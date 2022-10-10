Read full article on original website
Democratic Paradise!! Remember these crimes come Election Day! They’re the ones who promote and subsidize criminals, defund police, deny prosecution and jailing of criminals, promote drug abuse, and encourage lawlessness. Arm yourselves. You’re on your own!
6
Guest
6d ago
Another model Democrat, don’t even bother to look as he will just be let go by the. DA.
5
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in SeattleDoug StewartSeattle, WA
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Addicts show reporter how they use drugs at Seattle homeless camp
Equally gripping and disturbing, a new video taken near a Seattle homeless encampment shows two men in their 20s – including one, a self-described college graduate – mixing a combination of illegal street drugs before smoking it out in the open as a police cruiser drives by. The...
Former UW student claims prowler police are looking for is same person who targeted their home
Seattle, WA. – A former University of Washington student believes the person who broke into a home in the U-District over the weekend and assaulted a student is the same person who targeted her home multiple times this year. KIRO 7 is not sharing this former student’s identity, but...
Seattle police seek help in identifying 2 men connected to fatal shooting in April
Seattle police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two of three people connected to a fatal shooting in the Chinatown-International District in April. Gibson Moore was shot and killed April 20 outside an apartment building in the 400 block of South Main Street, police said. According to police,...
Tri-City Herald
Body-camera video released by Tacoma police shows officers firing at gunman in bar
Body-camera video released by Tacoma Police Department on Friday shows two officers firing gunshots at a man initially suspected of shooting a gun inside a downtown bar last month after a fight with other patrons and employees. The 27-year-old man, Johnathan Lane, was not struck by the officers’ gunfire and...
q13fox.com
Pre-trial hearing for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer begins
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will attend a virtual pre-trial hearing Friday afternoon, ahead of his trial on charges of false reporting. The trials stem from his controversial confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021. On Jan. 27, 2021, Sedrick Altheimer was delivering newspapers...
Bodycam footage shows Tacoma police fire shots while responding to bar fight; suspect charged
TACOMA, Wash. — Body camera footage shows the moments Tacoma police officers shot at a suspect who allegedly threatened staff and customers with a gun inside of a bar. According to court documents, 911 dispatchers received reports of a physical fight just before 11 p.m. at The Office Bar and Grill, located on the 800 block of Pacific Avenue in downtown Tacoma. Dispatchers said the caller reported that someone had fired a handgun inside the bar.
Man shot, gunman arrested at Everett convenience store
EVERETT, Wash. — A man has been shot at an Everett convenience store. At about 10:45 a.m. on Friday, a man was shot at the Arco AM/PM at 7915 Evergreen Way. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspected shooter was taken into custody. Video...
Engaged couple arrested in attack on man with brass knuckles, switchblade
SEATTLE — An engaged couple was arrested in Downtown Seattle Thursday night after they attacked a man with two illegal weapons during a fight, according to Seattle police. At about 6:15 p.m., officers on Third Avenue and Pine Street were flagged down about a fight. Officers found a man...
Arlington police seek man wanted in home invasion
A man is wanted for a home invasion and burglary in Arlington, according to the Arlington Police Department. At about 3:04 a.m. on Oct. 11, Arlington police responded to a burglary at the Chelsea Village Apartments at 18222 Smokey Point Boulevard. A woman told officers that her two young children...
Private security guard arrested after allegedly handcuffing, assaulting woman on Seattle waterfront
A Seattle security guard is out of jail after he was arrested for unlawful imprisonment of a woman on Monday evening. According to court documents, the security guard told police that he followed a woman he believed was “acting shady.” He followed her and saw her urinating behind a trash can.
Camille Love’s family disappointed at murder sentencing outcome
(TACOMA, Wash.) - After 12 long years of waiting, Santiago Mederos learned his fate. Friday, a Pierce County judge sentenced him to roughly 30 years in prison. Mederos was the last of six Tacoma gang members sentenced in the 2010 murder of Camilla Love. Love and her brother, Joshuah Love,...
Suspected car prowler shot at Renton officer outside apartment, police say
RENTON, Wash. — A suspected car prowler is in custody after police said he shot at a Renton police officer outside an apartment complex early Wednesday morning. A spokesperson for the Renton Police Department said officers were called just after 4:15 a.m. to the Bella Vista Apartments near Gene Coulson Park for reports of a possible prowler breaking into a vehicle.
q13fox.com
Woman injured in stabbing at Tukwila gas station
TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila police are investigating a stabbing at a gas station that left a woman injured Friday morning. Officers responded to a report of a fight before 4:30 a.m. at the Chevron on 108th and East Marginal. When police arrived, they found a woman with a life-threatening stab...
Seattle Wakeboarder Killed By Boat Pulling Him On Lake Washington, Cops Say
The 42-year-old victim died from his injuries, according to authorities.
Department of Justice sending money to western Washington to combat gun violence
SEATTLE — U.S. Attorney Nick Brown’s office announced Thursday $268,000 dollars from the Department of Justice is coming to western Washington to combat gun violence. The funds will go to expand its Project Safe Neighborhood Program to Pierce, Snohomish, and Clark Counties. The funding comes as those counties...
MyNorthwest.com
Snohomish County Sheriff uses platform to fight ‘anti-police’ laws
Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney’s focus is to address the recent crime wave throughout the region, and he wants to fight laws that continuously make it harder for his department. He’s been public about his disdain for newly implemented laws restricting police pursuits alongside the Washington Supreme Court’s State...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood retail theft police sting nets eight arrests
The Lynnwood Police Department on Thursday arrested eight people following a sting conducted in conjunction with the Lynnwood Lowe’s and Home Depot stores. According to Lynnwood police spokesperson Commander Patrick Fagan, officers were placed in the stores with asset protection personnel so that police could immediately detain and charge subjects for theft- and/or shoplifting-related crimes.
Thousands stolen from Renton residents after leaving casino
An 81-year-old woman may have been followed home from the Muckleshoot Casino before being viciously beaten and robbed. Police say it has happened before. The attack occurred late last week in Renton, about 14 miles from the Muckleshoot Casino in Auburn. The victim believes the attacker followed her home, then...
q13fox.com
Study ranks Seattle and Tacoma among least safe cities in the U.S.
Seattle and Tacoma rank among the least safe major cities in the U.S., according to a study by WalletHub. Of a list of 182, Seattle ranks no. 148 and Tacoma ranks no. 158.
q13fox.com
Hosmer Street in Tacoma home for growing crime and violence
One abandoned hotel in particular has become the spot for drug use, gun violence and sex trafficking. The hotel's new owners are working to flip the property and turn it into affordable housing.
