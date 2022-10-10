ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

WWE RAW Results (10/10/22): DX's Anniversary, The Bloodline Appears, United States Title Match, More

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (10/10/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight's episode is the season premiere of WWE's longest-running weekly episodic program. Tonight, D-Generation X will celebrate 25 years of attitudinal behavior. Another faction, The Bloodline will be in Brooklyn as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will have two words for everyone in attendance: Acknowledge Me.
Seth Rollins Wins United States Championship On 10/10 WWE Raw

A new United States Champion has been crowned. Bobby Lashley's reign as United States Champion has come to end on the October 10 episode of Monday Night Raw. Seth Rollins, who is coming off a loss against Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules, was able to knock off Lashley, but the win came with plenty of controversy.
Sean Waltman Hopes Chyna Is Honored At DX Anniversary On WWE Raw, Doesn't Want To Bury Young Talent

WWE will celebrated 25 years of D-Generation X on Monday's WWE Raw with a reunion featuring Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and Sean Waltman. Triple H, Michaels, and Road Dogg remain involved in WWE with Triple H leading WWE creative, Michaels leading NXT creative, and Dogg producing. Waltman (X-Pac) has remained close with the group despite not working for the company.
Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, And Kane To Appear On WWE Table For 3

Three WWE Hall of Famers will appear on the newest episode of WWE Table For 3. WWE has announced that the episode, titled "Table For 3: New Generation Gathering", will feature Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, and Kane. All three WWE legends worked for the company during the New Generation, a crucial era in WWE history in which stars like Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels rose to the top of the card. The New Generation preceded The Attitude Era and set the stage for the latter's revolutionary success.
Mance Warner Bout Announced For MLW Fightland 2022

MLW Fightland (10/30) Last Man Standing MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. EJ Nduka. The return of Davey Boy Smith Jr. Other talent scheduled for the event include The Samoan SWAT Team, Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club, Microman, and the MLW World Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker.
NJPW Announces Bracket For NJPW World TV Title Tournament

New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced the 16-man bracket for the NJPW World TV Championship tournament, which begins on October 14 and concludes at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4. Check out the full first round schedule below. October 14, Korakuen Hall. - David Finlay vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru. - Alex Zayne...
Grayson Waller vs. Apollo Crews Announced For NXT Halloween Havoc

Grayson Waller and Apollo Crews will clash at NXT Halloween Havoc,. The two stars have been feuding to some extent since Crews returned to NXT in June. Waller has accused Crews of trying to take his spot, while the former WWE Intercontinental Champion has been determined to prove his foe wrong. The rivalry has continued to escalate since Waller poked Crews in the eye during their match on the August 30 episode of NXT, which the Australian went on to win. Since then, Crews has vowed to get revenge, and he has been teasing his dark visions regarding Waller's fate. He later seemingly blinded Waller to even the score.
Bobby Lashley Would Like To Bring Back The Hurt Business At Some Point, Praises WWE Raw Roster

Bobby Lashley praises the WWE Raw roster. With Roman Reigns working limited dates despite being the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Bobby Lashley became one of the faces of WWE Raw as the United States Champion. WWE put more emphasis on the US Title with Triple H taking over creative and Lashley would regularly square off against a variety of opponents including The Miz, AJ Styles, and Mustafa Ali.
Renee Paquette Signs With All Elite Wrestling

Renee Paquette is All Elite. All Elite Wrestling has added a new member to their broadcast team, as Renee Paquette is officially a part of the promotion. Paquette's signing was announced via Twitter earlier this afternoon. Paquette joins the current pool of backstage interviewers in AEW that includes names such...
NXT Women's Championship Match Set For Halloween Havoc 2022

Alba Fyre will officially get her shot at the Women's Championship come Halloween Havoc. After weeks of antagonizing the champion, Mandy Rose, Alba Fyre revealed on October 11 that she will officially be challenging for the NXT Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc on October 22. According to Alba, Mandy Rose agreed to this match after she was abducted by her soon-to-be Challenger on October 4.
Podcast: AEW Toronto Debut! | AEW Dynamite 10/12/22 Full Show Review & Results

Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Jon Alba (@JonAlba) review AEW's debut in Toronto, with SRS sending live notes!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic...
