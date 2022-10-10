Grayson Waller and Apollo Crews will clash at NXT Halloween Havoc,. The two stars have been feuding to some extent since Crews returned to NXT in June. Waller has accused Crews of trying to take his spot, while the former WWE Intercontinental Champion has been determined to prove his foe wrong. The rivalry has continued to escalate since Waller poked Crews in the eye during their match on the August 30 episode of NXT, which the Australian went on to win. Since then, Crews has vowed to get revenge, and he has been teasing his dark visions regarding Waller's fate. He later seemingly blinded Waller to even the score.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO