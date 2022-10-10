Read full article on original website
Related
Wave 3
9-day eastbound closure of Sherman Minton Bridge delayed again
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The anticipated nine-day eastbound closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge has been delayed again. The closure was scheduled to begin at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Andrea Brady, a spokesperson for Sherman Minton Renewal, said the team will share more information about the delay soon.
WLKY.com
Bardstown Road project nearing completion; overnight closures underway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Aconstruction project aimed at slowing traffic and improving safety along Bardstown Road in the Highlands is peaking this week with overnight closures. The roadway will be completely shut down to traffic from Grinstead Drive to Eastern Parkway between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. throughout the week for resurfacing.
k105.com
Fiery semi crash on Bluegrass Parkway leaves cab of truck dangling over bridge railing
A fiery semi truck crash on a bridge on the Bluegrass Parkway shut down the major thoroughfare for hours Tuesday morning and afternoon. The accident, which happened at the 29-mile marker in the eastbound lanes at approximately 6:30 a.m., occurred on a bridge that spans the Kentucky River between the Lawrenceburg and Versailles exits, near the Anderson-Woodford County line, according to the Versailles Police Department.
wdrb.com
All lanes of traffic blocked on Highway 22 in Oldham County after business catches fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of traffic are blocked on Highway 22 in Oldham County after a business caught on fire near Centerfield. A brush pile caught on fire and spread to a tree care business, according to officials. No one has been injured in the fire. Several Oldham...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
New Albany shop owners preparing for Sherman Minton Bridge closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Although a closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge has been delayed again, some New Albany business owners believe the construction could bring them more business. On Tuesday, officials delayed the nine-day closure eastbound closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge for the second time in a week.
Wave 3
LMPD working crash involving JCPS school bus; injuries confirmed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are working a crash on Rangeland Road at Ridgecrest Road involving a JCPS school bus. The crash was reported at 4:10 p.m. LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed there were multiple injuries. This is a developing story that will be updated.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man in critical condition after hit-and-run on Interstate 64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say that a man is in critical condition after he was struck by a car, which then fled, on Interstate 64. Watch video from the scene in the player above. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Fifth Division responded to reports of a pedestrian struck...
wdrb.com
Woman arrested months after Jeffersontown police chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has been arrested months after police say she smashed into two vehicles — including a police cruiser — during a pursuit in Jeffersontown. According to Mike Lauder, a detective with the Jeffersontown Police Department, the incident took place on Sunday, June 12, in the parking lot of the Thorntons on Blankenbaker Parkway, near Bluegrass Parkway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
Zoneton fire hitting the streets for 3rd year of mobile Halloween
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Zoneton fire is hitting the road and bringing Halloween to its community for the third straight year. After COVID-19 disrupted their 21 years of hosting a Halloween open house at their fire station, the department got creative and decided to go mobile in 2020. Starting on...
WLKY.com
Massive inferno at Frankfort Avenue business destroys belongings, beloved mural
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Firefighters were still monitoring for hot spots at a Clifton neighborhood warehouse Monday after it caught fire over the weekend. "This was really a shock to us," Cindy Cunningham, co-owner of Cunningham Door and Window said. The warehouse that caught fire at the company's Frankfort Avenue...
WLKY.com
8 children injured in bus crash involving JCPS bus in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department said multiple people were injured in a bus crash outside of a Jefferson County Public School elementary school. LMPD said that the crash happened around 4:10 p.m. outside of Rangeland Elementary School in Newburg. The crash involved a JCPS bus. JCPS officials...
wdrb.com
Man arrested after body of former Louisville Metro Corrections cellmate found in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested and charged with murder Wednesday, months after police say the duct-taped body of a 40-year-old man was found covered with garbage bags in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood. Investigators believe the suspect and the victim had previously been cellmates when they both...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Man critically injured in hit-and-run while walking on I-64E near the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after he was hit on Interstate 64 East by a vehicle that didn't stop. Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokeswoman for Louisville Metro Police, said officers with the department's 5th Division were called to a report that a pedestrian had been hit on the interstate, near Alta Vista Road in the Highlands, around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
WLKY.com
'He's really a walking miracle': Indiana deputy shot in the line of duty defying all odds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana Sheriff's Deputy Bryan Hicks was shot in the head while responding to a welfare check outside of Evansville in September 2021. At the hospital, his wife heard he was brain dead. Tammy Hicks remembered the shock, grief and panic, "What do I bury him in?...
wdrb.com
New monthly night market coming to downtown Louisville aims to give boost to small businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A monthly night market coming to downtown Louisville hopes to give small businesses the chance to reach out to new customers in a different way. Brittiney Griffin is stepping out of her brick and mortar store, Pocket Change, on Baxter Avenue and taking her sales to Fourth Street in downtown Louisville.
WLKY.com
Man dead after accident on New Cut Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a traffic crash leaves a man dead. Police said that around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night, a vehicle hit a motorcycle at the intersection of New Cut Road and Outer Loop. The driver was headed north on New Cut Road and...
LMPD: Man dies after vehicle, motorcyle collide on New Cut Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that left one person dead in southern Jefferson County. According to Metro Police, the incident happened at the intersection of New Cut Road and Outer Loop around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Their preliminary investigation reveals a passenger vehicle...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Louisville, KY in 2022
If you’re like most people, you probably think there is not a lot to enjoy about visiting a sushi restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky. After all, it’s not exactly like this place is well known for its sushi, nor is it by the sea. You might even think that you would be able to find something like hamburgers or barbecue a lot easier than sushi, but the truth of the matter is the city has more than its fair share of truly outstanding sushi restaurants.
wdrb.com
Teen shot in Chickasaw neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teen was found shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded to the shooting in the 3500 block of Greenwood Avenue, near South 36th Street, around 3:30 p.m. The teen, whose exact...
WLKY.com
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down several eastbound lanes on I-64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A crash on the eastbound lanes of Interstate-64 blocked several lanes of traffic on Saturday. Three cars were involved in an accident around 11:45 a.m. just before the Gene Snyder Freeway exit. The right shoulder and three right lanes on the eastbound side were blocked as...
Comments / 0