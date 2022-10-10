ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning suspend defenseman Ian Cole pending investigation

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KLO1g_0iSgk2qi00

The Tampa Bay Lightning suspended defenseman Ian Cole pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor.

The Lightning said Sunday night they were fully cooperating with the NHL on an investigation and were making the decision to suspend Cole until they gather more details. It's the latest off-ice scandal to rock hockey and bring the sport's culture into question.

“Our organization takes these allegations very seriously,” the team said in a statement. "No members of the organization, including players, will comment further at this time.”

Cole, in a statement sent by agent Kevin Magnuson, said he completely denies the allegations and will cooperate with the league, team and their legal departments in the forthcoming investigation.

“I take the allegations made against me today in an anonymous tweet very seriously,” Cole said. “I look forward to clearing my name and demonstrating to the NHL and the Tampa Bay Lightning that these allegations are unfounded.”

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press earlier Sunday the league had launched an investigation. Daly added the league had no prior knowledge of the allegations until they were posted on social media.

Cole's agent did not immediately respond to multiple messages seeking comment.

Among the allegations posted anonymously to Twitter on Friday by an account created last month, the person said Cole pressured her into having sex multiple times when she was a minor after he had reached the NHL.

In the posting, the person accused Cole of emotional and sexual abuse, and said the NHL must hold itself and its players accountable for creating an environment of misogynistic and predatory behavior.

The 33-year-old Cole made his NHL debut with St. Louis in 2010 and played five seasons for the Blues before being traded to Pittsburgh. It was not clear where he was playing when the person said Cole sexually abused and groomed her.

Cole, a Michigan native, has played 780 regular-season and playoff games with St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Colorado, Minnesota and Carolina. He signed a $3 million, one-year contract with Tampa Bay in July.

The investigation of Cole comes as the NHL is in the midst of reviewing allegations made by woman who said she was sexually assaulted by eight members of the Canada’s world junior team at a gala in 2018. News surfaced earlier this year Hockey Canada settled a lawsuit with the woman. Several players from that team currently play in the NHL.

Talking about the Hockey Canada situation, Commissioner Gary Bettman in July said he did not think hockey has a culture problem.

“I think there are problems that are experienced in all sports and throughout society that are unacceptable and I don’t think we’re any different in that regard than anybody else and I certainly don’t think that’s an issue at the NHL level,” Bettman said at the time. “I can’t speak necessarily to the other levels of hockey. Not to suggest it makes it OK, but there were widely reported other incidents in other sports and conduct that’s unacceptable. I want to hold our game to a higher standard.”

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Sabres announce 2022-23 opening night roster

Active roster features 14 forwards, 7 defensemen and 2 goaltenders. The Buffalo Sabres have announced the team's opening night roster for the 2022-23 season. Buffalo opens the season on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators. Tickets are on sale now. The active roster features 14 forwards:. Captain Kyle Okposo. Alternate captain...
BUFFALO, NY
Trentonian

Rangers begin season of great expectation by thumping Lightning

NEW YORK — It’s only one game. Regardless of opponent, regardless of it being Opening Night, it’s only one game in a season in which 82 are played. That was the message in the New York Rangers locker room on Tuesday night after their dominant 3-1 win over the defending Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning at a sold out Madison Square Garden, a victory over the same team that knocked them out of the playoffs only four months ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

Former Devil Cam Janssen: Where is He Now?

Over the summer, I had the opportunity to speak with former New Jersey Devils forward Cam Janssen, who played 171 games with the team over five seasons. During that time, he logged 304 penalty minutes, entertaining fans by going up against some of the toughest opponents in the league, like Michael Rupp and Brian McGrattan.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
City
Tampa, FL
State
Colorado State
Detroit Sports Nation

2nd-year defenseman Moritz Seider impressing Derek Lalonde

The Detroit Red Wings knew that they had a special player in young German defenseman Moritz Seider when they selected him with the 6th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. It was Steve Yzerman’s first selection as general manager of the team that he returned to in April of ’19, and so far, it’s proven to be one of the best selections in recent memory. Of course, new head coach Derek Lalonde had plenty of opportunities to see Seider in action as a former member of Detroit’s division rival, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Seider’s skills were plenty evident, but it’s a completely new experience being able to coach him, and going so far as to say he’s “better than expected”. “That’s the exact way to put it. You get an appreciation for a player playing against him and he was awesome whenever we played him,” Lalonde said on the latest episode of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast. “But then when you get here, a little more athletic than I even thought, a little more skilled than I probably gave him credit for, but passion, man. He wants to be a player.” Embed from Getty Images.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Jeanneret named to emeritus role with Buffalo Sabres

In his new role, Jeanneret will have a steady presence across team platforms and at events. The Buffalo Sabres are proud to announce that Hall-of-Famer Rick Jeanneret will remain with the organization in a newly formed Broadcaster Emeritus role. Jeanneret retired from play-by-play duties at the end of last season,...
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Core exercise: Avs follow pattern of Stanley Cup champions

Joe Sakic adopted a very practical approach to the task of molding the Colorado Avalanche roster that will attempt to repeat as Stanley Cup champions. “We know we’re not going to be able to sign everybody,” the NHL’s reigning general manager of the year said not long after his team hoisted the Cup. “We know that. But we’ve got our priority.” That priority has been shared by many recent Cup winners that have bid adieu to key players in order to keep others in the hope of staying atop the league. Colorado is now banking on keeping its championship core...
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ 2022-23 Opening Night NHL Roster Now Set: What Next?

On Monday, the Edmonton Oilers (as did every other team in the NHL) needed to have their final rosters for opening night submitted to the league. GM Ken Holland did some last-minute juggling with the salary cap to get under the ceiling and maximized LTIR to do it, but the roster appears set.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Cole
Person
Bill Daly
Person
Gary Bettman
The Hockey Writers

Artturi Lehkonen & Alex Galchenyuk: Players on Different Courses

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity…” wrote Charles Dickens. This classic opening aptly describes how two former Montreal Canadiens, Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Galchenyuk, started the preseason as they found themselves in the Colorado Avalanche’s top six left-wing positions. Their situations couldn’t be more different, or their skills more opposite: one has them to make us believe; the other left us incredulous.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports Chicago

Why NHL’s Coyotes are playing at Arizona State’s new arena

Hockey in Arizona is about to get weird. The sport came to the desert when the Phoenix Coyotes were founded in 1996, while Arizona State’s men’s hockey program joined the Division I circuit in 2015. The Sun Devils got to play their first game at their new venue, Mullett Arena, on Oct. 14, and they will soon have some professional company.
TEMPE, AZ
The Hockey Writers

Johnathan Kovacevic: Get to Know the Canadiens’ Defenceman

Considering the state of the Montreal Canadiens’ group of defencemen and Joel Edmundson’s offseason injury only making matters worse, it was widely anticipated that general manager Kent Hughes would seek to improve his team’s defensive depth during training camp. He accomplished exactly that by utilizing his high priority on the NHL waiver wire to claim Johnathan Kovacevic over the weekend from the Winnipeg Jets.
NHL
ABC News

ABC News

864K+
Followers
183K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy