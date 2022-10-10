Read full article on original website
Browns Released Notable Quarterback On Monday Morning
The Cleveland Browns cut a former first-round quarterback on Monday morning. The team announced that they have released former top-10 pick, Josh Rosen, from the practice squad. That comes just over a month after they originally signed him. Before Rosen signed with the Browns, he was selected 10th overall by...
Broncos Announce Their Week 6 Russell Wilson Decision
It was announced this past weekend that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson underwent a procedure on his throwing shoulder. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Wilson flew to Los Angeles so he could receive a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection. Wilson received this injection because he's dealing with a strained...
Who is Steve Wilks? What to know about interim Panthers coach replacing fired Matt Rhule
The Panthers on Monday made the long-awaited decision to fire third-year coach Matt Rhule. His Carolina team dropped to 1-4 this season with a 37-15 loss to the 49ers on Sunday, dropping his career NFL record to 11-27. In announcing Rhule's firing, the Panthers also named their interim coach for...
Did Cardinals Scoreboard Operator Cost Kyler Murray and His Team the Game in Week 5 vs. Eagles?
Kyler Murray made a boneheaded play at the end of the Week 5 game vs. Eagles but was the Cardinals scoreboard the real problem? The post Did Cardinals Scoreboard Operator Cost Kyler Murray and His Team the Game in Week 5 vs. Eagles? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Suns Sign Two Guards, Waive Frank Jackson
The Suns welcome Adonis Arms and Saben Lee to the roster while departing with Frank Jackson.
Browns Part Ways With QB Josh Rosen, Waive TE Miller Forristall
Cleveland Browns made a pair of roster moves on Monday following their close loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Quarterback Josh Rosen was released from the practice squad, and tight end Miller Forristall was waived. Browns recently added tight end, Pharaoh Brown, to the roster and he saw action against...
Arizona Football Coaches Association shows support for Shaun Aguano to be the permanent ASU head coach
Phoenix Brophy Prep coach Jason Jewell, president of the AzFCA, wrote a letter recommending Shaun Aguano to be the permanent head football coach at Arizona State. It was posted by the AzFCA on social media Sunday late afternoon. Before Aguano's first win as interim coach in ASU's 45-38 win over No. 21 Washington on Saturday,...
Dolphins Tua, Bridgewater sidelined for Vikings game
MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins will keep starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and backup QB Teddy Bridgewater on the sidelines for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Coach Mike McDaniel said that on Wednesday Tagovailoa was allowed to go out and throw, and do individual work, but that was about it. "I don't see a scenario, I don't see him being active, and I don't plan to have him play at all," Bridgewater is still unable to do anything football related with the team at this stage of the concussion protocol. He can return on a limited basis on...
Robert Griffin III Crushes Ron Rivera For Controversial 'Quarterback' Comment
People around the NFL continue to pile on Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera. Former Washington quarterback and current ESPN broadcaster Robert Griffin III is the latest to blast Rivera after Rivera attributed his team's 1-4 start to quarterback play. Griffin, the No. 2 overall pick by ...
Sean Payton trade rumors: New Orleans Saints to ask for multiple 1st-round picks
Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton is currently working for Fox Sports as an studio analyst during the 2022 season
Seahawks vs. Cardinals: The crazy reason the game may end up getting bumped
Why could the Seahawks vs. Cardinals game be bumped?What’s going on with the Astros series with Seattle?Houston’s Roster for the ALDSSeattle’s Roster for the ALDS. This coming Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks will host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL Season. That being said,...
Cavaliers Beat Hawks 105-99 in Preseason Matchup
Summary, highlights, and stats for NBA preseason game between the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Phoenix Suns have heavy lifting to atone for 2022 playoff run
The Phoenix Suns have a tough act to follow. They must atone for the best regular season team in franchise history. A team that injured the Valley like few others. Heavy lifting will be required. And yet there is a deliberation from Suns’ management that borders on reckless. They are...
NFL World Reacts To Cardinals Kicker Decision News
On Sunday, Matt Ammendola missed a 43-yard field goal which would have likely sent the Arizona Cardinals into overtime against the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite the miss, Arizona added Ammendola to its active roster on Wednesday with kicker Matt Prater looking like he is set to miss more time. Ammendola previously...
Josh Rosen Cut On Monday: NFL World Reacts
Matt Rhule isn't the only notable college star out of a job on Monday. Former first-round pick Josh Rosen is set to join him on the unemployment line. On Monday, the Cleveland Browns released Rosen from their practice squad. Rosen was the Browns' fifth-string quarterback behind Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, Kellen Mond and Joshua Dobbs.
Arizona Diamondbacks 2022 report cards: Outfielders
Perhaps the biggest bright spot for the Arizona Diamondbacks this season was their outfield play. The infusion of youth brought timely hits, elite defense and all around helped set the identity of the team. Especially in the second half, the D-backs outfield play emerged as one of the best in baseball.
Cardinals-Seahawks kickoff time could be pushed back for Mariners’ ALDS
Kickoff time for the Arizona Cardinals’ visit to face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field will move back to 2:30 p.m. MST Sunday if the Seattle Mariners have a home playoff game against the Houston Astros. An if-necessary Game 4 of the Mariners’ American League Divisional Series is scheduled...
Late Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas voted into Colorado Sports Hall of Fame
Demaryius Thomas has been posthumously voted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the 2023 class, it was announced Tuesday. Thomas will join other impactful Colorado legends such as George Karl, Evie Dennis, and the late Vincent Jackson, a fellow NFL receiver. Thomas passed away last...
Jordan Legg went from kicker to quarterback for Dobson
It’s not common to hear about a 4.5-star kicker who is also the starting quarterback, but that’s just normal football for Jordan Legg. Jordan Legg is the quarterback and kicker for Dobson High School’s varsity football team. He started playing football his freshman year of high school and had no anticipation of playing quarterback.
