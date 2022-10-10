ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Sunday No Huddle (10-9-22)

By Andy Olson
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17T2Qr_0iSgnNTl00

WCIA — In this edition of the Sunday No Huddle, Andy Olson and Robert Rosenthal talks all things punts (and the Illini’s 9-6 win over Iowa). They talk the Illini breaking into the Top 25 for the first time in over a decade, Johnny Newton’s unreal performances in 2022, season expectations, and more.

Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Sunday-No-Huddle-w-Robert-Rosenthal-10-9-22-e1p1b5h

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Friday Football Fever (10-7-22)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from Friday Football Fever Week 7 including video wins from Danville, Monticello, Unity, St. Joseph-Ogden, St. Teresa, Central A&M, Mahomet-Seymour, Charleston, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Salt Fork, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond and Maroa-Forsyth. Apollo Effingham 47, Lincoln 0 Charleston 35, Mattoon 14 Mahomet-Seymour 58, Taylorville 6 Big Twelve Danville 41, Central 6 Centennial vs. Peoria Notre […]
FOOTBALL
WCIA

Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting

Update at 1:23 p.m. on 10/12/2022 DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the man who was killed in a shootout with Decatur Police officers Wednesday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the man as Jamontey O. Neal, 32 of Decatur. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. Neal was pulled […]
DECATUR, IL
Slate

The Iowa Football Team Is the Best Case Against Nepotism That Humankind Has Ever Seen

College football is a window into America. In some ways, it’s an ugly view. The sport thrives on the strength of an unpaid and largely nonwhite labor force, with fans buying tickets and media companies paying billions of dollars that get funneled toward lavish practice facilities and salaries for mostly white coaches and administrators. In other senses, the sport exemplifies cool things about American community. Take the football team at the University of Iowa. The state has no major professional teams, so the Hawkeyes are the biggest game in town, something their fans will frequently remind alums of rival Iowa State. Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City is packed week in and week out. The fans are loud. The civic event goes beyond the stadium’s walls when, after the first quarter, all 70,000 people in the building—and I mean all of them, usually including opposing players and coaches—turn toward the children’s hospital that overlooks the field and wave to the kids in the window. Iowa is a public school, and Iowa football belongs to Iowans. Since 2000, the team has had seven double digit–win seasons and just one losing regular season.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

IHSA football rankings going into week 8

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The latest high school football rankings have been released for Illinois. Here is a look at how our Rockford area teams rate this week. Class 7ANo teams listed Class 6A#7 Belvidere North (7-0) last week #8 Class 5A#2 Sycamore (7-0) last week #2#7 Sterling (6-1) last week #8#9 Boylan (6-1) last week #9 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WCIA

Body found in Illinois storage unit; charges pending

A body found Friday in a Knox County storage unit has not been identified as an investigation continues, according to a Saturday news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. About 6 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, Ill., after a complaint […]
MAQUON, IL
WCIA

Do you recognize this necklace? Help Illinois coroner identify hit-and-run victim

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Authorities need help identifying a man who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Peoria Sunday morning. At approximately 2:13 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, Peoria Police responded to the intersection of Sheridan and Corrington regarding a man lying in the street unconscious. When officers approached him, he was not breathing. […]
PEORIA, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Olson
WCIA

Decatur officers shot in shootout, suspect killed

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are investigating after shots were fired between Decatur officers and a suspect. It happened during a traffic stop near Walnut and Lowber streets around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Two officers were shot. The suspect was also shot. All three were taken to the hospital. A reporter on scene talked to […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Illini ranked No. 24 in AP Poll, first time since 2011

WCIA — For the first time since Oct. 16, 2011, Illinois was ranked in the AP Top 25 poll coming in at No. 24 after beating Iowa 9-6 on Sunday. The Illini relied on the leg of redshirt freshman Fabrizio Pinton to make three field goals, while the defense held the Hawkeyes out of the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

3-in-1 Pod: Puntathon Winners

WCIA — In episode 141 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod, Andy Olson and Bret Beherns breakdown the Illini’s 9-6, punt-filled win over Iowa. They talk the offense without Tommy DeVito, the defense’s historic pace, expectations for the season, and more. Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Puntathon-Winners-e1p0aj4
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huddle#American Football#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Lawmakers react to Decatur police-involved shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several Decatur-area lawmakers are grieving with their community after an officer-involved shooting left two police officers hospitalized. According to a release from the Decatur Police Department, a group of officers approached 32-year-old Jamontey Neal’s vehicle during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning before an officer noticed a gun in the car. […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Busses re-routed for game day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the MTD has re-routed a few bus routes for the Illini Football game. First Street will be closed between the Stadium and Kirby Avenue. Peabody Street and Kirby Avenue will be closed between First and Fourth Street starting at 11:30 a.m. If you want active MTD alerts sent to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Community responds to Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County community continues to respond with shock and mourning to a shooting that left two Decatur police officers hurt Wednesday morning. Community members have organized a prayer vigil to be held Wednesday evening at the Decatur Police Department at 6 p.m. In a recent Facebook post, Decatur Police Department […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Illini fans pack Memorial Stadium, the most since 2016

CHAMPAIGN, lll., (WCIA) — 44,910 fans flocked to Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon to watch the Illini take on the Iowa Hawkeyes. Brett Moore with Illinois Athletics said that’s the biggest crowd since 2016. People dressed in layers, but still sported their orange and blue. Lines filled Grange Grove as tailgaters made their way into […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Illinois volleyball sweeps Rutgers

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Brooke Mosher had a match high 12 kills, Kayla Burbage added 11 and Illinois volleyball swept Rutgers 3-0 at Huff Hall Wednesday night. The Illini (9-8, 4-3 B1G) picked up their sixth sweep of the season and second in the past three matches. Raina Terry also posted double-digit kills with 10, with […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Semi crashes into house in central Illinois

CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi-truck driver drove off the side of the road and hit a power line and a house Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Illinois state troopers responded to a call of a semi crashing into a house. State Police said the semi went off the roadway and, for unknown reasons, […]
WCIA

WCIA

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy