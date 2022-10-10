Read full article on original website
Padres star Joe Musgrove gets brutally honest on Mets’ ear inspection mistake
After leading the San Diego Padres to a crucial Game 3 win against the New York Mets in the MLB playoffs, Joe Musgrove got brutally honest on the “desperate” move their opponents made that ended up being a huge mistake. To recall before the start of the sixth...
theScore
Guardians' Straw received death threats after Yankee Stadium incident
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw said he received death threats after he was involved in an incident with fans at Yankee Stadium in April. "I think realistically, I'm not too worried about (the death threats)," Straw said Monday ahead of his team's first trip back to New York since the April series, according to the New York Post's Mark W. Sanchez. "People say all kinds of stuff all the time. Other teammates, I'm sure everyone's dealt with stuff like that.
Harrison Bader etches name in Yankees history books with never-before-done feat
Much has been said about how the New York Yankees received the short end of the stick in their trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, which saw starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery go the other way in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader just before the 2022 trade deadline. However, it seems...
The reason Aroldis Chapman went AWOL on Yankees ahead of ALDS
Aroldis Chapman won’t be making the New York Yankees’ ALDS roster. The 34-year-old pitcher made sure that this was the case after he shockingly went AWOL from the team for Friday’s workout. The timing is undeniably terrible given how New York is on the brink of their ALDS matchup against the Cleveland Guardians. According to […] The post The reason Aroldis Chapman went AWOL on Yankees ahead of ALDS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dansby Swanson earns ‘Sheriff’ nickname after savage roast of Braves’ Michael Harris, Vaughn Grissom
Dansby Swanson is ‘The Sheriff’ around the jurisdiction known as the Atlanta Braves’ clubhouse. Swanson, one of the elder statesmen for the youthful Braves at the age of 28, has taken some of the club’s younger players, such as rookies Michael Harris and Vaughn Grissom, under his wing.
MLB・
Kyle Schwarber’s 5-word reaction to Phillies’ Rob Thomson contract extension
The Philadelphia Phillies made a wise choice on the team’s future ahead of their NLDS matchup with the Atlanta Braves. After a regular season resurgence under interim manager Rob Thomson, the Phillies removed his interim tag and gave him a two-year contract extension earlier Monday. And the players couldn’t have been happier, specifically outfielder Kyle Schwarber.
Jose Altuve speaks out on Astros future ahead of ALDS
The Houston Astros will start their postseason journey on Tuesday when they host the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS. Ahead of the clash, Jose Altuve spoke on his time with the Astros and what’s in store for him in the future. The star second baseman got real on his tenure in Houston and admitted that the city has become his second home. Via Mark Berman, Altuve revealed he’d like to play the rest of his career for the organization.
This Yankees Starter Could Close Games in ALDS Bullpen
Yankees manager Aaron Boone says this starter will play a versatile role in New York's bullpen during the ALDS, possibly even closing games.
Key Dodgers reliever not available for Game 2 vs. Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 1 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres thanks to some timely offense and solid pitching from the bullpen after Jose Urias lasted just five innings. However, one of their arms from Tuesday, Evan Phillips, won’t be available for Wednesday’s contest, says Dave Roberts. But, Alex Vesia is […] The post Key Dodgers reliever not available for Game 2 vs. Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phillies lose David Robertson for NLDS for celebrating Bryce Harper too hard
The Philadelphia Phillies will begin their NLDS bout with the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park. As they look to stay alive in the playoffs, they will be without David Robertson, one of their key bullpen arms. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Robertson strained his right calf...
Briggs: Indians fans who swore off Guardians are missing baseball's best story
What’s in a name? As Shakespeare once wrote: That which we call a winning baseball team by any other name would be just as sweet, except in Cleveland. Just look at the Guardians. They drew a grand total of 1.296 million fans to Progressive Field this season — the franchise’s lowest total (by far) in a year without pandemic restrictions since 1992 — and we all know one of the reasons.
NFL・
Chicago White Sox: Bring back Ozzie Guillen you cowards!
The Chicago White Sox need to find a manager. Until that happens, there are going to be plenty of rumors regarding different candidates. The problem is that the list of rumored candidates, as reported by Bob Nightengale, is a collection of retreads. Some of the names may be interesting, but having the trio of Bruce Bochy, Mike Shildt, and Ron Washington as the frontrunners is hardly inspiring.
Yardbarker
Yankees GM Brian Cashman details Aaron Judge’s monster incoming contract
The New York Yankees might still be slim favorites to retain superstar slugger Aaron Judge, but there’s no doubt they will have to pay a premium for his services. Considering he’s the face of the franchise and has already carved out a section in Yankee Stadium in his honor, general manager Brian Cashman is between a rock and a hard place regarding negotiations.
Three candidates emerge in White Sox manager rumors
One week ago, Tony La Russa announced his stepping down from the White Sox managerial position because of his ongoing health condition. Already, there are rumored names leading the charge for who La Russa's successor will be. According to one reporter, three names stand out. "Some managers who fit the...
3 best free agents Red Sox must target after missing 2022 MLB playoffs
The Boston Red Sox 2022 season was a pretty big disappointment. Aside from one hot stretch during the months of May and June, they looked lifeless for much of the season, and saw all the holes that the front office failed to address during the previous offseason pop up and kill them. The goal this offseason should be to not make the same mistakes made last offseason.
Mets manager Buck Showalter’s heartbreaking reaction to upset series defeat vs. Padres
The old adage might say, “it’s not about the destination, it’s about the journey.” However, the New York Mets will find that difficult to believe at the moment, especially in the aftermath of the upset NL Wild Card round series defeat they suffered at the hands of the San Diego Padres. After winning 101 games […] The post Mets manager Buck Showalter’s heartbreaking reaction to upset series defeat vs. Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clayton Kershaw, Freddie Freeman had ‘eye-opening’ conversation after Dodgers pitcher’s criticism
Clayton Kershaw previously called out Freddie Freeman after he seemed hung up on his old team earlier this year. Freeman signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers following an offseason full of various storylines and drama. Kershaw originally stated that he hoped the Dodgers were not “second fiddle” to the Atlanta Braves in Freeman’s mind. “I […] The post Clayton Kershaw, Freddie Freeman had ‘eye-opening’ conversation after Dodgers pitcher’s criticism appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Guardians hitting coach Chris Valaika will miss Game 3 vs. Yankees to get married in Oregon
The Cleveland Guardians will be without one of their key members on Saturday when they play Game 3 of their MLB playoffs series against the New York Yankees. According to Mandy Bell of MLB.com, hitting coach Chris Valaika will miss the weekend contest of the ALDS because he is going to get married that day […] The post Guardians hitting coach Chris Valaika will miss Game 3 vs. Yankees to get married in Oregon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ALDS Odds: Mariners vs. Astros Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/13/2022
Game 2 of the ALDS between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros starts early on Thursday evening! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Astros prediction and pick. Game 1 of this series was as intense as a playoff game can get. The Astros stormed back...
David Ortiz degrades Padres after Game 1 loss to Dodgers
David Ortiz roasted the San Diego Padres following their NLDS Game 1 loss to the Dodgers in Los Angeles, per FOX Sports: MLB. "The reality is, when you play against your daddy, you have to try and do something different." – @davidortiz on the Padres falling to 5-15 vs LA this year pic.twitter.com/jqovce0KqT — FOX […] The post David Ortiz degrades Padres after Game 1 loss to Dodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
