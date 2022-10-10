ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Golf.com

Rickie Fowler closes in on massive comeback victory: How to watch

It’s been a struggle for Rickie Fowler these last three years. There is no denying it. The 33-year-old has been on a steady decline of form since the start of 2019. For the last 18 months, he has essentially been the epitome of average, with mostly the same amount of positive strokes gained rounds as negative. As one of the most popular players in the world, we’ve all paid a lot more attention to him than, say, another player ranked outside the top 100. We’ve noticed Fowler’s fall down to No. 160 in the OWGR, mainly because so many people care about him. All of which makes it rather ironic that his sudden rise out of that averageness comes this week, during football season, while he’s playing in Japan and while American fans will struggle to see it with their own eyes.
Golf.com

Rickie Fowler grabs Zozo Championship co-lead with bogey-free 63 in Japan

Rickie Fowler said his focus at the Zozo Championship was to stay present and keep moving forward. It obviously worked, since he didn’t even realize he was bogey-free until he was told so after his round. Fowler turned in a seven-under 63 on Friday at the Zozo Championship in...
Golf.com

Phil Mickelson claims his ‘scary m–f–‘ chat was off the record. Here’s what we know

In the context of modern professional golf, it’s tough to think of many phone calls more pivotal than last November’s chat between Phil Mickelson and Alan Shipnuck. In that conversation, Mickelson uttered a two-word phrase about LIV Golf’s Saudi backers — referring to them as “scary m—–f—–s” — that spread across the internet, called LIV’s launch into question and led to Mickelson’s months-long disappearance from the public eye.
Golf.com

‘That was false reporting’: Patrick Reed explains curious Europe stint

Patrick Reed, whom multiple outlets reported as saying his treatment at a DP World Tour event last month was “a slap in the face,” said Thursday those stories were “false reporting.”. In a press conference ahead of this weekend’s LIV Golf event in Saudi Arabia, Reed also...
Golf.com

Inside Nelly Korda’s bag: 7 things I learned inspecting Korda’s clubs

Nelly Korda’s equipment setup is full of gear gems that come into view only when you take a look at the entire setup. It’s a glorified equipment Easter egg hunt, which is something I thoroughly enjoy when inspecting the clubs used by one of the best golfers on the planet.
Tiger Woods
Golf.com

LPGA stars visit Trump’s Bronx course against against backdrop of bridges and big questions

THE BRONX, N.Y. — If, say, three decades ago you had told a focus group of native New Yorkers — cynics by nature — that a field of elite professional golfers would be playing a $1 million tournament in 2022 on a Scottish-links-style golf course in the shadows of the Whitestone Bridge designed by Jack Nicklaus and operated by a company owned by former U.S. President Donald J. Trump, you would have gotten some strange looks, and maybe even a few cries of fuggedaboutit.
Golf.com

‘They will be accepting of it’: Phil Mickelson hints at LIV Golf’s future

To talk more about the future of LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson wants to first talk more about cricket. “I didn’t grow up with cricket, but I am becoming somewhat aware of what Kerry Packer did to evolve cricket and to pay professional cricket players a reasonable fee,” Mickelson said on Thursday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. “I mean, I think they were making $200 a game back in the ’70s and they weren’t getting paid and there wasn’t television rights and they were all having to have jobs. And yet there was still money coming in.
Golf.com

2022 Zozo Championship tee times: Round 2 groupings for Thursday night

The second round of the 2022 Zozo Championship begins Thursday night at Narashino Country Club in Japan. You can find full Round 2 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured grouping for Zozo Round 2. Through one round at this year’s Zozo Championship, a longtime...
Golf.com

This major winner is invested in the mental game. His best tip is 1 word

You’ve maybe heard the story by now, and you probably know how it all turned out, but Darren Clarke is a jolly storyteller, and the 2011 Open Championship is a whopper to him, so we would be amiss if we didn’t start things with him going back to Royal St. George’s again. There’s a payoff, too, for possibly all of us.
Golf.com

Rickie Fowler finds his groove in Zozo Championship opening round

It’s Thursday morning in the United States, but the first round of this week’s PGA Tour event, the 2022 Zozo Championship is already complete. Unlike the first three tournaments of the new season, this Zozo is not located in the States, but at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan. Thanks to a major time zone difference, players teed off late Wednesday night for viewers on the East Coast, completing their rounds early Thursday morning.
Golf.com

‘What it’s done is made the PGA Tour almost two tiers’: Jack Nicklaus questions Tour

Jack Nicklaus, after learning of the news of elevated PGA Tour tournaments, is wondering about the elevated-nots. In a story published this week by the Associated Press, the all-time major winner questioned the Tour’s recent move to give 12 events more lofty status, with purses between $15 million and $20 million, and the promise of having the circuit’s “top players.” Nicklaus’ concern centered on the Tour’s other tournaments.
Golf.com

Lexi Thompson and Nelly Korda set for final-round showdown in New York

The third and final round of the Aramco Team Series event at Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point looks to be a dramatic one, as two of the top players in women’s golf — Americans Lexi Thompson and Nelly Korda — sit only one shot apart at the top of the leaderboard at the tournament’s 36-hole mark.
