colon cancer for months, but told nurses at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday his dying wish was to marry his long-term girlfriend, Daysy Rosales. “We just...
WOWK 13 News

Lab-raised hellbenders released into Kentucky wild for first time

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Officials from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) say they have released some hellbenders after raising them in a lab. Officials say in conjunction with researchers from Purdue University, KDFWR staff collected hellbender egg masses in Kentucky streams to raise them in a lab environment. The agency says this […]
WLKY.com

Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
WHAS11

