WWE RAW Results (10/10/22): DX's Anniversary, The Bloodline Appears, United States Title Match, More
Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (10/10/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight's episode is the season premiere of WWE's longest-running weekly episodic program. Tonight, D-Generation X will celebrate 25 years of attitudinal behavior. Another faction, The Bloodline will be in Brooklyn as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will have two words for everyone in attendance: Acknowledge Me.
Seth Rollins Wins United States Championship On 10/10 WWE Raw
A new United States Champion has been crowned. Bobby Lashley's reign as United States Champion has come to end on the October 10 episode of Monday Night Raw. Seth Rollins, who is coming off a loss against Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules, was able to knock off Lashley, but the win came with plenty of controversy.
Sean Waltman Hopes Chyna Is Honored At DX Anniversary On WWE Raw, Doesn't Want To Bury Young Talent
WWE will celebrated 25 years of D-Generation X on Monday's WWE Raw with a reunion featuring Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and Sean Waltman. Triple H, Michaels, and Road Dogg remain involved in WWE with Triple H leading WWE creative, Michaels leading NXT creative, and Dogg producing. Waltman (X-Pac) has remained close with the group despite not working for the company.
Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, And Kane To Appear On WWE Table For 3
Three WWE Hall of Famers will appear on the newest episode of WWE Table For 3. WWE has announced that the episode, titled "Table For 3: New Generation Gathering", will feature Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, and Kane. All three WWE legends worked for the company during the New Generation, a crucial era in WWE history in which stars like Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels rose to the top of the card. The New Generation preceded The Attitude Era and set the stage for the latter's revolutionary success.
New Inductees In Japan Wrestling Hall Of Fame, KC Navarro And Kevin Knight Fight In LA | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, October 11, 2022. - Masa Saito, Great Kojika, The Great Kabuki are set to be inducted into Japan Pro Wrestling Hall Of Fame:. - Battle Slam has released apparent footage of a altercation between Kevin Knight and KC Navarro in LA:. -...
Interim AEW Women's World Championship Match, MJF, And More Set For 10/18 AEW Dynamite
AEW is loading up the card for the October 18 edition of AEW Dynamite. The special Tuesday night edition of the show will feature two title matches. First, as announced on the October 12 episode, Toni Storm will defend the Interim AEW Women's World Championship. Storm teamed up with Hikaru...
Mance Warner Bout Announced For MLW Fightland 2022
MLW Fightland (10/30) Last Man Standing MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. EJ Nduka. The return of Davey Boy Smith Jr. Other talent scheduled for the event include The Samoan SWAT Team, Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club, Microman, and the MLW World Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker.
AEW Dynamite Results (10/12/22): ROH World Title Match, All-Atlantic Title Match, Jon Moxley Speaks
AEW Dynamite (10/12) ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bryan Danielson. AEW All-Atlantic Championship: PAC (c) vs. Orange Cassidy. Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter. Luchasaurus (w/ Christian Cage) vs. Jungle Boy. Jon Moxley speaks. WarJoe (Wardlow & Samoa Joe) in action. Swerve Strickland...
Jay White, Eddie Kingston, Kazuchika Okada, And More Announced For NJPW Rumble On 44th Street
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced a star-studded tag team match for its Rumble on 44th Street event. Rumble on 44th Street will be NJPW's second show in NYC in October; the event will be preceded by The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street: A Halloween Special on October 27. Some of the top names from the company will be in action.
NJPW Announces Bracket For NJPW World TV Title Tournament
New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced the 16-man bracket for the NJPW World TV Championship tournament, which begins on October 14 and concludes at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4. Check out the full first round schedule below. October 14, Korakuen Hall. - David Finlay vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru. - Alex Zayne...
Grayson Waller vs. Apollo Crews Announced For NXT Halloween Havoc
Grayson Waller and Apollo Crews will clash at NXT Halloween Havoc,. The two stars have been feuding to some extent since Crews returned to NXT in June. Waller has accused Crews of trying to take his spot, while the former WWE Intercontinental Champion has been determined to prove his foe wrong. The rivalry has continued to escalate since Waller poked Crews in the eye during their match on the August 30 episode of NXT, which the Australian went on to win. Since then, Crews has vowed to get revenge, and he has been teasing his dark visions regarding Waller's fate. He later seemingly blinded Waller to even the score.
MLW To Begin Streaming On Pro Wrestling TV In November With Battle Riot IV, Court Bauer Comments
MLW is coming to Pro Wrestling TV with big plans for 2023. Major League Wrestling is getting ready to start airing its new season and they will have a new broadcast partner in the free streaming service, Pro Wrestling TV. Launched in April 2022, PWTV is also the home of promotions like Women's Wrestling Army and Control Your Narrative.
Jon Moxley Says Taking Time Off After AEW All Out Had To Do With The Story They Were Telling
Jon Moxley explains his vacation that wasn't. Moxley lost the AEW World Title to CM Punk at AEW All Out and was scheduled to take time off following the event. Plans changed due to Punk getting injured in the match and suspended due to an altercation with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson). Omega and the Bucks were also suspended.
Bobby Lashley Would Like To Bring Back The Hurt Business At Some Point, Praises WWE Raw Roster
Bobby Lashley praises the WWE Raw roster. With Roman Reigns working limited dates despite being the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Bobby Lashley became one of the faces of WWE Raw as the United States Champion. WWE put more emphasis on the US Title with Triple H taking over creative and Lashley would regularly square off against a variety of opponents including The Miz, AJ Styles, and Mustafa Ali.
Ethan Page Says He Recently Agented A Match, Wants To Have Long AEW Career
Ethan Page does some behind the scenes work with AEW. Page has gotten more screen time on AEW television since he aligned with Stokely Hathaway as part of The Firm, MJF's stable on retainer. Off-screen, Page has helped build his brand through his toy hunt vlogs. He's also chipped in...
Renee Paquette Signs With All Elite Wrestling
Renee Paquette is All Elite. All Elite Wrestling has added a new member to their broadcast team, as Renee Paquette is officially a part of the promotion. Paquette's signing was announced via Twitter earlier this afternoon. Paquette joins the current pool of backstage interviewers in AEW that includes names such...
NXT Women's Championship Match Set For Halloween Havoc 2022
Alba Fyre will officially get her shot at the Women's Championship come Halloween Havoc. After weeks of antagonizing the champion, Mandy Rose, Alba Fyre revealed on October 11 that she will officially be challenging for the NXT Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc on October 22. According to Alba, Mandy Rose agreed to this match after she was abducted by her soon-to-be Challenger on October 4.
Podcast: AEW Toronto Debut! | AEW Dynamite 10/12/22 Full Show Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Jon Alba (@JonAlba) review AEW's debut in Toronto, with SRS sending live notes!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic...
Trey Miguel Discusses Becoming A Booker, Says 'The Juice Is Worth The Squeeze'
Trey Miguel discusses becoming a booker in pro wrestling. There are plenty of wrestling companies around the world that are either ran or owned by active in-ring competitors, and IMPACT star Trey Miguel is now joining that list. Miguel is the booker of Universal All Pro Wrestling, which is an independent promotion ran out of Toledo, Ohio.
Xcite Wrestling Tales From The Xcite Side Results (10/9): Mike Bennett In Action
Xcite Wrestling held its Tales From The Xcite Side event on October 9 from The X in Johnson City, NY. The event streamed on Twitch. Full results (courtesy of Xcite) are below. Xcite Wrestling Tales From The Xcite Side Results (10/9) - Xcite Wrestling International Title Qualifier: Vince Valor def....
