‘Velma’: Mindy Kaling & Charlie Grandy on Why Playing With Iconic Scooby Characters Was ‘Terrifying’ (VIDEO)

Bobby Flay will be serving up another edition of his new show, Bobby’s Triple Threat, as the Food Network has picked up the series for a second season to air in 2023. The new show, which sees budding chefs facing off against a trio of professionals, debuted on September 27 and has already become quite the success story. According to Variety, after just two episodes, the series is beating ratings benchmarks set in the prior six-week and year-earlier periods and is the Food Network’s highest-rated new launch.

TV SHOWS ・ 1 DAY AGO