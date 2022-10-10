Sunday No Huddle (10-9-22)
WCIA — In this edition of the Sunday No Huddle, Andy Olson and Robert Rosenthal talks all things punts (and the Illini’s 9-6 win over Iowa). They talk the Illini breaking into the Top 25 for the first time in over a decade, Johnny Newton’s unreal performances in 2022, season expectations, and more.
Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Sunday-No-Huddle-w-Robert-Rosenthal-10-9-22-e1p1b5h
