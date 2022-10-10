ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trentonian

Rangers begin season of great expectation by thumping Lightning

NEW YORK — It’s only one game. Regardless of opponent, regardless of it being Opening Night, it’s only one game in a season in which 82 are played. That was the message in the New York Rangers locker room on Tuesday night after their dominant 3-1 win over the defending Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning at a sold out Madison Square Garden, a victory over the same team that knocked them out of the playoffs only four months ago.
Yardbarker

Ian Cole’s Suspension Leaves Big Gap on Lightning Blue Line

During the offseason, the Tampa Bay Lightning needed to make some acquisitions to offset losing key players due to salary cap constraints. Reliable veterans such as Ryan McDonagh and Jan Rutta could not be retained, which required the team to search for reliable replacements. Veteran Ian Cole was one of the players that was brought in to help fill the gap with these departures. However, he was recently suspended due to alleged inappropriate conduct, leaving a gap on the blue line heading into the regular season.
The Hockey Writers

Johnathan Kovacevic: Get to Know the Canadiens’ Defenceman

Considering the state of the Montreal Canadiens’ group of defencemen and Joel Edmundson’s offseason injury only making matters worse, it was widely anticipated that general manager Kent Hughes would seek to improve his team’s defensive depth during training camp. He accomplished exactly that by utilizing his high priority on the NHL waiver wire to claim Johnathan Kovacevic over the weekend from the Winnipeg Jets.
Jeanneret named to emeritus role with Buffalo Sabres

In his new role, Jeanneret will have a steady presence across team platforms and at events. The Buffalo Sabres are proud to announce that Hall-of-Famer Rick Jeanneret will remain with the organization in a newly formed Broadcaster Emeritus role. Jeanneret retired from play-by-play duties at the end of last season,...
The Hockey Writers

Artturi Lehkonen & Alex Galchenyuk: Players on Different Courses

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity…” wrote Charles Dickens. This classic opening aptly describes how two former Montreal Canadiens, Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Galchenyuk, started the preseason as they found themselves in the Colorado Avalanche’s top six left-wing positions. Their situations couldn’t be more different, or their skills more opposite: one has them to make us believe; the other left us incredulous.
Yardbarker

Could Giants P Jamie Gillan miss Ravens game over passport issues?

New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan was nearly unavailable for this Sunday's home game against the 3-2 Baltimore Ravens for unique reasons. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo initially reported Tuesday that Gillan, born in Scotland, has not yet returned from the team's trip to London due to unspecified "passport issues." The 25-year-old affectionately known as "The Scottish Hammer" had planned to fly back to the United States on Thursday, but the Giants intended to work punters out on at least Wednesday as a precaution.
