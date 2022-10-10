Read full article on original website
Dustin Rhodes’ future could feature a reunion with Cody in WWE
As the AEW Galaxy continues to tick along, adding new members to the company seemingly on a monthly basis – the latest of which is none other than Renee Paquette – some AEW OGs have started to see their contracted time with Tony Khan’s company come to an end, with Jack Evans, Joey Janella, and Marko Stunt all watching their contract expire. While most of these stars weren’t exactly fixtures of the company’s televised product when they were let go, it still signified a veritable changing of the guard that was inevitable but noteworthy nonetheless.
Brock Lesnar costs Bobby Lashley the WWE United States Title
On July 2nd, 2022, Bobby Lashley won the United States Championship at WWE’s Money in the Bank “Premium Live Event,” making Austin Theory the youngest loser in the title’s 19-year history. Though he liked to pride himself on being a “fighting champion,” Lashley’s third reign with the strap included just five title defenses during the […] The post Brock Lesnar costs Bobby Lashley the WWE United States Title appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Freedom’: Ace Steele cryptically tweets about his future in AEW
As AEW continues to soldier on without four of their biggest stars following a now-mythic backstage brawl, fans have continued to wonder what the status is of CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks, Nick, and Matt Jackson within Tony Khan’s company. With lawsuits reportedly being threatened and The Elite side of the fight […] The post ‘Freedom’: Ace Steele cryptically tweets about his future in AEW appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jim Cornette takes a shot at AEW’s Saraya
Though Saraya has barely been in AEW for a month, the hype around her addition has continued to grow since Grand Slam. Fans want to see the performer formerly known as Paige in a right proper match, presumably against her fast rival Britt Baker, and even if she remains a “manager” who oversees the woman’s division as a quasi-authority figure, that would likely be just fine.
Renne Paquette officially makes her AEW Dynamite debut
When WWE released Renne Paquette, aka the RAW backstage interviewer/color commentator known to the Universe as Renee Young, from her contract, it felt like a no-brainer that she would eventually land in AEW. She had connections to many members of the AEW roster from her time with The Fed, interviewed many of the promotion’s stars […] The post Renne Paquette officially makes her AEW Dynamite debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson re-join A.J. Styles in WWE
For the better part of a month, Finn Balor wanted nothing more than to add A.J. Styles to Judgement Day. On paper, the pairing made perfect sense; Balor and Styles are the first two leaders of New Japan’s Bullet Club faction, and, as any true wrestling fan already knows, Bullet Club is forever. Though their […] The post Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson re-join A.J. Styles in WWE appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ezekiel no more: Elias unfortunately announces his return to WWE
Every since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over for his father-in-law, Vince McMahon, as WWE’s head booker, almost every change to the company has been a good one. The 14-time champion has brought back about a dozen former talents, most recently Bray Wyatt and the duo of Luke Gallow and “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson, who wrestled in Impact, AEW, NWA, and NJPW as The Good Brothers, energized fan excitement, and, most improbably of all, brought back 10, 20, and sometimes even longer matches to television for the first time in a long time.
PGA Tour 2K23 Full Player Roster Reveal
PGA Tour 2K23 has finally unveiled a first look at its player roster. Here are all of the confirmed players you can play as in PGA Tour 2K23. 2K just released the latest trailer for PGA Tour 2K23, showcasing the headliners of this year’s pro player roster. Of course, we have Tiger Woods as the […] The post PGA Tour 2K23 Full Player Roster Reveal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PGA TOUR 2K23 Release Date, Gameplay, Roster, Features
PGA TOUR 2K23 is, would you believe, one of the best sports games coming out this year. Here are the details you need to know about PGA TOUR 2K23, including its release date, gameplay details, playable athletes roster, and other features. PGA TOUR 2K23 Release Date: October 14, 2022 PGA TOUR 2K23 will be coming […] The post PGA TOUR 2K23 Release Date, Gameplay, Roster, Features appeared first on ClutchPoints.
