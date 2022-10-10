It’s been a struggle for Rickie Fowler these last three years. There is no denying it. The 33-year-old has been on a steady decline of form since the start of 2019. For the last 18 months, he has essentially been the epitome of average, with mostly the same amount of positive strokes gained rounds as negative. As one of the most popular players in the world, we’ve all paid a lot more attention to him than, say, another player ranked outside the top 100. We’ve noticed Fowler’s fall down to No. 160 in the OWGR, mainly because so many people care about him. All of which makes it rather ironic that his sudden rise out of that averageness comes this week, during football season, while he’s playing in Japan and while American fans will struggle to see it with their own eyes.

