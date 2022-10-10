2 seriously hurt after Metra, car collide in Morgan Park on Far South Side

Two people are seriously injured after a car and a train collided on the Far South Side Sunday.

It happened about 1:30 near 111th and Marshfield in Morgan Park.

"Train #113, scheduled to arrive Joliet at 2:00 PM, may be operating with an extensive delay due to a vehicle struck by train," Metra said

Chicago police say the two people's injuries are serious but not life threatening. They were transported to Christ Hospital.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.