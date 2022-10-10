Read full article on original website
University of Jamestown Students, Public Attend Job Fair
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown held their annual Fall Career & Internship Fair at the Harold Newman Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Heidi Larson is the Director of Career Services and Experiential Education at the University. While the event was open to the public, Larson says...
Superior Detailing Shop Opens In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A new vehicle detailing shop has opened in Valley City located at 1015 Main Street East. Owner Brett Stearns and Nate McMenamin will be a two man team doing the detailing work. Stearns said there are several packages available for their customers. He said...
All Breeds Cattle Tour Visits Cooperstown-area Breeders
COOPERSTOWN, N.D. (NDSA) – Eight seedstock producers representing five breeds of cattle were showcased during the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association’s (NDSA) All Breeds Cattle Tour October 3. The tour celebrated its 35th year and featured an impressive group of Cooperstown, N.D.,-area beef producers and welcomed about 150 attendees over the duration of the tour.
University of Jamestown Expanding Footprint in Community
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (UJ) – University of Jamestown announced that it is purchasing a portion of The Legacy Center in Jamestown. The University plans to use this building to provide a much-needed housing option for UJ students, as well as rental opportunities for individuals and businesses in the community. The...
Chamber of Commerce Seeking Award Nominations
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Chamber) – The Chamber is now accepting nominations for our highly esteemed community awards that are given out at the Annual Chamber Banquet in January. The Chamber Young Professionals Committee manages the Business of the Month Award Program. They continue to look for monthly nominations. The Business of the Year Award is selected from the 12 monthly award winners. The Young Professionals of Jamestown also manage the Young Professional of the Year Award. This award highlights a young professional that helps to connect, inspire, and empower young professionals in our community.
Malach USA Valley City Expanding Their Operations
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Malach USA will add a Powder Coating operation to their plant in Valley City. Jennifer Feist, Director of Economic Development for Valley City and Barnes County made the announcement during a city commission meeting. Powder coating is a type of coating that is applied...
Carrington Chamber Seeking Donations for Nurse Influx
CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Carrington Chamber of Commerce is seeking donations to help with an influx of new nurses coming to the community. Director Laurie Dietz reports that 23 new nurses are arriving to work at Golden Acres Manor. “They are coming from outside the USA and arrive...
National Buffalo Museum Announces Fundraiser, Bison Day
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (National Buffalo Museum) – The National Buffalo Museum will host its 3rd annual Bid For Bison Online Auction Fundraiser. This two-week event runs November 5-19, 2022, and kicks off with an exclusive VIP cocktail reception on Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Jamestown Arts Center. There are 100 tickets available for the VIP reception. The museum’s fundraising auction has traditionally been held in the summer, but has been moved to November in honor of National Bison Day, which falls annually on the first Saturday of the month.
Barnes Candidates Forum Oct. 13 In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A public forum for Barnes County candidates will be held Thursday, October 13th at 5:30pm in the Hi Liner Activity Center. Iain Woessner will be the moderator, he talked about the importance of holding a local candidates forum. The forum will feature sheriff candidates...
Richard Alan Bartz
Richard Alan Bartz, 91, passed away October 9th a Mercy Hospital in Valley City under CHI hospice care. He was born April 16, 1931 at his grandparents’ home near Valley City to Marguerite and Otto Bartz. He attended school at Sanborn, ND through the fifth grade and grades 7...
McElroy Park Field Renovation Campaign Kicks Off
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Parks & Rec) – Jamestown Parks and Recreation District (JPRD), Jamestown Area Youth Baseball (JAYBAL), Jamestown Outlaw Fastpitch Softball, University of Jamestown and Jamestown Public Schools are teaming up to raise the funding needed to renovate playing fields at McElroy Park. Earlier this year JPRD secured a...
University of Jamestown Faculty & Guest Artist to Perform Oct. 13
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (UOJ) Two new concerts are coming to University of Jamestown in October. Debora Harris, Associate Professor of Flute at Concordia College, will perform October 13 in the Voorhees Chapel at 7 p.m. Following that recital, on October 16 at 2 p.m., the Department of Music Faculty at University of Jamestown will present their annual Fall Faculty Recital in the Reiland Fine Arts Center. Both concerts are free and open to the public.
Jimmies Wrap Up Fall Season at USF Invite
LARCHWOOD, Iowa (jimmiepride.com)– Max Noffsinger (SO/Ft. Collins, Colo.) tied for ninth place and the University of Jamestown men’s golf team finished its fall season in sixth place at the USF Invite Monday and Tuesday. Noffsinger fired a two-round total of 9-over 153 (75-78) to tie with two others...
Carlson Third, Justesen Fourth for Jimmies at USF Invite
LARCHWOOD, Iowa (jimmiepride.com)– Jayme Carlson (SR/Hartford, S.D.) placed third and Faith Justesen (JR/Hawley, Minn.) fourth as the University of Jamestown women’s golf team wrapped up its fall season at the USF Invite Monday and Tuesday.j. Carlson shot a two-round score of 25-over 169 (83-86) for third place and...
Blue Jays Sweep Minot, Win 10th Straight WDA Match
MINOT, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School volleyball team earned its 11th straight-set victory of the year on Tuesday night as the Blue Jays swept Minot. Set scores were 25-23, 26-24, and 25-19. Bernadette Newman and Haylie Hakanson each finished with 14 kills in the Blue Jay victory. Edie Hegerle had a season-best 33 assists on the night as Jamestown played a majority of the match without one of their key players in Makenna Nold. Newman led Jamestown with 23 digs and libero Aspyn Peterson had 21. Rylee Joseph totaled three aces to pace the Blue Jays.
Additional Counties Confirmed for Palmer amaranth
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDA) – Palmer amaranth (Amaranthus palmeri) has been confirmed in Kidder, Stark and Williams counties. The findings consisted of a single plant in both Kidder and Williams counties, and two plants in Stark County. The source of these unrelated detections is under investigation. The sites are being scouted and monitored. The findings were confirmed as Palmer amaranth by the National Agricultural Genotyping Center.
Beilke Wins Coach Honors at EDC Cross Country
Valley City–Hi-Liner cross-country coach Deb Beilke was named Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) Coach of the Year at the conference championship meet in Grand Forks Saturday. Beilke has spent the last eight years in the head coach’s position for both boys and girls cross-country. Greta Goven and Brynn Lueck...
ND Lawmakers consider changing descriptions of state-run facilities
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-Prairie Public) – An interim Legislative committee has approved a proposed state Constitutional amendment to change the descriptions of three state-run facilities. The school for the deaf in Devils Lake would be changed from “the school for the deaf and dumb” to “the school for the deaf...
Jimmies Sweep Vikings, Move to 20-2 Overall
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown women’s volleyball team got back in the win column on Wednesday night at home with a straight-set victory over Valley City State University. All three sets ended with a 25-18 score. UJ and VCSU battled through the first set before...
Blue Jays Win Pool, Finish 5-2 at Fargo Scheels Tournament
FARGO, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School volleyball team won Pool A in the Fargo Scheels Tournament on Friday before finishing the tournament Saturday with a 5-2 overall record to improve to 25-4 on the season. The Jays took care of business in Pool A on day one...
