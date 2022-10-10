Read full article on original website
One person dead after car collides with dump truck
ASHVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman has died after a car collision at the intersection of Lockbourne Eastern Road and Duvall Road in northern Pickaway County. Bryanna Stonerock, 21, of Circleville was pronounced dead at Grant Medical Center after the Chevrolet Malibu she was riding in heading north on Lockbourne Road collided with a Mack […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash claims the life of a Pickaway Co. woman
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A crash claimed the life of a Pickaway County woman yesterday evening. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Duvall and Lockbourne Eastern Road shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday after a commercial dump truck collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 23-year-old Michael D. Linek Jr. of Ashville.
myfox28columbus.com
1 person killed in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person has died after a shooting Wednesday on the west side. Police said the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 810 Wedgewood Drive. One victim was taken to Doctors West Hospital where they died as a result...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Dump trump collides with two cars in Pickaway Co., sending several to hospital
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue personnel responded to a serious crash along Duvall Road in Pickaway County. The call came in shortly before 6 p.m. about a crash involving multiple vehicles and a commercial truck. At least one person, according to sources on the scene, had to be cut from the wreckage and is in serious condition.
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – October 11, 2022
Deputies assisted the Plain City Police Department with a break-in at a business in the 500 block of West Main Street in Plain City. A deputy investigated a harassment complaint involving several co-workers that occurred at a business in the 8200 block of Industrial Parkway. No report was taken. 8:49am...
Police: Boy dead in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage boy is dead following a shooting on the west side of Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police said officers responded to a call for a shooting at approximately 5:46 p.m. Wednesday on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. The victim, identified by police at the scene as either a […]
11-year-old killed in Ohio rollover crash
Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle crash in Lisbon Sunday night.
One dead, three injured in Franklin County crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and three others injured after a crash in Jackson Township, Franklin County, Sunday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on State Route 104 south of Hibbs Road at approximately 2:22 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 1993 Dodge Stealth was driving […]
myfox28columbus.com
Police search for suspect charged in shooting death of 15-year-old girl at Franklin Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police has identified a suspect involved in the deadly shooting of a teenage girl at Franklin Park earlier this week. Police have filed an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Roshawn S. Adkins Jr. He is accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Lovely Kendricks on Monday.
myfox28columbus.com
Police searching for young suspects who stole woman's purse in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for three suspects after a robbery in south Columbus on Monday. The incident happened in the 1300 block of Linwood Avenue just before 10 a.m. Police released photos of the suspects from a surveillance camera. At least two of the suspects are...
19-year-old arrested in King-Lincoln Bronzeville double murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of two men in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville area east of Downtown Columbus, per police. Police say Omarion King was arrested Tuesday evening by SWAT officers just before 10 p.m. and charged with the shooting deaths of Eugene […]
sciotopost.com
Ashville Man Escapes from Police Custody after Charged with Phone Threats
ASHVILLE – A 27-Year-old has been charged with some serious charges after being arrested for threats and harassment in Ashville. According to the Ashville Police department On October 9th, they were called to investigate threats and harassment call within the town. When they met with the suspect they got a statement from him and then one from the victim. Officers with enough evidence placed Dwane Little into custody and took him to the station. When Little arrived at the station and was being taken into the station, he took off from the police.
13 accused gang members arrested in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thirteen alleged members of a street gang operating in Columbus have been arrested as part of a week-long operation. The Columbus Division of Police, in conjunction with the ATF Task Force and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4 and wrapped up the operation on […]
Road rage in Columbus ends with car ramming and driver running, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Monday morning argument on a Columbus road ended with an intentional hit-and-run, but the driver didn’t take his car with him, according to police. Officers arrived at the 900 block of North Cassady Ave. at around 6:30 a.m. after getting a report of an injury crash. When they got there, […]
myfox28columbus.com
13 Columbus gang members indicted on 84 felony charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said 13 Columbus gang members have been indicted on 84 state felony charges following an 18-month investigation. Columbus police, the ATF and Franklin County Sheriff's Office started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4. The operation ended on Tuesday and was the culmination of an 18-month-long investigation into the BL-800 gang. Police said the gang is responsible for several violent crimes in west Columbus.
myfox28columbus.com
Lockdown lifted at Pickerington HS North, Lakeview Jr. High, juvenile arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office said one person is in custody after a social media threat resulted in two Pickerington schools being placed on lockdown Tuesday. Pickerington Local Schools said Pickerington High School North and Lakeview Junior High School were placed on lockdown around 1:15...
Woman arrested in Whitehall Kroger shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman has been arrested for shooting another woman at a Kroger parking lot in Whitehall. Whitehall police responded to multiple calls of a woman getting shot in the 3600 block of East Broad Street. Both the victim and suspect, 36-year-old Stephanie Robinson, had left the scene. According to a Whitehall […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man accused of making a bomb threat at Kenworth appeared in court this week
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The man accused of calling in a bomb threat to Kenworth in Chillicothe was arraigned in court this week following his indictment. Joseph Brown of Anderson Station Road in Chillicothe faces two counts of making terroristic threats and one count of inducing panic. On September 28,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe pharmacy burglarized by masked bandit
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local pharmacy was broken into during the early morning hours of Friday. According to reports, a masked individual broke into Henderson’s Pharmacy on West Main Street in Chillicothe. Police officials said the suspect busted through a glass door on the southeast side of the...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus police looking for Franklin Park killer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police asking for the public’s help to find the person who shot and killed an East High School student Monday afternoon at Franklin Park. “I heard gunshots and they wouldn’t stop,” said Misty, who lives in the neighborhood. “It sounded...
