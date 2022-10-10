ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSMV

Shoplifters assault workers and vandalize merchandise in Walmart

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teenagers were arrested Monday after breaking bottles of wine, throwing packages of Halloween Cookies, and yelling at Police officers as they attempted to arrest them. Murfreesboro Police said when officers arrived, 18-year-old Toilynn Flakes continued knocking over and breaking bottles of wine and tossing cookies...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Man robs Nashville bank, threatens to kill bank teller

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for robbing a Fifth Third Bank on Nolensville Pike last Friday. According to the affidavit, David Garcia, 37, walked into the bank and approached the counter where a bank teller was working. Garcia handed the teller a folded note that said...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Teen stands in front of moving cars asking for money, arrested for aggressive panhandling

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Florentina Rupita, 19, was arrested after reportedly stopping traffic and walking in front of moving vehicles to ask for money. According to an affidavit, Rupita was seen walking across Old Hickory Boulevard and Gallatin Pike South while holding a sign that asked for donations. Rupita had been warned by officers five times before they made the arrest.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: 2022 Operation Blackout underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Operation Blackout is underway. The operation is a month-long check of sex offenders to help keep families safe on Halloween. Statewide Correctional Administrator Sue Siedentop and Specialized Caseloads Director Anne Mathes join Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the effort. Mathes...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nearly 30 pounds of marijuana seized at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Another marijuana bust was made at Nashville International Airport Monday. According to an affidavit, an officer working for the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Department of Public Safety found a suspicious bag coming from Los Angeles, California early Monday morning. The man who police believed owned the bag ran from officers, before being detained.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

No serious injuries reported in accidental shooting at Nashville gun range

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Metro Police officer was grazed by fragments of a bullet during an accidental shooting at Royal Range. Police tell FOX 17 News the officer was standing in line with other customers when another patron was inquiring about a weapon. Police say the patron was examining the gun and pulled the trigger towards the floor.
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVF

Consumer Reports: How to fight back against medical debt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/CONSUMER REPORTS) — If you've ever been contacted by a collection agency because of a medical debt, you are not alone. More than 40 million people have unpaid medical bills that have been sent to collections. Consumer Reports has advice on what to do before you pay anything.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
WSMV

Packages of fentanyl-laced crystal meth seized in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Narcotics detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation made a pair of arrests this weekend during an exchange of dangerous drugs in Nashville. According to police, 54-year-old Raymondo Contrenas from Calilvornia and 46-year-old Zujey Serna-Mendoza were arrested with a large...
WSMV

Woman arrested in Texas returned to Nashville on murder charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who allegedly murdered her fiance in 2019 was returned to Nashville Tuesday after being arrested in August at the United States-Mexico border in El Paso. Gloria Villa Avila, 41, was indicted for the alleged murder of her fiance, Ismael Rodriguez, 44, in Sept. 2019...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Car burglars strike another Nashville neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another round of car break-ins happened on Sunday, this time in the Salemtown area where Metro Police said over a dozen cars were burglarized. Police said the break-ins happened along Fifth Avenue North from Hume Street to Coffee Street. Just three weeks ago about a half-mile...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police respond to 3 shootings in 12-hour span

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened within 12 hours on Tuesday morning. Police said the first shooting happened at Wallace Road at about 12:30 a.m. A man was shot in the ankle, police said. It was later determined this was an accidental shooting.
NASHVILLE, TN

