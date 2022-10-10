ASHVILLE – A 27-Year-old has been charged with some serious charges after being arrested for threats and harassment in Ashville. According to the Ashville Police department On October 9th, they were called to investigate threats and harassment call within the town. When they met with the suspect they got a statement from him and then one from the victim. Officers with enough evidence placed Dwane Little into custody and took him to the station. When Little arrived at the station and was being taken into the station, he took off from the police.

ASHVILLE, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO