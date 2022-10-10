Read full article on original website
China's Xi calls for military growth amid tension with US
BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Sunday called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that have strained relations with Washington and tightened the ruling Communist Party's control over society and the economy. China’s most influential figure in decades spoke as the...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: JPMorgan Chase, Albertsons, Tesla, Beyond Meat, Delta and More
JPMorgan Chase — The bank gained 2.8% after topping estimates for the recent quarter. JPMorgan Chase said net interest income surged 34% to $17.6 billion in the period due to higher rates. Morgan Stanley — Morgan Stanley's stock slumped 4.6% after the bank posted weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings. Revenue also...
Bitcoin Reverses Lower After Thursday's Big Rally But Remains in the $19,000 Level
Cryptocurrencies were little changed on Friday as investors sought to extend the previous day's rally. Bitcoin was lower by 1% at $19,175.00, and ether gained 1% to trade at $1,299.66. Both assets ended their fourth down weeks in the last five. Crypto jumped Thursday, following the movement of stocks after...
Xi Warns Against Foreign Interference in Taiwan, Says China Will ‘Never Promise to Renounce' Force
Chinese President Xi Jinping said China reserves the option of "taking all measures necessary" against "interference by outside forces" on the issue of Taiwan. In a wide-ranging speech Sunday, Xi spoke firmly about China's resolve for reunification with the self-governed island, which Beijing considers part of its territory. Xi was...
El Salvador's Bitcoin Experiment: $60 Million Lost, $375 Million Spent, Little to Show So Far
El Salvador has lost around $60 million on its bitcoin bet one year into a nationwide crypto experiment. The use of bitcoin in El Salvador appears to be low amid the market volatility. The country faces plummeting economic growth and a high deficit. It has been more than a year...
Even Amid Inflation and Recession Worries, There Are Opportunities to Build Wealth, Top-Ranked Advisors Say
Financial advisors who landed on the 2022 CNBC FA 100 list are hearing concerns about high inflation and a possible recession from their clients. While those top experts admit they don't know exactly how today's uncertainties will shake out, there are definite reasons to be both optimistic and opportunistic, they say.
The Female Venture Capitalist Creating Billions in a New World of Work Beyond the Office
Female venture capitalist Brianne Kimmel's Worklife Ventures has invested in 50 portfolio holdings since 2019, some which have surpassed $1 billion in value. She previously ran a startup initiative for business software company Zendesk and her VC is backed by Marc Andreessen and Zoom Video Communications CEO Eric Yuan. She...
Consumer Spending Was Flat in September and Below Expectations as Inflation Takes Toll
Retail and food services sales in total were little changed in September against the estimate for a 0.3% gain. Excluding autos, sales rose 0.1%, vs. the estimate for spending to be unchanged. The numbers are not adjusted for inflation, indicating that consumer spending slowed. Consumer spending was flat in September...
Why the Oil Trade May Have More Juice Despite a Losing Week
Even though WTI crude just saw its worst week in more than two months, the oil trade may have more juice left in the tank. Mirae Asset Securities' Chris Hempstead told CNBC's "ETF Edge" that he sees the Russia-Ukraine war fallout and OPEC+ oil cuts as key bullish catalysts for oil.
A Quarter of Americans Are Expecting to Delay Their Retirement Due to Rising Consumer Costs, According to a New Study
High inflation is quickly shaping up to be the most disruptive force to the financial health of retirees. More than a third of Americans today feel unprepared or unsure if they are on track for retirement, according to a recent survey. A quarter of Americans are expecting to delay their...
UK Cliff Edge Arrives as Bank of England Prepares to End Its Emergency Bond Buying
The central bank announced the two-week intervention in the long-dated bond market on Sep. 28, having been informed that a number of liability driven investment (LDI) funds — held by pension schemes — were hours from collapse. Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng will now deliver an updated medium-term fiscal...
Drop in sterling adds 7p per litre to fuel bills
Sterling’s fall in value has added 7p per litre to drivers’ fuel bills over the past year, according to Government-commissioned analysis.A review by regulator the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found that the “principal drivers” of high fuel costs are rising oil prices and increased profit margins at oil refineries.The report, published this week, stated that the growing cost of oil – which is generally priced in US dollars – accounted for around a 20p per litre hike in UK fuel prices in the past 12 months.There seems little prospect of another duty cut anytime soonSteve Gooding, RAC FoundationThe drop...
Delaying Big Purchases, Reducing Debt: 76% of Adults Are Making Lifestyle Changes to Prepare for a Potential Recession
Eighty-four percent of adults say they are concerned that a recession is on the horizon, a new survey shows. Additionally, 74% said their concerns about inflation have increased. If you are worrying about job loss during a recession, be sure to make arrangements to have sufficient emergency savings, experts say.
Oil Protesters Arrested After Throwing Tomato Soup at Van Gogh Painting
LONDON — Two activists from campaign group Just Stop Oil were arrested Friday after throwing tomato soup on Vincent Van Gogh's famous "Sunflowers" painting, which hangs in the National Gallery in London. The protesters then glued themselves to the wall next to the painting. "What is worth more, art...
UK's Royal Mail Reveals Plans to Cut Up to 6,000 Jobs by Next Summer
Royal Mail revealed plans Friday to cut up to 6,000 jobs by next summer following a summer of strikes by postal workers in the U.K. The group on Friday reported a half-year adjusted operating loss of £219 million ($247.2 million), citing around £70 million of direct negative impact from three days of postal worker strikes.
Europe Is Still Quietly Importing Russian Nuclear Energy
Russia's nuclear fuel industry remains conspicuously untouched by European sanctions more than seven months into the Kremlin's war in Ukraine. Despite eight rounds of sanctions, shipments of nuclear fuel to EU member states continue to make their way from Russia. Ariadna Rodrigo, EU sustainable finance manager at environmental group Greenpeace,...
UK PM Liz Truss Announces Another Huge U-Turn and Names Jeremy Hunt as Finance Minister
Truss scrapped the pledge to reverse predecessor Boris Johnson's hike of corporation tax from 19% to 25%, a decision estimated to restore around £18 billion ($20.1 billion) to the U.K. Treasury's coffers by 2026. Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng was fired earlier on Friday after less than six weeks in...
White House Is Pushing Ahead Research to Cool Earth by Reflecting Back Sunlight
The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy is coordinating a five-year research plan to study ways of modifying the amount of sunlight that reaches the Earth in order to temporarily temper the effects of global warming. There are several kinds of sunlight-reflection technology being considered, including stratospheric aerosol...
Amazon Executives Overseeing Alexa, Hardware Group Depart the Company
Amazon has lost two high-profile executives, Tom Taylor and Gregg Zehr, the company confirmed. Both executives spent well over a decade at Amazon. Their departures add to a recent exodus of top talent at the company. Amazon has lost two high-profile executives who helped oversee the company's hardware efforts. Gregg...
Inflation Remains Persistently High at 8.2%—a ‘Tremendously Unwelcome Negative Surprise,' Says Economist
The rate of inflation rose by 0.4% in September, and remains well above its benchmark target of 2%, making the prospect of continued "jumbo" interest rate hikes more likely. The year-over-year rate of inflation is now 8.2%, down from 8.3% in August, according to the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index, which measures how much Americans pay for certain goods and services.
