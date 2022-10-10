Read full article on original website
Murals Across Johnson City Receiving Mixed Reviews as City Works to Add Decorative ArtJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Home and Yard Decorations are Only Beginning for Halloween Before December's Big EventJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. Dabbs
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This WeekendJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Osborne wraps up first motocross title with Muddy Creek finish
Although Sunday was the main event for the 35th annual Vurbmoto Top Gun Showdown at Muddy Creek Raceway, there was plenty of racing Saturday for the Mega, Big and SAS Series. Isaiah Osborne from Johnson City clinched the Mega Series championship in the Vet MX Warrior Class with a fifth-place finish in Saturday’s race. The KTM rider can now race without extra pressure with only a makeup race on Saturday at I-81 Raceway Park and the season finale at the South of the Border complex in November remaining on the Mega Series schedule.
North Carolina man turns $20 lottery ticket into $100,000 prize
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who bought a $20 lottery ticket is now $100,000 richer. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Tamangus McKinnon is the latest big winner in the Platinum game. McKinnon bought his ticket at the Ponderosa Exxon on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville. He collected his prize Monday at […]
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Abingdon captures third straight state golf title
RICHMOND — Abingdon claimed its third straight VHSL Class 3 golf championship Tuesday by shooting a 306 at the Stonehenge Golf and Country Club. The state title also was the Falcons’ sixth in the past eight years.
cbs17
Raleigh – yes, Raleigh – is the nation’s best city for driving, says website
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh is the best city in the nation for driving a car. This is according to the personal finance website WalletHub which unveiled its rankings of the most drivable cities Tuesday, based on four general measures that it then broke into 30 subcategories. It says...
Kingsport Times-News
Martin Bucs' jack of all trades
JOHNSON CITY — Jawan Martin saw more playing time last week, and it might not be a coincidence that the East Tennessee State football team posted its first Southern Conference victory. Martin was on the field more often than not in a 44-21 victory over VMI, and ETSU coach...
Kingsport Times-News
Tipton Galleries announces “This Skin I’m In: A Visual Narrative of Self”
Beginning Thursday, October 13, Tipton Galleries in downtown Johnson City will be presenting the traveling exhibition, “This Skin I’m In: A Visual Narrative of Self” which discusses the LGBTQIA+ experience through self-representational works. “The Skin I’m In” will be coming to downtown Johnson City’s Tipton Galleries from...
Toyota battery plant president plans to build on strong North Carolina ties
To watch more of Neill’s interview with Sean Suggs, president of Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina, watch this web extra. Here he discusses his family, how the job application process for the plant will run, how ready the community is for this facility and his book (yes, he is a published author!) Sean Suggs has […]
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Liberty Breaks Ground on Hayes Barton Place CCRC in Raleigh, North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living has broken ground on Hayes Barton Place, a seniors housing community in Raleigh. Scheduled to open in 2024, the property is just three miles northwest of the heart of downtown Raleigh. A continuing care retirement community, Hayes Barton Place will feature an undisclosed...
One day at the NC State Fair? How to do (almost) everything in a single trip
How much could you do in a single day? There’s so much to do at the NC State Fair, so we asked an expert for tips on making the most of your visit.
Going to the NC State Fair? Here’s where to park, how to take a shuttle and more
A key — and sometimes stressful — part of planning a trip to the State Fair is figuring out where to park. We’ve broken down your options.
North Carolina Man 'In Shock' After $1 Million Lottery Win
The lucky winner plans to use his new prize to pay for his upcoming wedding.
WXII 12
Woolly Worm Festival returns to North Carolina!
BANNER ELK, N.C. — North Carolina’s famed Woolly Worm Festival is making a return this weekend!. At least 20,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which is one of the High Country’s largest festivals. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII...
Drivers 'surprised' and 'shocked' after learning Raleigh ranked Best Place to Drive by WalletHub
WalletHub said they looked at things like safety, cost of vehicle ownership, access to vehicles, and traffic and infrastructure when compiling its list.
cbs17
Chills & thrills coming to a Raleigh car wash
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Get ready for some chills and thrills all while getting a car wash. Just in time for Halloween, a haunted car wash is returning to Raleigh. This is happening at the Splash Car Wash on Ten Ten Road and Highway 401 from October 28th through the 31st from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
WXII 12
North Carolina House District 63 race set for rematch as political attack ads heat up
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two years ago, there was one of the closest legislative races in the state and it’s set for a rematch. We’re taking a closer look at the North Carolina House District 63 race asRepublican Steve Ross challenges incumbent Democrat Ricky Hurtado. The gloves are...
Fact check: A closer look at the ‘6 criminal charges’ Bo Hines faced
There's a new attack ad in North Carolina’s most competitive Congressional race -- and this one goes after Republican candidate Bo Hines.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU, Missouri, Georgia Southern share lead at Blackthorn
JONESBOROUGH — There’s going to be a shootout Tuesday at Blackthorn Club at the Ridges. Three teams will enter the final round of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate men’s golf tournament tied for the lead and East Tennessee State is one of them.
wkml.com
Is Costco Wholesale Finally Coming to Fayetteville?
Our long local nightmare may finally be over, as Costco Wholesale appears to have plans to come to Fayetteville. Cityview Today first reported that plans for the warehouse club had been filed for review with Cumberland County. (See full plans here.) The store would be in the Military Industrial Park off Santa Fe Drive, next to All-American.
Black & pink residue in ice machine: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 11)
Also this week, one Raleigh restaurant lacked “a clearly defined or discernable date marking process” for foods.
Driver standing beside I-95 after his own crash becomes a victim of hit-and-run
KENLY, N.C. — A driver was badly injured Tuesday night in a hit-and-run right after crashing his own car. Around 8 p.m., the driver swerved to miss tire debris in the road on Interstate 95 southbound near Kenly. Troopers with the State Highway Patrol said he lost control of his car and overturned.
