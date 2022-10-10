Aunt seeks justice for nephew shot, killed in VB. No arrest made in 4 months

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.— It's a pain that's still fresh for one Virginia Beach woman. She tells News 3 losing her nephew after a deadly shooting earlier this year was the worst day of her life, but she's now looking for hope and justice.

Saturday would've been Jawan's Johnson 20th birthday. Our News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones went back to the spot where he was gunned down here at the Sunoco gas station on Lynnhaven Parkway, and nearly four months later his family is still looking for answers.

"I miss my nephew. I wish he was here" said Sheri Johnson, aunt of shooting victim.

It's been nearly 4 months since Sheri Johnson lost her nephew, Jawan Johnson. The memory of his lifeless body still haunts her.

"Nobody! No family should see their loved one laying on the ground uncovered" said Johnson.

This all dating back to May 31st. That's when Virginia Beach police got a call for a shooting on Lynnhaven Parkway, but that shooting turned deadly. Police found Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We want some type of answers" said Johnson.

Those answers, Johnson says, she hasn't received from police. She wants to know what led up to the shooting? Who pulled the trigger? and why charges haven't been made against the person since police told News 3 they've identified the shooter.

"For us we want to see closure. We want to see what led up to the minutes before he was murdered. We want to see the tape" said Johnson.

Now with just fond memories of the former Salem High School football star, Johnson is now turning her pain into power. She started an organization in his honor.

" It's called Not On My Watch Jawan Johnson. It's a foundation for families who's been affected by gun violence and I'm going to be a voice for the voiceless. I'm going to speak for your family because I'm speaking for mine" said Johnson.

The group's mission is to raise further awareness about gun violence in Hampton Roads, and the impact it has on families.

"I'm trying to sit down and plan how I can create a football organization in his name because that's something he loves to do" said Johnson.

Along with giving back to high school students.

"Also in the city of Virginia Beach we started a scholarship in his name where you can go to any of your guidance counselors at the school and pull up Jawan Johnson. We're giving out 3 $1,000 scholarships this upcoming school year" said Johnson.

"I just want to keep his name going" said Johnson.

But when it's all said and done, Johnson has a message for the person who took her nephew from her.

" I want him to be charged. I want him to be charged with first degree murder" said Johnson.

We do not know any details surrounding a suspect -- or exact circumstances that led up to the shooting.

News 3 has reached out to Virginia Beach Police nearly 10 times for any new details about this case. We also asked about any charges being filed, but we have yet to hear back from police.

