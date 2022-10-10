Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
These Las Vegas Resorts Have The Best Pools on The StripPool MagazineLas Vegas, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
The new XFL & IFL partnership is good for football fans in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Related
Golf.com
Kyle Long dishes on Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy and the golfers he thinks would make good NFL players
Golfers are famously not athletes … or are they?. On this week’s episode of GOLF’s Subpar podcast, former Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long talked all things NFL with hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, including, among other things, which PGA Tour pros he thinks could make it out as NFL players.
NFL・
Golf.com
Rickie Fowler closes in on massive comeback victory: How to watch
It’s been a struggle for Rickie Fowler these last three years. There is no denying it. The 33-year-old has been on a steady decline of form since the start of 2019. For the last 18 months, he has essentially been the epitome of average, with mostly the same amount of positive strokes gained rounds as negative. As one of the most popular players in the world, we’ve all paid a lot more attention to him than, say, another player ranked outside the top 100. We’ve noticed Fowler’s fall down to No. 160 in the OWGR, mainly because so many people care about him. All of which makes it rather ironic that his sudden rise out of that averageness comes this week, during football season, while he’s playing in Japan and while American fans will struggle to see it with their own eyes.
Golf.com
Rickie Fowler grabs Zozo Championship co-lead with bogey-free 63 in Japan
Rickie Fowler said his focus at the Zozo Championship was to stay present and keep moving forward. It obviously worked, since he didn’t even realize he was bogey-free until he was told so after his round. Fowler turned in a seven-under 63 on Friday at the Zozo Championship in...
Golf.com
Pro pars first hole at PGA Tour qualifier — then plays the next 8 at 33-over (!)
He parred his first hole. He birdied his fifth. It was a 231-yarder, too. Buckle up. We’ll go from lowest to highest, include a question mark and end with a drive to the parking lot. A bogey five. A double-bogey five. A double-bogey six. A quadruple-bogey eight. A septuple-bogey...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Golf.com
Death of the golf-ball washer: Why this once-familiar staple is falling out of favor
Matt Guilfoil would never tell you not to wash your golf balls. But he has some thoughts on how you ought to clean them. Spoiler alert: As he sees it, anything beyond a wet towel is probably overkill. Guilfoil is a veteran superintendent and a co-host of From the Jingweeds,...
Golf.com
Phil Mickelson claims his ‘scary m–f–‘ chat was off the record. Here’s what we know
In the context of modern professional golf, it’s tough to think of many phone calls more pivotal than last November’s chat between Phil Mickelson and Alan Shipnuck. In that conversation, Mickelson uttered a two-word phrase about LIV Golf’s Saudi backers — referring to them as “scary m—–f—–s” — that spread across the internet, called LIV’s launch into question and led to Mickelson’s months-long disappearance from the public eye.
Golf.com
‘That was false reporting’: Patrick Reed explains curious Europe stint
Patrick Reed, whom multiple outlets reported as saying his treatment at a DP World Tour event last month was “a slap in the face,” said Thursday those stories were “false reporting.”. In a press conference ahead of this weekend’s LIV Golf event in Saudi Arabia, Reed also...
Golf.com
Inside Nelly Korda’s bag: 7 things I learned inspecting Korda’s clubs
Nelly Korda’s equipment setup is full of gear gems that come into view only when you take a look at the entire setup. It’s a glorified equipment Easter egg hunt, which is something I thoroughly enjoy when inspecting the clubs used by one of the best golfers on the planet.
RELATED PEOPLE
Golf.com
LPGA stars visit Trump’s Bronx course against against backdrop of bridges and big questions
THE BRONX, N.Y. — If, say, three decades ago you had told a focus group of native New Yorkers — cynics by nature — that a field of elite professional golfers would be playing a $1 million tournament in 2022 on a Scottish-links-style golf course in the shadows of the Whitestone Bridge designed by Jack Nicklaus and operated by a company owned by former U.S. President Donald J. Trump, you would have gotten some strange looks, and maybe even a few cries of fuggedaboutit.
