Blountville, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Osborne wraps up first motocross title with Muddy Creek finish

Although Sunday was the main event for the 35th annual Vurbmoto Top Gun Showdown at Muddy Creek Raceway, there was plenty of racing Saturday for the Mega, Big and SAS Series. Isaiah Osborne from Johnson City clinched the Mega Series championship in the Vet MX Warrior Class with a fifth-place finish in Saturday’s race. The KTM rider can now race without extra pressure with only a makeup race on Saturday at I-81 Raceway Park and the season finale at the South of the Border complex in November remaining on the Mega Series schedule.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WBTW News13

North Carolina man turns $20 lottery ticket into $100,000 prize

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who bought a $20 lottery ticket is now $100,000 richer. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Tamangus McKinnon is the latest big winner in the Platinum game. McKinnon bought his ticket at the Ponderosa Exxon on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville. He collected his prize Monday at […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Blountville, TN
Tennessee Sports
North Carolina State
Blountville, TN
Cary, NC
Cary, NC
Kingsport Times-News

Martin Bucs' jack of all trades

JOHNSON CITY — Jawan Martin saw more playing time last week, and it might not be a coincidence that the East Tennessee State football team posted its first Southern Conference victory. Martin was on the field more often than not in a 44-21 victory over VMI, and ETSU coach...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tipton Galleries announces “This Skin I’m In: A Visual Narrative of Self”

Beginning Thursday, October 13, Tipton Galleries in downtown Johnson City will be presenting the traveling exhibition, “This Skin I’m In: A Visual Narrative of Self” which discusses the LGBTQIA+ experience through self-representational works. “The Skin I’m In” will be coming to downtown Johnson City’s Tipton Galleries from...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Liberty Breaks Ground on Hayes Barton Place CCRC in Raleigh, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living has broken ground on Hayes Barton Place, a seniors housing community in Raleigh. Scheduled to open in 2024, the property is just three miles northwest of the heart of downtown Raleigh. A continuing care retirement community, Hayes Barton Place will feature an undisclosed...
RALEIGH, NC
WXII 12

Woolly Worm Festival returns to North Carolina!

BANNER ELK, N.C. — North Carolina’s famed Woolly Worm Festival is making a return this weekend!. At least 20,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which is one of the High Country’s largest festivals. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII...
BANNER ELK, NC
cbs17

Chills & thrills coming to a Raleigh car wash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Get ready for some chills and thrills all while getting a car wash. Just in time for Halloween, a haunted car wash is returning to Raleigh. This is happening at the Splash Car Wash on Ten Ten Road and Highway 401 from October 28th through the 31st from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
RALEIGH, NC
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU, Missouri, Georgia Southern share lead at Blackthorn

JONESBOROUGH — There’s going to be a shootout Tuesday at Blackthorn Club at the Ridges. Three teams will enter the final round of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate men’s golf tournament tied for the lead and East Tennessee State is one of them.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wkml.com

Is Costco Wholesale Finally Coming to Fayetteville?

Our long local nightmare may finally be over, as Costco Wholesale appears to have plans to come to Fayetteville. Cityview Today first reported that plans for the warehouse club had been filed for review with Cumberland County. (See full plans here.) The store would be in the Military Industrial Park off Santa Fe Drive, next to All-American.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

