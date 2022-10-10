‘Velma’: Mindy Kaling & Charlie Grandy on Why Playing With Iconic Scooby Characters Was ‘Terrifying’ (VIDEO)

Read full article on original website
Who Is Sauron? ‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Cast Reacts to Fan Theories (VIDEO)
It’s a testament to the entertainment quality of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that everyone is chomping at the bit to find out who Sauron is. As Prime Video has been teasing, “Evil reveals itself” in the The Rings of Power finale on October 14, but we just couldn’t wait to talk about the Dark Lord at New York Comic Con 2022.
‘Reginald the Vampire’ Cast On What Attracted Them to the Series, Character Dynamics & More (VIDEO)
“He’s just different than any other vampire I’d ever seen, and any other hero,” says Reginald the Vampire writer Harley Peyton about the titular character of the new Syfy dramedy. “And usually in those stories, he would be the next-door neighbor, the comic relief, the sidekick, but in our story, he’s the hero.”
Win ‘Supernatural’ Collector’s Issue Signed by Jensen Ackles: Take Our ‘Winchesters’ Quiz!
How well do you know Supernatural after 15 seasons? Well, if you know it really well, you might be rewarded with a copy of the Supernatural Expanded Collector’s Issue signed by Jensen Ackles!. Ahead of the premiere of the prequel from Jensen and Danneel Ackles, The Winchesters, which is...
From The Set Of “Amsterdam”: The “Hidden Hair” Hack Used On Taylor Swift, How Anya Taylor-Joy’s Foundation Was Different Than Everyone Else’s, And More Insider Beauty Secrets
"She was really committed to the time period and said, 'Look, if you want to pluck my eyebrows into this really thin [1930s] line, I'm very up for it.'"
The Conners Recap: A Sudden Death Paves Way for Introduction of New Relative — Plus, An Update on DJ
Wednesday’s Conners featured the off-screen death of an extended family member and provided an update on the M.I.A. DJ. During the cold open, Louise and Neville got word that their estranged brother Aaron died of a heart attack, leaving behind a 17-year-old son named Caleb (played by Shameless‘ Ethan Cutkosky aka Carl Gallagher). It was now up to the remaining Goldufski siblings (and their respective spouses, Dan and Jackie) to determine who would board their jaded nephew, who’d had a rough go of things with an alcoholic dad. Jackie, a fellow graduate of the Bad Parent Club, felt she could provide...
For Whoopi Goldberg, ‘Till’ release comes after long wait
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Whoopi Goldberg says it took more than two decades for Hollywood to believe Emmett Till’s story was worthy of the big screen. But things changed after the death of George Floyd in 2020. Now, Goldberg will finally see the release of “Till,” which opens in theaters Friday. Goldberg is a producer and actor in the film that focus primarily on Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley — an idea presented by director Chinonye Chukwu. The film highlights how Till-Mobley’s decision to publicize her 14-year-old son’s brutal kidnapping and lynching in Mississippi helped spark the civil rights movement.
‘The Voice’ Coaches on Why They Chose Their Season 22 Battle Advisors
With Blind Auditions over, and Season 22 of the singing competition, The Voice, is transitioning to the Battle Rounds. Combative coaches John Legend, Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani have enlisted top performers to help inch them closer to winning it all: Jazmine Sullivan, Charlie Puth, Jimmie Allen, and Sean Paul.
Food Network Picks Up ‘Bobby’s Triple Threat’ for Second Season
Bobby Flay will be serving up another edition of his new show, Bobby’s Triple Threat, as the Food Network has picked up the series for a second season to air in 2023. The new show, which sees budding chefs facing off against a trio of professionals, debuted on September 27 and has already become quite the success story. According to Variety, after just two episodes, the series is beating ratings benchmarks set in the prior six-week and year-earlier periods and is the Food Network’s highest-rated new launch.
Austin Stoker, ‘Assault On Precinct 13’ & ‘Roots’ Actor, Dies at 92
Austin Stoker, the Trinidadian-American actor best known for his role as Lt. Ethan Bishop in John Carpenter’s 1976 film Assault on Precinct 13 and Virgil in the TV mini-series Roots, has died. He was 92. Stoker passed away on Friday, October 7, his 92nd birthday, as confirmed by his...
Meta, NBCUniversal Team Up to Bring ‘The Office,’ Universal Monsters & More to VR
NBC Universal has announced a partnership with Meta under which the companies will bring the former media company’s Peacock streaming app and a range of properties to the Meta Quest VR headsets. Starting in 2023, the headsets will feature virtual-reality experiences for hit sitcom The Office, Universal Monsters, DreamWorks...