Golf.com
‘They will be accepting of it’: Phil Mickelson hints at LIV Golf’s future
To talk more about the future of LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson wants to first talk more about cricket. “I didn’t grow up with cricket, but I am becoming somewhat aware of what Kerry Packer did to evolve cricket and to pay professional cricket players a reasonable fee,” Mickelson said on Thursday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. “I mean, I think they were making $200 a game back in the ’70s and they weren’t getting paid and there wasn’t television rights and they were all having to have jobs. And yet there was still money coming in.
Golf.com
2022 Zozo Championship tee times: Round 2 groupings for Thursday night
The second round of the 2022 Zozo Championship begins Thursday night at Narashino Country Club in Japan. You can find full Round 2 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured grouping for Zozo Round 2. Through one round at this year’s Zozo Championship, a longtime...
Golf.com
Nelly Korda is in the hunt after first round of Aramco Team Series event in New York
Nelly Korda is in prime position to make a run at her second Aramco Team Series win this year after posting an opening round of two-under-par 70 in difficult conditions that included rain and gusting wind. Korda, 24, is the top-ranked American on the LPGA Tour. She won the most...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf.com
This major winner is invested in the mental game. His best tip is 1 word
You’ve maybe heard the story by now, and you probably know how it all turned out, but Darren Clarke is a jolly storyteller, and the 2011 Open Championship is a whopper to him, so we would be amiss if we didn’t start things with him going back to Royal St. George’s again. There’s a payoff, too, for possibly all of us.
Golf.com
What it’s like receiving the BAD kind of captain’s pick phone call
Life is good for Mackenzie Hughes right now, as he’s chomping on chips and salsa in the United Lounge at the Las Vegas airport. He just got a workout in — apparently, there’s a lavish gymnasium at airport code LAS — and was waiting for the PGA Tour chartered jet.
Golf.com
Rickie Fowler finds his groove in Zozo Championship opening round
It’s Thursday morning in the United States, but the first round of this week’s PGA Tour event, the 2022 Zozo Championship is already complete. Unlike the first three tournaments of the new season, this Zozo is not located in the States, but at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan. Thanks to a major time zone difference, players teed off late Wednesday night for viewers on the East Coast, completing their rounds early Thursday morning.
Golf.com
‘What it’s done is made the PGA Tour almost two tiers’: Jack Nicklaus questions Tour
Jack Nicklaus, after learning of the news of elevated PGA Tour tournaments, is wondering about the elevated-nots. In a story published this week by the Associated Press, the all-time major winner questioned the Tour’s recent move to give 12 events more lofty status, with purses between $15 million and $20 million, and the promise of having the circuit’s “top players.” Nicklaus’ concern centered on the Tour’s other tournaments.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Golf.com
Lexi Thompson and Nelly Korda set for final-round showdown in New York
The third and final round of the Aramco Team Series event at Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point looks to be a dramatic one, as two of the top players in women’s golf — Americans Lexi Thompson and Nelly Korda — sit only one shot apart at the top of the leaderboard at the tournament’s 36-hole mark.
Golf.com
What I learned playing golf with a 5-time Solheim Cupper
What goes on at weekly tour pro-ams is a mystery to most golf fans. But our Zephyr Melton got see what it’s like firsthand, playing with 6-time Ladies European Tour winner Carlota Ciganda at the Aramco Team Series event in New York City.
Golf.com
How to watch the 2022 Zozo Championship on Friday night: Round 3 live coverage
The 2022 Zozo Championship continues on Friday night with the third round at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Japan. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 3 on TV or online. If you’re an American golf fan and you haven’t been staying up late to watch...
Golf.com
‘An absolute nightmare’: Pro shanks one, his next shot strikes a tree, then he’s hit into
Two strokes taken. Two trees (or more) hit. One shank hit. One ball that was hit into him, caused him to duck and slid backward down the cart path behind him. If you’re holding a bizarro-golf-hole bingo card, Sungjae Im may have filled it up for you. Congrats. “This...
Comments / 0