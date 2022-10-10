ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

NBC4 Columbus

One person dead after car collides with dump truck

ASHVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman has died after a car collision at the intersection of Lockbourne Eastern Road and Duvall Road in northern Pickaway County. Bryanna Stonerock, 21, of Circleville was pronounced dead at Grant Medical Center after the Chevrolet Malibu she was riding in heading north on Lockbourne Road collided with a Mack […]
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Crash claims the life of a Pickaway Co. woman

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A crash claimed the life of a Pickaway County woman yesterday evening. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Duvall and Lockbourne Eastern Road shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday after a commercial dump truck collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 23-year-old Michael D. Linek Jr. of Ashville.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 person killed in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person has died after a shooting Wednesday on the west side. Police said the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 810 Wedgewood Drive. One victim was taken to Doctors West Hospital where they died as a result...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cars
unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports – October 11, 2022

Deputies assisted the Plain City Police Department with a break-in at a business in the 500 block of West Main Street in Plain City. A deputy investigated a harassment complaint involving several co-workers that occurred at a business in the 8200 block of Industrial Parkway. No report was taken. 8:49am...
PLAIN CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Boy dead in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage boy is dead following a shooting on the west side of Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police said officers responded to a call for a shooting at approximately 5:46 p.m. Wednesday on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. The victim, identified by police at the scene as either a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, three injured in Franklin County crash

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and three others injured after a crash in Jackson Township, Franklin County, Sunday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on State Route 104 south of Hibbs Road at approximately 2:22 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 1993 Dodge Stealth was driving […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
#Traffic Accident#Dodge#Subaru Forester
NBC4 Columbus

19-year-old arrested in King-Lincoln Bronzeville double murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of two men in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville area east of Downtown Columbus, per police. Police say Omarion King was arrested Tuesday evening by SWAT officers just before 10 p.m. and charged with the shooting deaths of Eugene […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Ashville Man Escapes from Police Custody after Charged with Phone Threats

ASHVILLE – A 27-Year-old has been charged with some serious charges after being arrested for threats and harassment in Ashville. According to the Ashville Police department On October 9th, they were called to investigate threats and harassment call within the town. When they met with the suspect they got a statement from him and then one from the victim. Officers with enough evidence placed Dwane Little into custody and took him to the station. When Little arrived at the station and was being taken into the station, he took off from the police.
ASHVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

13 accused gang members arrested in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thirteen alleged members of a street gang operating in Columbus have been arrested as part of a week-long operation. The Columbus Division of Police, in conjunction with the ATF Task Force and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4 and wrapped up the operation on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

13 Columbus gang members indicted on 84 felony charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said 13 Columbus gang members have been indicted on 84 state felony charges following an 18-month investigation. Columbus police, the ATF and Franklin County Sheriff's Office started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4. The operation ended on Tuesday and was the culmination of an 18-month-long investigation into the BL-800 gang. Police said the gang is responsible for several violent crimes in west Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman arrested in Whitehall Kroger shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman has been arrested for shooting another woman at a Kroger parking lot in Whitehall. Whitehall police responded to multiple calls of a woman getting shot in the 3600 block of East Broad Street. Both the victim and suspect, 36-year-old Stephanie Robinson, had left the scene. According to a Whitehall […]
WHITEHALL, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe pharmacy burglarized by masked bandit

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local pharmacy was broken into during the early morning hours of Friday. According to reports, a masked individual broke into Henderson’s Pharmacy on West Main Street in Chillicothe. Police officials said the suspect busted through a glass door on the southeast side of the...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus police looking for Franklin Park killer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police asking for the public’s help to find the person who shot and killed an East High School student Monday afternoon at Franklin Park. “I heard gunshots and they wouldn’t stop,” said Misty, who lives in the neighborhood. “It sounded...
COLUMBUS, OH

