Louisville, KY

Wave 3

9-day eastbound closure of Sherman Minton Bridge delayed again

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The anticipated nine-day eastbound closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge has been delayed again. The closure was scheduled to begin at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Andrea Brady, a spokesperson for Sherman Minton Renewal, said the team will share more information about the delay soon.
WLKY.com

Bardstown Road project nearing completion; overnight closures underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Aconstruction project aimed at slowing traffic and improving safety along Bardstown Road in the Highlands is peaking this week with overnight closures. The roadway will be completely shut down to traffic from Grinstead Drive to Eastern Parkway between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. throughout the week for resurfacing.
k105.com

Fiery semi crash on Bluegrass Parkway leaves cab of truck dangling over bridge railing

A fiery semi truck crash on a bridge on the Bluegrass Parkway shut down the major thoroughfare for hours Tuesday morning and afternoon. The accident, which happened at the 29-mile marker in the eastbound lanes at approximately 6:30 a.m., occurred on a bridge that spans the Kentucky River between the Lawrenceburg and Versailles exits, near the Anderson-Woodford County line, according to the Versailles Police Department.
wdrb.com

New Albany shop owners preparing for Sherman Minton Bridge closure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Although a closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge has been delayed again, some New Albany business owners believe the construction could bring them more business. On Tuesday, officials delayed the nine-day closure eastbound closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge for the second time in a week.
Wave 3

LMPD working crash involving JCPS school bus; injuries confirmed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are working a crash on Rangeland Road at Ridgecrest Road involving a JCPS school bus. The crash was reported at 4:10 p.m. LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed there were multiple injuries. This is a developing story that will be updated.
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man in critical condition after hit-and-run on Interstate 64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say that a man is in critical condition after he was struck by a car, which then fled, on Interstate 64. Watch video from the scene in the player above. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Fifth Division responded to reports of a pedestrian struck...
wdrb.com

Woman arrested months after Jeffersontown police chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has been arrested months after police say she smashed into two vehicles — including a police cruiser — during a pursuit in Jeffersontown. According to Mike Lauder, a detective with the Jeffersontown Police Department, the incident took place on Sunday, June 12, in the parking lot of the Thorntons on Blankenbaker Parkway, near Bluegrass Parkway.
WLKY.com

Zoneton fire hitting the streets for 3rd year of mobile Halloween

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Zoneton fire is hitting the road and bringing Halloween to its community for the third straight year. After COVID-19 disrupted their 21 years of hosting a Halloween open house at their fire station, the department got creative and decided to go mobile in 2020. Starting on...
WLKY.com

8 children injured in bus crash involving JCPS bus in Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department said multiple people were injured in a bus crash outside of a Jefferson County Public School elementary school. LMPD said that the crash happened around 4:10 p.m. outside of Rangeland Elementary School in Newburg. The crash involved a JCPS bus. JCPS officials...
NewsBreak
Traffic
wdrb.com

Man critically injured in hit-and-run while walking on I-64E near the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after he was hit on Interstate 64 East by a vehicle that didn't stop. Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokeswoman for Louisville Metro Police, said officers with the department's 5th Division were called to a report that a pedestrian had been hit on the interstate, near Alta Vista Road in the Highlands, around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
WLKY.com

Man dead after accident on New Cut Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a traffic crash leaves a man dead. Police said that around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night, a vehicle hit a motorcycle at the intersection of New Cut Road and Outer Loop. The driver was headed north on New Cut Road and...
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Louisville, KY in 2022

If you’re like most people, you probably think there is not a lot to enjoy about visiting a sushi restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky. After all, it’s not exactly like this place is well known for its sushi, nor is it by the sea. You might even think that you would be able to find something like hamburgers or barbecue a lot easier than sushi, but the truth of the matter is the city has more than its fair share of truly outstanding sushi restaurants.
wdrb.com

Teen shot in Chickasaw neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teen was found shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded to the shooting in the 3500 block of Greenwood Avenue, near South 36th Street, around 3:30 p.m. The teen, whose exact...
WLKY.com

Multi-vehicle crash shuts down several eastbound lanes on I-64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A crash on the eastbound lanes of Interstate-64 blocked several lanes of traffic on Saturday. Three cars were involved in an accident around 11:45 a.m. just before the Gene Snyder Freeway exit. The right shoulder and three right lanes on the eastbound side were blocked as...
