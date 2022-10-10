ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KKTV

Body found along Fountain Creek in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were investigating after a body was found along Fountain Creek on Wednesday. Last time KKTV 11 News checked in with police at about 1 p.m., the death was considered suspicious. The body was found in an area close to City Center Drive and Dayton southeast of downtown.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Protests in Colorado over Columbus Day celebration in Pueblo

A deadly crash is under investigation along Highway 24 in Colorado 10/10/22. Update from Boulder Police on a missing teen 10/10/22. The Stratmoor Fire Protection district accused El Paso County of inaction with homeless, camps, but the county says they have been trying to take action. El Paso County Sheriff's...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Shooting damages home and vehicles in southeast Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that happened in southeast Colorado Springs on Tuesday, Oct. 11 just after 11 p.m. According to CSPD, on Tuesday night officers were called to the 3600 block of El Morro Road, which is near South Academy Boulevard, and south of Chelton Road, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Deadly shooting victim on Galley Road identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting near the Murray Hill Apartments on Galley Road on Sunday, Oct. 2. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the death of 45-year-old Antonio Jimenez-Garibay of Colorado Springs is being investigated as a homicide. The Coroner’s […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Community shaken after three homicides in the span of an hour overnight in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is now investigating three homicides that took place within one hour Monday night, stretching police resources and triggering an accident alert status for the city. "The three calls that happened in that short period of time, that was the manpower intensive," explained Robert Tornabene, The post Community shaken after three homicides in the span of an hour overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Man strangled to death outside of downtown Colorado Springs bar

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was strangled to death outside a downtown Colorado Springs bar. Just before 8 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded outside Coati Uprise and the McDivitt office, near Cimarron and Tejon, to an assault in progress. Police tell 11 News a man was strangled and found dead on scene, but did not release further details.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Controversy arises over mural of homicide victim in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A stretch of Platte Avenue between Circle Drive and Union Boulevard in the center of town is in an arts district where colorful and stylish murals are painted on building walls. However, some concerns have been expressed regarding a mural on a furniture wall store at the intersection of Platte The post Controversy arises over mural of homicide victim in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs council votes to oppose recreational cannabis ballot questions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Elected leaders are standing in opposition to the upcoming ballot questions for selling and taxing recreational cannabis in the city of Colorado Springs.  This November, Colorado Springs voters will have the chance to decide whether or not to legalize recreational cannabis sales in the city and impose a 5 percent The post Colorado Springs council votes to oppose recreational cannabis ballot questions appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

CDOT emphasizes safe driving on Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Fountain this winter as construction continues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The narrower corridors on I-25 between South Academy Boulevard and the main Fountain exit because of a concrete project has some drivers wondering if there's enough room to deposit plowed snow, or for traffic to pull over in bad weather. KRDO "When it comes time for winter, I think it The post CDOT emphasizes safe driving on Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Fountain this winter as construction continues appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Tejon Eatery in Colorado Springs announces closure on social media; post has since been removed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs restaurant and bar announced it would be closing Facebook, before reportedly informing employees. A phone call to Tejon Eatery Tuesday afternoon went unanswered. The restaurant is located at 19 N. Tejon St. in downtown Colorado Springs. The restaurant’s Facebook page shared a post on Tuesday with one word in all caps: “CLOSED,” along with a picture of the establishment.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

A dozen puppies discovered in trunk of car in Colorado Springs neighborhood anger neighbors

When Jackie Sarchett discovered a dozen puppies locked in the trunk of a car on Saturday afternoon, she called police. They told her they couldn’t do anything, she said. A couple passing by called animal control. A spokesman for the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region says the organization followed procedure in handling the matter and is satisfied with the outcome. Sarchett is not. ...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

13 Investigates: Colorado Springs Police body-worn camera records “we will gas you” before protest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates obtained Colorado Springs police body-worn camera video capturing an unidentified individual singing “we will, we will gas you” prior to a highly contentious George Floyd protest in 2020.  “You got blood on your face, you big disgrace, kicking your a** all over the place. Singing we will, we will gas The post 13 Investigates: Colorado Springs Police body-worn camera records “we will gas you” before protest appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Missing teen could be going to Salida

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating a missing teenager. Authorities say 13-year-old Layla Meador is a runaway and was last seen in Canon City on Monday. A photo of Meador is at the top of this article. The sheriff’s...
CANON CITY, CO
KKTV

Pueblo homicide investigation for shooting along W. 13th Street

UT faithful excited about direction program is heading. Due to the city having under 25,000 residents according to the 2020 census, that referendum is now on the upcoming ballot. Celebrate National Gumbo Day. Updated: 21 minutes ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
PUEBLO, CO

