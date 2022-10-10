ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns Released Notable Quarterback On Monday Morning

The Cleveland Browns cut a former first-round quarterback on Monday morning. The team announced that they have released former top-10 pick, Josh Rosen, from the practice squad. That comes just over a month after they originally signed him. Before Rosen signed with the Browns, he was selected 10th overall by...
Broncos Announce Their Week 6 Russell Wilson Decision

It was announced this past weekend that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson underwent a procedure on his throwing shoulder. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Wilson flew to Los Angeles so he could receive a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection. Wilson received this injection because he's dealing with a strained...
Browns Part Ways With QB Josh Rosen, Waive TE Miller Forristall

Cleveland Browns made a pair of roster moves on Monday following their close loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Quarterback Josh Rosen was released from the practice squad, and tight end Miller Forristall was waived. Browns recently added tight end, Pharaoh Brown, to the roster and he saw action against...
Dolphins Tua, Bridgewater sidelined for Vikings game

MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins will keep starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and backup QB Teddy Bridgewater on the sidelines for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Coach Mike McDaniel said that on Wednesday Tagovailoa was allowed to go out and throw, and do individual work, but that was about it. "I don't see a scenario, I don't see him being active, and I don't plan to have him play at all," Bridgewater is still unable to do anything football related with the team at this stage of the concussion protocol. He can return on a limited basis on...
NFL World Reacts To Cardinals Kicker Decision News

On Sunday, Matt Ammendola missed a 43-yard field goal which would have likely sent the Arizona Cardinals into overtime against the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite the miss, Arizona added Ammendola to its active roster on Wednesday with kicker Matt Prater looking like he is set to miss more time. Ammendola previously...
NFL
Josh Rosen Cut On Monday: NFL World Reacts

Matt Rhule isn't the only notable college star out of a job on Monday. Former first-round pick Josh Rosen is set to join him on the unemployment line. On Monday, the Cleveland Browns released Rosen from their practice squad. Rosen was the Browns' fifth-string quarterback behind Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, Kellen Mond and Joshua Dobbs.
Arizona Diamondbacks 2022 report cards: Outfielders

Perhaps the biggest bright spot for the Arizona Diamondbacks this season was their outfield play. The infusion of youth brought timely hits, elite defense and all around helped set the identity of the team. Especially in the second half, the D-backs outfield play emerged as one of the best in baseball.
East Valley Tribune

Jordan Legg went from kicker to quarterback for Dobson

It’s not common to hear about a 4.5-star kicker who is also the starting quarterback, but that’s just normal football for Jordan Legg. Jordan Legg is the quarterback and kicker for Dobson High School’s varsity football team. He started playing football his freshman year of high school and had no anticipation of playing quarterback.
