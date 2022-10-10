Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes crashed Travis Kelce’s postgame TV interview and it was awesome
The Patrick Mahomes/Travis Kelce connection was on display during — and after — the Chiefs’ 30-29 win over the Raiders in a “Monday Night Football” game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes threw four touchdown passes as the Chiefs rallied from a 17-0 deficit and beat their...
Browns Released Notable Quarterback On Monday Morning
The Cleveland Browns cut a former first-round quarterback on Monday morning. The team announced that they have released former top-10 pick, Josh Rosen, from the practice squad. That comes just over a month after they originally signed him. Before Rosen signed with the Browns, he was selected 10th overall by...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton, Panthers News
The Carolina Panthers have a head coaching vacancy and former Saints coach Sean Payton will reportedly be at the top of owner David Tepper's wish list. However, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, it's difficult to see the Saints letting their former head coach go to a divisional rival.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Vikings Have One Large Problem
The Minnesota Vikings are 4-1 through five weeks, sitting atop the NFC North. But the team has one large and identifiable problem. Even with a luxurious 4-1 record, the Vikings are going to bed in the 3rd Quarter. Thankfully for their sake, they respond with a vengeance in the 4th Quarter, yet 3rd Quarters are a documentable dilemma.
Legendary NFL Coach Tony Dungy Calls Out The Chiefs' Coaching Staff
Tony Dungy, a legendary NFL coach, is not happy with the Kansas City Chiefs' coaching staff this Monday night. The Raiders have a 17-0 lead over the AFC West-leading Chiefs early in the second quarter. Derek Carr is carving up the Kansas City secondary. Dungy thinks it's "not smart" ...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Robert Griffin III Reacts To Ron Rivera, Quarterback Controversy
Count Robert Griffin III in the group of current and former players that didn't care for Ron Rivera's comments on Monday. When asked his opinion of why he thinks other teams in the NFC East are ahead of the Commanders right now, Rivera simply responded: "Quarterback." Taking to Twitter, RGIII...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sporting News
Why did the Raiders hire Josh McDaniels? Las Vegas took a chance on ex-Patriots OC after Rich Bisaccia's playoff run
The Raiders have had an interesting revolving door at head coach the past few years. They started 2021 with Jon Gruden entering his fourth year, but Gruden of course resigned midseason when he became embroiled in an email scandal in which he used homophobic slurs amid other heinous verbiage. From...
North suspends football season, cancels final two games
North football is done for the season a week-and-a-half early. North Athletic Director Carrie Stewart confirmed Tuesday night that the Vikings will not play their final two games of the season due to lack of healthy and eligible players. ...
Did Cardinals Scoreboard Operator Cost Kyler Murray and His Team the Game in Week 5 vs. Eagles?
Kyler Murray made a boneheaded play at the end of the Week 5 game vs. Eagles but was the Cardinals scoreboard the real problem? The post Did Cardinals Scoreboard Operator Cost Kyler Murray and His Team the Game in Week 5 vs. Eagles? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
With 1 word, Commanders’ coach tells everything about Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and Carson Wentz
There's no secret as to why the Eagles, Cowboys and Giants are thriving through the first five weeks of the season. Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera, whose team is the only NFC East team that isn't thriving, knows this, too. ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ex-Eagles star STILL doesn’t think team is a Super Bowl contender
There’s no denying that the Eagles are doing well so far this season. After beating the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Philadelphia is 5-0 for the first time since 2004, when the Eagles advanced to Super Bowl XXXIX. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The strong start has...
Sporting News
Week 6 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Trevor Lawrence, Najee Harris, Rondale Moore & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Start 'em, sit 'em questions are about to get really ugly thanks to the dawn of the bye weeks and seemingly never-ending injuries. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with Week 6 fantasy lineup decisions.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Browns Part Ways With QB Josh Rosen, Waive TE Miller Forristall
Cleveland Browns made a pair of roster moves on Monday following their close loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Quarterback Josh Rosen was released from the practice squad, and tight end Miller Forristall was waived. Browns recently added tight end, Pharaoh Brown, to the roster and he saw action against...
Sporting News
Why did the Panthers fire Matt Rhule? Poor record, offensive performance leads Carolina to part ways with third-year coach
Matt Rhule entered the NFL as one of the most coveted coaching prospects available. He didn't even make it two-and-a-half years with the team that hired him. The Panthers announced on Monday that they had fired Rhule after just 38 games with the team. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow, who worked with Rhule at Temple and Baylor, was also let go.
Pro Picks takes Commanders to rally around Wentz, beat Bears
Carson Wentz takes enough hits on and off the field that short rest is just another obstacle. Fresh off his coach running him over figuratively, Wentz leads the Washington Commanders (1-4) against the Chicago Bears (2-3) on Thursday night with each team trying to snap a losing streak. Commanders coach Ron Rivera caused quite a stir this week when he blamed the team’s four-game skid and last-place standing in the NFC East on his quarterback. Rivera later explained his response was misconstrued but the damage was done. For Wentz, it’s just another shot. He’s been taking plenty of them since his days in Philadelphia when nothing seemed to go right after he helped the Eagles start 13-3 in 2017, tore two knee ligaments and watched backup Nick Foles become a Super Bowl MVP.
Sporting News
Raiders' Josh McDaniels explains confusing 2-point conversion decision in loss to Chiefs: 'Trying to be aggressive'
Las Vegas' Monday night gamble didn't quite pay off. In a topsy-turvy "Monday Night Football" matchup between the Raiders and Chiefs, Las Vegas had an opportunity to tie the game with 4:27 left after a stellar Derek Carr-to-Davante Adams touchdown pass. With the score 30-29 and the clock potentially working...
Comments / 2