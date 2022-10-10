Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Howl at the Moon With the Wolves at Colorado Wolf and Wildlife CenterColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
"Spooky" Magic Town Is Back in Old Colorado CityColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
The New Playground at Acacia Park Is OpenColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
KKTV
Latest information on the strangulation death near Downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three unrelated deaths are under investigation, according to Colorado Springs Police Department. They all happened within an hour of each other last night across Colorado Springs. One happened at 19th and Unitah at the Wind River Apartments, another near Memorial Park, and the third in...
KKTV
Body found along Fountain Creek in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were investigating after a body was found along Fountain Creek on Wednesday. Last time KKTV 11 News checked in with police at about 1 p.m., the death was considered suspicious. The body was found in an area close to City Center Drive and Dayton southeast of downtown.
KKTV
Protests in Colorado over Columbus Day celebration in Pueblo
A deadly crash is under investigation along Highway 24 in Colorado 10/10/22. Update from Boulder Police on a missing teen 10/10/22. The Stratmoor Fire Protection district accused El Paso County of inaction with homeless, camps, but the county says they have been trying to take action. El Paso County Sheriff's...
Shooting damages home and vehicles in southeast Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that happened in southeast Colorado Springs on Tuesday, Oct. 11 just after 11 p.m. According to CSPD, on Tuesday night officers were called to the 3600 block of El Morro Road, which is near South Academy Boulevard, and south of Chelton Road, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KKTV
WATCH: Suspicious death investigation in Pueblo
Tejon Eatery in downtown Colorado Springs is reportedly closing. WATCH: President Biden lands in Colorado, greets state leaders ahead of Camp Hale designation.
Deadly shooting victim on Galley Road identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting near the Murray Hill Apartments on Galley Road on Sunday, Oct. 2. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the death of 45-year-old Antonio Jimenez-Garibay of Colorado Springs is being investigated as a homicide. The Coroner’s […]
KKTV
SWAT investigates home in area of Cheyenne Mountain Estates as part of Colorado Springs Police investigation
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place order has been lifted for a mobile home park just south of the Springs after a SWAT team responded to a home late Tuesday morning. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the residence was secured as part of an ongoing Colorado...
Community shaken after three homicides in the span of an hour overnight in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is now investigating three homicides that took place within one hour Monday night, stretching police resources and triggering an accident alert status for the city. "The three calls that happened in that short period of time, that was the manpower intensive," explained Robert Tornabene, The post Community shaken after three homicides in the span of an hour overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KKTV
Man strangled to death outside of downtown Colorado Springs bar
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was strangled to death outside a downtown Colorado Springs bar. Just before 8 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded outside Coati Uprise and the McDivitt office, near Cimarron and Tejon, to an assault in progress. Police tell 11 News a man was strangled and found dead on scene, but did not release further details.
Controversy arises over mural of homicide victim in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A stretch of Platte Avenue between Circle Drive and Union Boulevard in the center of town is in an arts district where colorful and stylish murals are painted on building walls. However, some concerns have been expressed regarding a mural on a furniture wall store at the intersection of Platte The post Controversy arises over mural of homicide victim in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs council votes to oppose recreational cannabis ballot questions
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Elected leaders are standing in opposition to the upcoming ballot questions for selling and taxing recreational cannabis in the city of Colorado Springs. This November, Colorado Springs voters will have the chance to decide whether or not to legalize recreational cannabis sales in the city and impose a 5 percent The post Colorado Springs council votes to oppose recreational cannabis ballot questions appeared first on KRDO.
CDOT emphasizes safe driving on Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Fountain this winter as construction continues
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The narrower corridors on I-25 between South Academy Boulevard and the main Fountain exit because of a concrete project has some drivers wondering if there's enough room to deposit plowed snow, or for traffic to pull over in bad weather. KRDO "When it comes time for winter, I think it The post CDOT emphasizes safe driving on Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Fountain this winter as construction continues appeared first on KRDO.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KKTV
Tejon Eatery in Colorado Springs announces closure on social media; post has since been removed
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs restaurant and bar announced it would be closing Facebook, before reportedly informing employees. A phone call to Tejon Eatery Tuesday afternoon went unanswered. The restaurant is located at 19 N. Tejon St. in downtown Colorado Springs. The restaurant’s Facebook page shared a post on Tuesday with one word in all caps: “CLOSED,” along with a picture of the establishment.
KKTV
WATCH: Parents charged in Colorado toddler's fentanyl death
Tejon Eatery in downtown Colorado Springs is reportedly closing. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) WATCH: President Biden lands in Colorado, greets state leaders ahead of Camp Hale designation.
A dozen puppies discovered in trunk of car in Colorado Springs neighborhood anger neighbors
When Jackie Sarchett discovered a dozen puppies locked in the trunk of a car on Saturday afternoon, she called police. They told her they couldn’t do anything, she said. A couple passing by called animal control. A spokesman for the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region says the organization followed procedure in handling the matter and is satisfied with the outcome. Sarchett is not. ...
13 Investigates: Colorado Springs Police body-worn camera records “we will gas you” before protest
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates obtained Colorado Springs police body-worn camera video capturing an unidentified individual singing “we will, we will gas you” prior to a highly contentious George Floyd protest in 2020. “You got blood on your face, you big disgrace, kicking your a** all over the place. Singing we will, we will gas The post 13 Investigates: Colorado Springs Police body-worn camera records “we will gas you” before protest appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Latino Leaders: Colorado police sergeant talks community involvement, Hispanic pride and hopes for Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Keep driving south on I-25 from Denver and you’ll eventually get to Pueblo, a city where almost 50 percent of the population identifies as Hispanic or Latino. It’s in that same city where you’ll find Sgt. Frank Ortega of the Pueblo Police Department patrolling the streets, like he’s been doing for the last 25 years.
KKTV
Missing teen could be going to Salida
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating a missing teenager. Authorities say 13-year-old Layla Meador is a runaway and was last seen in Canon City on Monday. A photo of Meador is at the top of this article. The sheriff’s...
KKTV
Pueblo homicide investigation for shooting along W. 13th Street
UT faithful excited about direction program is heading. Due to the city having under 25,000 residents according to the 2020 census, that referendum is now on the upcoming ballot. Celebrate National Gumbo Day. Updated: 21 minutes ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KKTV
Colorado Springs Airport among airports nationwide targeted by cyberattack
Update from Boulder Police on a missing teen 10/10/22. The Stratmoor Fire Protection district accused El Paso County of inaction with homeless, camps, but the county says they have been trying to take action. El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious death. Updated: 5 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at...
Comments / 0