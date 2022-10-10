Read full article on original website
Related
WINKNEWS.com
First Lady Niki recounts how her newborn was saved during Hurricane Ian
A mother and her four-month-old baby were rescued from their home during Hurricane Ian. Niki Escobar, also known as First Lady Niki, is a radio DJ for Fly 98.5, a product of the Fort Myers Broadcast Center, and wanted to tell the story of how she and her newborn were saved.
WINKNEWS.com
Punta Gorda family who lost everything in the hurricane helped by a stranger
A Punta Gorda couple is thankful to be alive after the roof of their home blew away while they rode out Hurricane Ian. “How in the world? How did we make it?” asked Suzanne MaGill, who watched from inside her home as the storm tore her shelter away. MaGill...
963kklz.com
VIDEO: In The Middle Of Hurricane Clean-Up, Volunteers Play A Piano That Survived The Storm
Hurricane Ian was a horrible, destructive hurricane, and a horrible tragedy. It left behind billons of dollars of damage. Homes and lives were destroyed, and people will be rebuilding those lives for a long time. Thousands of volunteers have been helping with disaster clean-up, and relief, and suffice it to...
Mysuncoast.com
Hurricane survivors looking for shelter, work
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian destroyed vibrant beach communities in Fort Myers, leaving people homeless -- and jobless. Michael Wetzel is a longtime Fort Myers Beach resident. “I’ve been through a couple tragedies I guess,” he said. Wetzel says this hurricane was unlike anything...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINKNEWS.com
Moorhead Manor community filled with hope despite the destruction
Despite the destruction left by Hurricane Ian, there is a lot of hope and joy in the Moorhead Manor community. Hurricane Ian left many of the homes in the community severely flooded. One couple said their lanai saw 31 inches of water, but they’re focusing on what they have and all the volunteers who’ve brought them food and help.
newsy.com
Floridians Are Missing The Little Things As Recovery Efforts Continue
Parts of battered Florida are now in recovery mode, as residents are haunted by what they saw even as they look forward the future. "The wind, the water — it was bad," said James Lymon, a Lee County resident who survived storm. "I've never seen anything like that before."
The Daily South
Florida Couple Opens Home To Nuns Displaced By Hurricane Ian
A group of cloistered Florida nuns found themselves with nowhere to go as Hurricane Ian made landfall as a deadly Category 4 hurricane last month. Sister Mary Frances and three other nuns recalled watching in horror as water flooded the first floor of their monastery in Fort Myers Beach, confining them to the second floor.
newsy.com
Found Cleaning Up After Hurricane Ian: A Stranger's Memories
One mystery couple’s special day will forever be woven into another family’s less joyful memories. Hurricane Ian rocked neighborhoods in Fort Myers Beach less than two weeks ago. Annette Wenger was in Wisconsin, and drove down a week later to survey the damage to their dream home on the water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
Pastor saves woman from Naples home during Ian
Walking into Rebecca Voss’ Naples home you can see there’s not much left. Just a mattress on the floor. She lost prized possessions, including playbills from her favorite musicals, gone. They were all lost during Hurricane Ian. Walls cut out after Ian rushed her home from all sides....
vermontcatholic.org
Ian is affecting jobs, housing for many in Florida, not just coastal area
With the full picture of the widespread fallout and damages Hurricane Ian brought to southwest Florida still coming into focus, the Miami region looks on with a collective sigh of relief: What if that had hit here?. From Naples, just two hours west of Fort Lauderdale across Interstate 75, up...
usf.edu
Florida bee colonies that were destroyed by Hurricane Ian are smashed, drowned and starving
Keith Councell raises bees for a living. His hives span a 50-mile stretch from the coastal areas near Fort Myers to rural areas in central Florida. He says Hurricane Ian took aim at all of them. "It literally followed the line of my farms. So from Pine Island, all the...
Horse stable asking for community's help in Cape Coral after Hurricane Ian
On Monday, an iconic family-owned business, Saddlewood Horse Club in Cape Coral said its hands are tied after Hurricane Ian decimated its property.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Florida assisted living facility brings supplies to Fort Myers
An assisted living facility based in Weston, Florida delivered food and supplies to SWFL employees helping with hurricane recovery
Most of Hurricane Ian's 100-plus victims in Florida died by drowning, data shows
The deaths of more than 100 people in Florida have been attributed to Hurricane Ian, and most of those fatalities were the result of drowning.
Click10.com
Task force returns home from giving helping hand in Fort Myers
DORAL, Fla. – After two and a half weeks from a deployment to the west coast of Florida, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Task Force One has returned. The director of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue called the mission a success not just because of their hard work but because of the team’s dedication and compassion.
WINKNEWS.com
Woman gives back to Fort Myers shelter that helped her save 2 dogs during Ian
A woman who helped rescue two dogs during Hurricane Ian is now giving back to the Fort Myers shelter that took them in. “Now that there’s a little boy… that was rescued with a plastic bag, his 13-year-old dog just passed away, ” said Marianna Spindel. “So now, I want to do more.”
blackchronicle.com
Hurricane Ian devastates Florida’s infrastructure, claims dozens of lives – Inklings News
Hurricanes destroy thousands and thousands of lives as they rip their method up the East Coast from June to November. Hurricanes are identified for his or her triple risk issue: violent winds, harmful storm surge and torrential rains. Recently, Florida was hit by a class 4 storm, Hurricane Ian, which...
WINKNEWS.com
Some in Cape Coral still waiting for power after Ian
Some people in Cape Coral are still having power issues in their neighborhoods. One woman said it was starting to become frustrating. Finding generators was difficult for many people who live in Cape Coral. Those who did get electricity before others invited neighbors to cool off. “I didn’t think it...
WINKNEWS.com
Dogs, cats rescued from Hurricane Ian transported from Naples to Kalamazoo
Dogs and cats displaced due to Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Fiona are being transported to Chicago and Kalamazoo, thanks to the nonprofit Wings of Rescue. Wings of Rescue is a nonprofit organization that works to fly shelter animals out of areas where natural disasters have occurred. In partnership with PetSmart...
NBC 2
Prominent Naples family committed to helping SWFL rebuild after Hurricane Ian
As Southwest Florida continues to rebuild, they’ll need a lot of help to get back to the way things were, and they have the full support of one of Naples’ most prominent families. As Hurricane Ian roared through Naples, the Hoffmann family, like everyone else in the area,...
Comments / 0