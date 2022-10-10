COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The narrower corridors on I-25 between South Academy Boulevard and the main Fountain exit because of a concrete project has some drivers wondering if there's enough room to deposit plowed snow, or for traffic to pull over in bad weather. KRDO "When it comes time for winter, I think it The post CDOT emphasizes safe driving on Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Fountain this winter as construction continues appeared first on KRDO.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 9 HOURS AGO