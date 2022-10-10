PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Move over Seattle! According to the National Weather Service, Seattle got less rain between July and October than Arizona did!. National Weather Service Seattle released a graphic comparing the total precipitation numbers among different cities across the U.S. The city with the most rainfall totals was Juneau, Alaska, coming in at almost 30 inches! Phoenix marked almost 2 inches of rain, trumping Las Vegas, San Diego, Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles! The NWS Seattle posted a full analysis on their Twitter page.

