KGUN 9
Sunny skies and above average highs
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny skies to start the day, with a few increasing clouds tonight. Tucson will likely hit 90° today, then hover in the low 90s through the end of the work week. Much cooler with increasing rain chances returning for the weekend. Highs will drop...
KGUN 9
A warming trend returns for the end of the week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Beautiful fall weather continues and will take us through the end of the week. Warmer temperatures arrive and we'll be seeing highs in the lower 90s before another cooling trend arrives for the weekend. The cooling trend will be the result of another low pressure...
kjzz.org
Fall looks different in Arizona than other states. How autumn turns a leaf in central, southern AZ
If you walk into just about any store right now, you’re practically hit in the face with fall. From pumpkins and pumpkin spice to cozy fall décor, knit sweaters, warm blankets — you name it. Fall is everywhere. But the leaves aren’t changing in the Sonoran desert...
KOLD-TV
Missing Sierra Vista woman found safe
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing Sierra Vista woman was found safe on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said 80-year-old Sharon Anderson went missing around 6 a.m. and was found by 10 a.m. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
KOLD-TV
Fire closes beloved Tucson restaurant
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Teresa’s Mosaic Café will be closed for the foreseeable future after a fire damaged the building late Tuesday, Oct. 11. According to Tucson the Tucson Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the restaurant shortly before 11 p.m. Firefighters said they arrived to...
biztucson.com
TuSimple Celebrates Expansion and Grand Opening of New Tucson Facility
TuSimple company leadership, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and local leaders gathered at the company’s Tucson facility Oct. 6 for a grand opening celebration to mark the expansion of TuSimple’s R&D and operations. TuSimple’s growing Tucson campus will host the company’s expanding workforce and multiple state-of-the-art labs dedicated to...
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny, clear week ahead, but potential strorms could be in play for weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - The Desert Southwest will see quieter weather for much of the work. week. Beneath a ridge of high pressure, sunshine will warm us back above normal. By Thursday and Friday, the lower deserts, including Phoenix and Yuma, will reach the mid to upper 90s. Any isolated.
KGUN 9
Isolated showers today, drier and warmer tomorrow
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Isolated showers and storms possible for one more day!. Mostly sunny, with a 20% chance of rain and storms later this afternoon in Tucson. After today, drier and warmer air will move in bringing warmer temps for the second half of the week. Tucson will...
KGUN 9
Roller coaster highs, and a chance for rain returns to the forecast
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drier and warmer air moves in. Mostly sunny with a little mountain build up possible later today, especially northeast of Tucson. Otherwise, this drying trend will continue the rest of the work week then a chance of showers and storms this weekend into early next week.
iheart.com
This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In Arizona
Finding an affordable place to live can almost seem impossible sometimes, especially in today's housing market. However, there are some suburbs and smaller towns that offer extremely affordable living costs. HomeSnacks released a list of the top ten cheapest places to live in the state. The website says, "Arizona is...
biztucson.com
Black Rock Coffee Bar to Open 4th Location in Tucson
Black Rock Coffee Bar, known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and popular FUEL®️ energy drinks, accelerates its rapid growth in Arizona with the announcement of its fourth store opening in Tucson. Located at 6393 East Grant Road, the new Black Rock Store is set to open...
KGUN 9
Missing Sierra Vista man found by postal worker in New Mexico
Back in September, postal worker Mary McCarty arrived early at the Animas Post Office in New Mexico. She soon spotted an older gentleman and his dog seemingly wandering about the parking lot. “In his reality, we were in New York, and he didn’t know that he was in Animas New...
kenneturner.com
Popular Arizona family-run Mexican restaurants have served up their Nana's recipes for nearly 80 years
TEMPE, Ariz. — A nana’s legacy passed down through comfort food is being shared in restaurants across Arizona today. There are several Casa Reynoso locations in the Valley, each with their own little twist on popular family recipes. In Casa Reynoso’s back of the house, you’ll find more...
AZFamily
Rain in the desert! Phoenix got more rain than Seattle since July
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Move over Seattle! According to the National Weather Service, Seattle got less rain between July and October than Arizona did!. National Weather Service Seattle released a graphic comparing the total precipitation numbers among different cities across the U.S. The city with the most rainfall totals was Juneau, Alaska, coming in at almost 30 inches! Phoenix marked almost 2 inches of rain, trumping Las Vegas, San Diego, Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles! The NWS Seattle posted a full analysis on their Twitter page.
KOLD-TV
Homegrown material could keep homes cooler, safer
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The future of home building could be homegrown. General Contractor Micaela Machado is creating bricks out of non-toxic hemp. It’s a filler material that she says keeps homes cooler and it’s fire-resistant. This strain of hemp is not marijuana, but it has...
5 Eerie Abandoned Places In Arizona For A Spooky Fall Adventure
These are the perfect spots for a spooky season adventure.
momcollective.com
Daytrips We Love: Picacho Peak State Park
An hour-ish outside of the Valley, on your way to Tucson, is Picacho Peak State Park. It’s equal parts majestic mountain, spring wildflowers, and family friendly hiking. Read on for tips on how to enjoy this beautiful, and often over-looked, state park. XO,. Lindsay. When to Go. Picacho Peak...
azpm.org
Mexico sues 5 AZ gun shops
The government of Mexico is suing five Arizona gun shops — three in Tucson and one each in Yuma and Phoenix. In the suit, which officials say was filed in Tucson federal court Monday, Mexico alleges that the firearms dealers “participate systematically in the trafficking of weapons.”. Mexico...
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (10/12/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
