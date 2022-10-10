JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Chamber) – The Chamber is now accepting nominations for our highly esteemed community awards that are given out at the Annual Chamber Banquet in January. The Chamber Young Professionals Committee manages the Business of the Month Award Program. They continue to look for monthly nominations. The Business of the Year Award is selected from the 12 monthly award winners. The Young Professionals of Jamestown also manage the Young Professional of the Year Award. This award highlights a young professional that helps to connect, inspire, and empower young professionals in our community.

