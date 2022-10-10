ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Hurricane survivors looking for shelter, work

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian destroyed vibrant beach communities in Fort Myers, leaving people homeless -- and jobless. Michael Wetzel is a longtime Fort Myers Beach resident. “I’ve been through a couple tragedies I guess,” he said. Wetzel says this hurricane was unlike anything...
FORT MYERS, FL
Fort Myers, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Moorhead Manor community filled with hope despite the destruction

Despite the destruction left by Hurricane Ian, there is a lot of hope and joy in the Moorhead Manor community. Hurricane Ian left many of the homes in the community severely flooded. One couple said their lanai saw 31 inches of water, but they’re focusing on what they have and all the volunteers who’ve brought them food and help.
NAPLES, FL
The Daily South

Florida Couple Opens Home To Nuns Displaced By Hurricane Ian

A group of cloistered Florida nuns found themselves with nowhere to go as Hurricane Ian made landfall as a deadly Category 4 hurricane last month. Sister Mary Frances and three other nuns recalled watching in horror as water flooded the first floor of their monastery in Fort Myers Beach, confining them to the second floor.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
newsy.com

Found Cleaning Up After Hurricane Ian: A Stranger's Memories

One mystery couple’s special day will forever be woven into another family’s less joyful memories. Hurricane Ian rocked neighborhoods in Fort Myers Beach less than two weeks ago. Annette Wenger was in Wisconsin, and drove down a week later to survey the damage to their dream home on the water.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pastor saves woman from Naples home during Ian

Walking into Rebecca Voss’ Naples home you can see there’s not much left. Just a mattress on the floor. She lost prized possessions, including playbills from her favorite musicals, gone. They were all lost during Hurricane Ian. Walls cut out after Ian rushed her home from all sides....
NAPLES, FL
Click10.com

Task force returns home from giving helping hand in Fort Myers

DORAL, Fla. – After two and a half weeks from a deployment to the west coast of Florida, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Task Force One has returned. The director of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue called the mission a success not just because of their hard work but because of the team’s dedication and compassion.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Some in Cape Coral still waiting for power after Ian

Some people in Cape Coral are still having power issues in their neighborhoods. One woman said it was starting to become frustrating. Finding generators was difficult for many people who live in Cape Coral. Those who did get electricity before others invited neighbors to cool off. “I didn’t think it...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Dogs, cats rescued from Hurricane Ian transported from Naples to Kalamazoo

Dogs and cats displaced due to Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Fiona are being transported to Chicago and Kalamazoo, thanks to the nonprofit Wings of Rescue. Wings of Rescue is a nonprofit organization that works to fly shelter animals out of areas where natural disasters have occurred. In partnership with PetSmart...
NAPLES, FL

