WSMV
Shoplifters assault workers and vandalize merchandise in Walmart
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teenagers were arrested Monday after breaking bottles of wine, throwing packages of Halloween Cookies, and yelling at Police officers as they attempted to arrest them. Murfreesboro Police said when officers arrived, 18-year-old Toilynn Flakes continued knocking over and breaking bottles of wine and tossing cookies...
WSMV
Man robs Nashville bank, threatens to kill bank teller
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for robbing a Fifth Third Bank on Nolensville Pike last Friday. According to the affidavit, David Garcia, 37, walked into the bank and approached the counter where a bank teller was working. Garcia handed the teller a folded note that said...
fox17.com
Two alleged shoplifters cause scene at Walmart breaking wine bottles, tossing cookies
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two shoplifters caused a scene inside the Old Fort Walmart by breaking bottles of wine and throwing packages of Halloween Cookies as loss prevention workers tried to detain on Monday. The shoplifters also approached Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) officers yelling, screaming and resisting arrest, MPD...
Metro officer, woman hit by bullet fragments in accidental gun range shooting
An accidental shooting led to multiple minor injuries at a Nashville area gun range.
WSMV
Teen stands in front of moving cars asking for money, arrested for aggressive panhandling
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Florentina Rupita, 19, was arrested after reportedly stopping traffic and walking in front of moving vehicles to ask for money. According to an affidavit, Rupita was seen walking across Old Hickory Boulevard and Gallatin Pike South while holding a sign that asked for donations. Rupita had been warned by officers five times before they made the arrest.
WKRN
Newsmaker: 2022 Operation Blackout underway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Operation Blackout is underway. The operation is a month-long check of sex offenders to help keep families safe on Halloween. Statewide Correctional Administrator Sue Siedentop and Specialized Caseloads Director Anne Mathes join Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the effort. Mathes...
WSMV
Nearly 30 pounds of marijuana seized at BNA
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Another marijuana bust was made at Nashville International Airport Monday. According to an affidavit, an officer working for the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Department of Public Safety found a suspicious bag coming from Los Angeles, California early Monday morning. The man who police believed owned the bag ran from officers, before being detained.
fox17.com
Community members call on accountability from city departments for response on Brookmeade
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council approved $50 million to tackle the homeless crisis in Nashville, and now all eyes are on how the money will be used. Community members are calling on accountability from several city departments, including Metro Parks. “This city has to act as a community...
fox17.com
No serious injuries reported in accidental shooting at Nashville gun range
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Metro Police officer was grazed by fragments of a bullet during an accidental shooting at Royal Range. Police tell FOX 17 News the officer was standing in line with other customers when another patron was inquiring about a weapon. Police say the patron was examining the gun and pulled the trigger towards the floor.
fox17.com
Meth pills, fentanyl, cocaine, guns retrieved after Metro Police arrest four people
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police arrested four people and retrieved guns and drugs from a Jeep on Hillside Avenue on Tuesday. Two of the four individuals arrested were convicted felons, Metro Police report. More than 100 meth pills laced with fentanyl, cocaine, Xanax and marijuana were taken by...
WTVF
Consumer Reports: How to fight back against medical debt
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/CONSUMER REPORTS) — If you've ever been contacted by a collection agency because of a medical debt, you are not alone. More than 40 million people have unpaid medical bills that have been sent to collections. Consumer Reports has advice on what to do before you pay anything.
fox17.com
Crisis negotiators respond to incident where man would not comply with Mt. Juliet Police
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man evaded a Wilson County Sherriff's deputy during a traffic stop and led police on a chase which ended in crisis negotiators responding. The adult male who fled from the traffic stop in Lebanon, Tennessee around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday continued to flee from police with a flat tire, according to Mt. Juliet Police.
Former employee attempts to rob gas station in South Nashville
A former gas station employee is facing felony charges after police say he attempted to rob the store earlier this week.
‘Karma is coming’ brother of man beaten, killed in downtown Nashville says
"Karma is coming" — those are the words from a man to his brother's killer. Bryan Rebenstorf is behind bars facing homicide for killing 52-year-old Jerry Muller.
fox17.com
Metro Police search for couple who robbed nurse at gunpoint in Southern Hills parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police are searching for a couple who robbed a nurse at gunpoint in the parking lot of Southern Hills Medical Center Monday. The man pointed a rifle at the nurse and demanded her purse around 4 p.m. Monday, Metro Police reported. The female suspect was...
WSMV
Packages of fentanyl-laced crystal meth seized in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Narcotics detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation made a pair of arrests this weekend during an exchange of dangerous drugs in Nashville. According to police, 54-year-old Raymondo Contrenas from Calilvornia and 46-year-old Zujey Serna-Mendoza were arrested with a large...
fox17.com
Community worried about Brookmeade Park folks who may not want to leave with housing offer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Council members approved $50 million to tackle the homeless crisis, and while community members are excited about the money, some are worried about how the funds would be spent. “We have a serious problem over here that no amount of money has ever prevented in...
WSMV
Woman arrested in Texas returned to Nashville on murder charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who allegedly murdered her fiance in 2019 was returned to Nashville Tuesday after being arrested in August at the United States-Mexico border in El Paso. Gloria Villa Avila, 41, was indicted for the alleged murder of her fiance, Ismael Rodriguez, 44, in Sept. 2019...
WSMV
Car burglars strike another Nashville neighborhood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another round of car break-ins happened on Sunday, this time in the Salemtown area where Metro Police said over a dozen cars were burglarized. Police said the break-ins happened along Fifth Avenue North from Hume Street to Coffee Street. Just three weeks ago about a half-mile...
WSMV
Metro Police respond to 3 shootings in 12-hour span
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened within 12 hours on Tuesday morning. Police said the first shooting happened at Wallace Road at about 12:30 a.m. A man was shot in the ankle, police said. It was later determined this was an accidental shooting.
