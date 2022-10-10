ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Vigil held Wednesday night for missing toddler

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A vigil was held Wednesday night at Daffin Park in Savannah for missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon. Quinton disappeared from his home in Chatham County one week ago. Around 20 people attended a vigil for Quinton tonight. Some came just to be surrounded by Quinton’s village while...
Georgia city to clear out homeless encampment by Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This week, the city of Savannah will permanently clear out the homeless encampment on President Street. Mayor Van Johnson said it is a matter of health and safety. Lucius Young said he has lived in the encampment on and off for two years and is...
Crews respond to sewage spill at Savannah home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City of Savannah crews are responding to a sewage spill at a Savannah home on Wednesday afternoon. The estimated 5,280-gallon-spill happened at 1356 Lavon Avenue and flowed into Hayners Creek. Which resulted from a surcharged wet well caused by work on Chatham County’s force main along Sallie Mood Drive, the city […]
1 week since the disappearance of Quinton Simon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been one week since 20-month-old Quinton Simon disappeared from his Chatham County home. Since then, police have been tight-lipped about any progress in the case, saying in a news conference earlier this week that they need to preserve evidence should things turn out to be criminal.
Homeless camp to be evicted by Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is working with organizations to help the people living here needing to find a home. “It’s not safe for several reasons and of course we’ve had the fire.”. For some 20 years, people have been living here under the bridge...
Marine Science Day underway in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The popular Marine Science Day is returning to Skidaway Island this weekend with the University of Georgia Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant giving folks an opportunity to encounter reptiles and marine life. Anne Lindsay is the Associate Director of Education for the Marine Extension and...
Man injured in overnight shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is recovering after being shot early Wednesday morning. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the shooting occurred near the intersection of Brookview Drive and Haven Drive. Police say an adult male transported himself to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. SPD continues to investigate the incident.
Bones found in downtown Savannah construction site "not human"

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah police have confirmed that the bones found at a construction site in downtown Savannah last week are not human. Police say the objects were found Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Bull and Broughton streets. SPD says they've turned the items over to the Georgia...
One week later, timeline of Quinton Simon’s disappearance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Quinton’s mom reported him missing around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, from his home on Buckhalter Road. She told police her boyfriend was the last person to see him around 6 a.m. that morning. They say he was wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants.
One person injured in shooting at Waters Ave. & E. Montgomery Cross Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting at Waters Avenue and East Montgomery Cross Road. Savannah Police says the shooting resulted in non-life threatening injures. Police says the man was taken to the hospital. Close to 30 shell casings were on the ground. Police can’t...
Male shot, injured in Savannah Tuesday afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A male was shot and injured in Savannah Tuesday afternoon. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at Waters and E. Montgomery Crossroads. The male was taken to the hospital but police say the injuries are non-life-threatening. SPD continues to investigate the shooting. No further details were released.
Missing toddler believed to be dead, according to Chatham Co. Police

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department and the FBI have confirmed that they believe 20-month-old Quinton Simon is dead. CCPD and the FBI have notified Quinton’s family. Police say they have named his mother, Leilani Simon, as the prime suspect in in his disappearance and...
Several upgrades coming to Beaufort County parks

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Residents across Beaufort County will see new improvements to some popular public parks. Money from the sale of two properties as well as funds from the parks and recreation capital improvement will be distributed across five different parks. Of those parks, Southside park is one with major upgrades comings. Residents can […]
School shooting hoax brings fear, quick response

False reports lead to school lockdowns; law enforcement reaction praised. A massive law enforcement response converged on Beaufort High School Wednesday morning after a call to the Beaufort Police Department (BPD) reported an active shooter on the school’s campus. While the call was eventually determined to be a hoax,...
